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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Save The Date: Havelock’s Fall Food Truck Festival Returns November 14

Ward and Smith, P.A
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The Greater Havelock Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing together food trucks, local vendors, and families for a community celebration at Walter B. Jones Park. This fall festival promises diverse food options and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages, showcasing the small businesses and community spirit that define the Havelock area.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Ward And Smith, P.A.
Ward And Smith, P.A.

Good food, local flavor, and a full afternoon of community fun are coming to Havelock, NC this fall.

The 2026 Fall Food Truck Festival will take place on Saturday, November 14, beginning at 11 a.m. at Walter B. Jones Park.

Organized by the Greater Havelock Area Chamber of Commerce, the event will bring together food trucks, vendors, families, and neighbors for a celebration of the people and small businesses that make the Havelock area special.

Whether you arrive ready to find a new favorite lunch, browse local offerings, or simply spend time with friends and family outside, the festival is a great reason to gather in the heart of the community. Attendees can expect a variety of food options and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

Ward and Smith is proud to sponsor this year’s Fall Food Truck Festival. Get your tickets today!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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