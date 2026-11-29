At the recent Closely Held Business Conference held by Ward and Smith, Steve Long, a tax and business attorney, discussed how phantom stock options can be an effective means of incentivizing and retaining key employees.

“Let me begin by telling you a story about a wealthy businessman,” said Long. “He had a beautiful daughter, and every time she had a boyfriend, he always found a reason that the boyfriend wasn’t good enough.”

After the businessman found fault with a medical student, a chemistry major and a police officer, his wife got frustrated and it became a point of contention in the family. Then, the daughter fell in love with a young man who wanted to be a pastor.

The daughter asked the father to meet the young man because she knew he wanted to ask her to get married, so they made plans to have dinner. Before the dinner, the wife told the businessman that, if he knew what was good for him, he would find one positive thing to say about the young man.

At dinner, the businessman asked the student: “What are you going to do when you finish seminary?”

“God will provide,” he said.

“How are you going to get a job?” asked the businessman.

“God will provide.”

“If you have children, how are you going to pay for the children?”

“God will provide.”

When the businessman went home, his wife asked him how the dinner went with the young man: “Did you find anything good about him?”

“Well, he thinks I’m God.”

When the laughter from the audience subsided, Long mentioned the point of the story was to illustrate that, when it comes to family, many of the values and principles that are acceptable in most situations simply do not apply.

Benefits of Deferred Compensation

Deferred compensation refers to income that is promised in one year but paid in another. “Since closely held businesses are typically not publicly traded, deferred compensation is commonly used as a way to reward employees and keep them motivated,” noted Long.

A company that wants to increase sales in Europe may decide to create a deferred compensation plan that would incentivize the management to visit the area and offer deals and discounts, for example.

A business owner Long worked with wanted to retain two people who were essential to the operations after her husband died. To provide them with payments based on sales but without offering them any equity, Long created a deferred compensation plan.

There are a variety of methods that can be used to create a deferred compensation plan. “Voluntary salary reduction and bonus deferral plans are typically leveraged by publicly held companies or very large companies,” explained Long. “These are common with banks and community banks.”

Excess benefit plans are created to provide additional benefits to people beyond what a standard 401(K) plan can provide. “This makes it possible to defer a much higher level of income,” added Long.

A Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan (SERP) is similar to a non-qualified defined benefit plan. “In this arrangement, the employee is paid based on the number of years of service, or how much they were paid prior to leaving the company,” Long commented.

Granting stock options and restricted stock are practices that are more commonly associated with publicly traded companies than closely held businesses. “For tax exempt organizations, we use section 457 plans, which are similar to a 401(K) plan,” Long said.

Stock appreciation rights are typically used to provide additional compensation based on an increase in sales. This can be a way to incentivize employees to reach pre-stated performance metrics.

Phantom Stock

Phantom stock does not refer to a character in a new Ghostbusters movie or a villain in a superhero comic. The concept is somewhat abstract, however.

“These are imaginary shares of stock issued to the executive,” noted Long, “and the benefits are based upon the value of the company stock on the date of payment.”

The date of payment could refer to the date that the employee terminates employment, when the company is sold, or some other designated date. “What you’re trying to do with phantom stock is make the employee think they have stock,” added Long.

The nuances of the phantom stock can be structured in a variety of ways. Vesting timelines, dividends, and payments from company profits can all be adjusted according to desired outcomes.

“The bottom line is that it is going to be treated like it’s stock,” mentioned Long. “Dividend equivalent payments will be taxable wages, and if they get paid a change of control over the company or a certain specified time, that also is going to be taxable wages.”

The risks of failing to comply with requirements are somewhat limited. A notice has to be filed with the Department of Labor.

Generally, if a nonqualified deferred compensation arrangement such as a phantom stock plan is maintained to benefit a “select group of management or highly compensated employees,” it is exempt from ERISA provisions, except for a simple reporting requirement and certain administrative and enforcement provisions.

“That means no more than 20 percent of your employees can benefit under the plan. Those 20 percent have to be highly compensated based on the specifics of your company,” Long explained. “In fact, one time we turned a bartender into management by giving him an assistant…point being there is a lot of flexibility with these plans.”

Significantly, the employer does not receive a tax deduction until the tax year when the deferred compensation is included in the employee’s taxable income. “We track that by explicitly stating in the agreement that they have to notify you when they take the payment,” said Long.

There are a variety of permissible distribution events that are based on a statute that was created after the fall of Enron. “This is an onerous statute, and it was passed because the executives depleted the deferred comp accounts and there was no money left to pay the creditors of the company,” noted Long.

Permissible distribution events include separation from service, death, disability, a specified time, such as a fixed schedule or when sales hit a predetermined number, a change of ownership or control of the company, or certain unforeseen circumstances/emergencies. “These distribution events have to be hardwired when you initially create the agreement,” concluded Long.