Ed.’s Note: This article is a follow-up to “Seismic Shifts Split the North Carolina Congressional Delegation,” published November 6, 2026. It covers what has changed in North Carolina’s close U.S. House races since then. Results are current as of November 17, 2026, and remain unofficial until certified.

North Carolina’s congressional delegation is nearly settled, with Democrats positioned to hold 11 of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats if the remaining recounts do not change the results.

Our last article identified four House races that were too close to call, each with a margin narrow enough that a recount could change the outcome. We noted that recounts were possible in any race where the final margin remained at or under 1%.

Counties completed their official counts on Friday, November 13. Since then, one race has flipped, one challenger has conceded, and two races are headed to recounts this week. Below, we explain where each race stands and what the results mean for North Carolina in Washington, DC.

How Recounts Work in North Carolina

Election night returns are only a first look. Over the following week, county boards of elections count provisional ballots, which are ballots cast by voters whose eligibility had to be checked, along with eligible mail-in and military and overseas ballots. Each county then holds a ‘canvass,’ which is the official review of the county’s election results. For contests involving multiple counties, such as U.S. House races, the county boards authenticate their respective results before the State Board completes statewide certification. This year, the county canvasses took place on November 13.

There are no automatic recounts in North Carolina. Instead, in a non-statewide contest, such as a U.S. House race, the trailing candidate may request a recount if the margin is 1% or less of the votes cast. For U.S. House races, the request had to reach the State Board of Elections by noon on November 17.

A recount happens in up to three steps:

Machine recount. County boards run every ballot in the race back through the tabulators, using two-person, bipartisan teams. Any ballots the machines reject are recounted by hand by four-person, bipartisan teams, with county board members from both parties present to resolve questions about voter intent. The State Board expects these recounts to be finished by November 23.

County boards run every ballot in the race back through the tabulators, using two-person, bipartisan teams. Any ballots the machines reject are recounted by hand by four-person, bipartisan teams, with county board members from both parties present to resolve questions about voter intent. The State Board expects these recounts to be finished by November 23. Sample hand count. If the machine recount does not change the outcome, the trailing candidate has 24 hours to request a hand-to-eye count of a random 3% sample of precincts and early voting sites.

If the machine recount does not change the outcome, the trailing candidate has 24 hours to request a hand-to-eye count of a random 3% sample of precincts and early voting sites. Full hand count. If the differences found in the sample, projected across the whole district, would reverse the result, the State Board orders a full hand recount.

A separate tool is the election protest, a formal complaint that election law violations or irregularities affected the result. As of this writing, we are not aware of any protest or lawsuit challenging the result of a North Carolina U.S. House race. The State Board is scheduled to meet November 24 to consider certifying the results.

U.S. House: Where the Close Races Stand

Recently Decided

District 3: Democrat Raymond Smith defeated Republican Greg Murphy, who has served since 2019. Murphy led by 233 votes on election night and declared victory. After provisional and cured absentee ballots were counted, Smith moved ahead to lead by 258 votes. Although the margin was well within recount range, Murphy conceded on November 11.

Murphy led by 233 votes on election night and declared victory. After provisional and cured absentee ballots were counted, Smith moved ahead to lead by 258 votes. Although the margin was well within recount range, Murphy conceded on November 11. District 7: Republican David Rouzer was reelected. After the canvass, Rouzer had 160,702 votes (49.87%) to Democrat Kimberly Hardy’s 158,391 (49.15%), a margin of 2,311 votes. Hardy qualified for a recount but conceded on November 15, saying she did not expect a recount to make up the difference. Hardy has already said she will run for the seat again in 2028.

Headed to Recounts

District 5: Democrat Chuck Hubbard leads eleven-term Republican Virginia Foxx by 331 votes. This is the closest congressional race in the state still undecided. Hubbard led by 99 votes on election night. Foxx briefly took a 38-vote lead on November 10, before provisional ballots put Hubbard back in front. After the canvass, Hubbard has 139,770 votes (48.74%) to Foxx’s 139,439 (48.62%). Foxx requested a machine recount in the 5th Congressional District, which spans 10 counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Guilford, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, and Wilkes. Caldwell County is scheduled to begin its recount on November 19. Other county boards are coordinating their recount schedules, and the State Board expects the districtwide machine recounts to be completed by November 23. Whatever the outcome, Foxx has said she will run for the District 5 seat again in 2028.

District 10: Republican Pat Harrigan leads Democrat Ashley Bell by about 2,500 votes. After the canvass, Harrigan has 146,590 votes (49.63%) to Bell’s 144,081 (48.78%), a margin of 2,509 votes, or 0.85%. Harrigan led by 3,029 votes on election night. Bell requested a machine recount on November 13. The recount in the 10th Congressional District race involves five counties: Catawba, Forsyth, Iredell, Lincoln, and Yadkin. Lincoln County began its recount on November 16, and Catawba County’s recount will begin November 18. The State Board expects the machine recounts to be completed by November 23.

If the current results hold, North Carolina’s House delegation will go from 10–4 Republican to 11–3 Democratic. Democrats will have flipped seven seats: Districts 3, 5, 6, 9, 11, 13, and 14. The three Republicans returning to the House would be David Rouzer (District 7), Mark Harris (District 8), and Pat Harrigan (District 10).

The changes also affect seniority, which can influence committee assignments, leadership opportunities, and institutional influence. Alma Adams remains the senior Democrat in the delegation. If Foxx’s loss holds, David Rouzer will become the senior Republican.

The National Picture

North Carolina’s remaining races will not decide control of Congress. As of November 17, Democrats have secured control of both chambers. Democrats had won at least 256 House seats, according to the Associated Press, well above the 218 needed for a majority. In the Senate, Democrats won 53 seats, and with two independents who caucus with them, the Democratic caucus holds a 55–44 advantage, with Alaska’s race still uncalled.

Even so, North Carolina’s results matter. The state had among the most uncalled House races in the country during the final week of counting, and each added seat makes the new majority more comfortable.

Key Dates Ahead

November 17: Deadline for U.S. House recount requests.

Deadline for U.S. House recount requests. By November 23: Machine recounts expected to be finished.

Machine recounts expected to be finished. Within 24 hours after each machine recount: Deadline to request a sample hand count.

Deadline to request a sample hand count. November 24: State Board of Elections meets to consider certification.

State Board of Elections meets to consider certification. January 3, 2027: The new Congress convenes, and new members are sworn in.

What Happens Next?

Most of the uncertainty from our last article is gone. Districts 3 and 7 are decided, District 10 is very likely to stay with Harrigan, and District 5 (Hubbard v. Foxx) is the one race left to watch. The recounts should be finished within a week, and we expect the results to be certified soon after, unless a recount or protest changes the picture.

Some state legislative races are also headed to recounts, including the state Senate District 24 race that could decide which party controls the state Senate. For more on the General Assembly, read Part One of our election coverage.

For organizations that work with Congress, our advice is the same as before, with more certainty. Now is the time to build relationships with the incoming Democratic members and their staff. It is also a good time to stay in touch with returning members, whose roles will change as they move into the majority or the minority.

As always, Ward and Smith’s Government Relations team is ready to help clients through these changes in Washington, DC.