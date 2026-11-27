On November 19, 2026, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published a final rule amending the HIPAA Privacy Rule (45 CFR Parts 160 and 164). Designed to support care coordination and individual engagement, the Final Rule shortens the period for responding to access requests, addresses electronic access through personal health applications, revises the rules governing access fees and verification measures, clarifies certain care-coordination disclosures, and modifies Notice of Privacy Practices (NPP) requirements.

The Final Rule takes effect January 19, 2027, with a general compliance date of July 19, 2027. HHS provides limited transition relief for certain existing business associate agreements (“BAAs”). A written BAA or other qualifying arrangement that was in place and compliant before the rule’s publication, and which is not renewed or modified between January 19 and July 19, 2027, may continue to be treated as compliant until the earlier of (i) its renewal or modification on or after July 19, 2027, or (ii) January 18, 2028. Automatically renewing or evergreen agreements may qualify for this relief. The transition period applies only to the contractual documentation requirement; covered entities and business associates generally must comply with the Final Rule’s substantive requirements by July 19, 2027.

The Final Rule’s key changes fall into three principal areas: strengthening individuals’ access to their health information, facilitating care coordination and reducing regulatory burdens. These changes, and their practical implications for covered entities and business associates, are discussed below.

1. Strengthening the Individual Right of Access and Electronic Exchange

Shortened 15-day response period: Covered entities must respond to access requests as soon as practicable, but no later than 15 calendar days after receipt (halving the prior 30-day window). A covered entity that cannot act within that period may take one extension of up to 30 additional calendar days if it provides the required written notice within the initial 15-day period. Discussions regarding the form, format, or scope of a request do not extend the deadline. If another federal or state law requires access in fewer than 15 calendar days, that shorter period is deemed “practicable” under HIPAA. The 15-day period also includes time spent obtaining information needed to process the request, verifying identity or representative authority, and obtaining responsive Personal Health Information (“PHI”) from a business associate.

Covered entities must respond to access requests as soon as practicable, but no later than 15 calendar days after receipt (halving the prior 30-day window). A covered entity that cannot act within that period may take one extension of up to 30 additional calendar days if it provides the required written notice within the initial 15-day period. Discussions regarding the form, format, or scope of a request do not extend the deadline. If another federal or state law requires access in fewer than 15 calendar days, that shorter period is deemed “practicable” under HIPAA. The 15-day period also includes time spent obtaining information needed to process the request, verifying identity or representative authority, and obtaining responsive Personal Health Information (“PHI”) from a business associate. New definition of Personal Health Applications and API-based access: The Final Rule adds a new definition for “Personal Health Application” (“PHA”)—defined as an electronic application used by an individual to access their health information, potentially from multiple sources, where the information is managed, shared, and controlled by or primarily for the individual, rather than by or primarily for a covered entity or primarily for another person. Patient and health plan member portals operated by or on behalf of regulated entities will generally not qualify, while certain direct-to-consumer applications may qualify. Covered entities must transmit PHI to or through an individual’s chosen PHA when the requested copy is readily producible through that application. HHS treats this transmission as access by the individual under Section 164.524(a) rather than an exercise of the separate right to direct PHI to another person under Section 164.524(d). The Final Rule does not independently require covered entities to buy or build new technology solely to enable PHA access; however, if another federal or state law requires an entity to implement technology or a policy that makes PHI available in a particular electronic form or format, that form and format is deemed readily producible for HIPAA purposes. Existing capabilities also may make PHI readily producible through an individual's chosen application.

The Final Rule adds a new definition for “Personal Health Application” (“PHA”)—defined as an electronic application used by an individual to access their health information, potentially from multiple sources, where the information is managed, shared, and controlled by or primarily for the individual, rather than by or primarily for a covered entity or primarily for another person. Patient and health plan member portals operated by or on behalf of regulated entities will generally not qualify, while certain direct-to-consumer applications may qualify. Right to direct electronic copies to another person: Following the Ciox Health v. Azar court decision, the Final Rule codifies a dedicated standard confirming that an individual’s right to direct records to another person applies only to electronic copies of PHI that are both in an electronic health record (“EHR”) and in a designated record set. HHS interprets an EHR broadly and interprets authorized clinicians to include providers with direct and indirect treatment relationships, such as clinical labs, imaging centers, and durable medical equipment suppliers. The right does not extend to paper copies or PHI outside an EHR. Requests for those records therefore fall outside the HIPAA right of access to direct, and generally must proceed under a valid HIPAA authorization or another applicable Privacy Rule permission.

Following the Ciox Health v. Azar court decision, the Final Rule codifies a dedicated standard confirming that an individual’s right to direct records to another person applies only to electronic copies of PHI that are both in an electronic health record (“EHR”) and in a designated record set. HHS interprets an EHR broadly and interprets authorized clinicians to include providers with direct and indirect treatment relationships, such as clinical labs, imaging centers, and durable medical equipment suppliers. The right does not extend to paper copies or PHI outside an EHR. Requests for those records therefore fall outside the HIPAA right of access to direct, and generally must proceed under a valid HIPAA authorization or another applicable Privacy Rule permission. Access fees and mandatory public fee schedules: Under the amended Section 164.524(c)(4), covered entities cannot charge patients to inspect PHI or access ePHI through an automated internet-based method, such as portals or personal health apps. For other access requests, covered entities may charge only the categories of reasonable, cost-based fees permitted by the Rule. Fees for non-electronic copies may include permissible copying labor, supplies, and actual postage or shipping, while fees for electronic copies provided through non-internet-based methods generally are limited to permissible copying labor. The Final Rule also supersedes HHS’s prior $6.50 flat-fee methodology. Covered entities that charge record fees for copies of PHI must post an Access and Authorization Fee Schedule on their website, if they have one, and make the schedule available at the point of service and upon request. The schedule must identify methods of accessing PHI that are available free of charge, as well as the standard fees for copies provided directly to individuals, electronic EHR information sent at an individual’s direction to a third party, and copies provided pursuant to a valid HIPAA authorization.

Under the amended Section 164.524(c)(4), covered entities cannot charge patients to inspect PHI or access ePHI through an automated internet-based method, such as portals or personal health apps. For other access requests, covered entities may charge only the categories of reasonable, cost-based fees permitted by the Rule. Fees for non-electronic copies may include permissible copying labor, supplies, and actual postage or shipping, while fees for electronic copies provided through non-internet-based methods generally are limited to permissible copying labor. The Final Rule also supersedes HHS’s prior $6.50 flat-fee methodology. Unreasonable verification barriers prohibited: Covered entities must continue to verify the identity and authority of persons requesting PHI, but now may not impose unreasonable verification measures that cause unnecessary effort or expense when less burdensome options are practicable. In the preamble of the Final Rule, HHS flags requirements for in-person verification when remote verification is feasible, demanding notarization, or insisting on “wet ink” signatures when a valid electronic signature is available as examples that may be unreasonable. The Final Rule also clarifies that an access request need not be submitted on a covered entity’s proprietary form. A request may satisfy an “in writing” requirement when the communication itself documents the individual’s exercise of the access right, including through appropriate electronic mechanisms such as email or secure messaging.

2. Facilitating Individual-Level Care Coordination

Clarifying care coordination as a health care operation: The Final Rule amends the definition of “Health Care Operations” to clarify that health care operations encompass care coordination and case management by health plans and covered health care providers at both the individual and population levels. This clarification confirms that covered entities may use and disclose PHI for qualifying individual-level care coordination and case management without obtaining an individual's authorization, subject to applicable Privacy Rule requirements. Uses and disclosures for health care operations remain subject to the minimum necessary standard. 1

The Final Rule amends the definition of “Health Care Operations” to clarify that health care operations encompass care coordination and case management by health plans and covered health care providers at both the individual and population levels. This clarification confirms that covered entities may use and disclose PHI for qualifying individual-level care coordination and case management without obtaining an individual's authorization, subject to applicable Privacy Rule requirements. Uses and disclosures for health care operations remain subject to the minimum necessary standard. Covered entities may share PHI with community partners for specified care-coordination activities: The Final Rule expressly permits disclosures of PHI by covered entities to social services agencies, community-based organizations, home- and community-based services providers, and similar third parties for individual-level care coordination and case management that constitute treatment or health care operations. For example, HHS explains that a health care provider referring an individual with diabetes to a food bank may disclose PHI needed to support appropriate dietary accommodations. The new express permission does not extend to population-based activities. Existing Privacy Rule conditions continue to govern these disclosures. HHS declined to adopt its proposal for a new exception to the minimum necessary standard for individual-level care coordination and case management. Accordingly, the minimum necessary standard continues to apply where it otherwise would, including to health care operations disclosures and treatment-related disclosures to third parties that are not health care providers. Disclosures to, or requests by, a health care provider for treatment remain outside the minimum necessary standard. A community organization providing services to an individual on its own behalf does not become a business associate merely because it receives PHI under this provision; a BAA is required only when the recipient otherwise meets the business associate definition.

3. Reducing Administrative Burdens and Updating Other Requirements

Providers no longer need to seek written acknowledgment of NPP receipt under the revised rule. Covered providers with direct treatment relationships are no longer required to seek written acknowledgment of NPP receipt, document unsuccessful efforts, or retain acknowledgment logs for six years. 2 Covered entities must continue to provide the NPP and retain copies of notices they issue. Covered entities subject to the NPP requirements will need to revise their notices to include a new header referring to “health” information rather than “medical” information, details about accessing records at limited or no cost, and notice of the individual’s right to discuss the NPP with a designated contact person or office (whose phone number and email must be listed).

Covered providers with direct treatment relationships are no longer required to seek written acknowledgment of NPP receipt, document unsuccessful efforts, or retain acknowledgment logs for six years. Covered entities must continue to provide the NPP and retain copies of notices they issue. Regulated telecommunications relay services will not require BAAs. The Final Rule excludes qualifying telecommunications relay service (“TRS”) providers from the business associate definition and permits covered entities and business associates to disclose PHI to TRS communications assistants as necessary to conduct covered functions. The change is intended to reduce uncertainty and administrative burden surrounding the use of TRS by regulated entities and their workforce members when communicating with individuals who use these services.

Notable Proposals HHS Declined to Finalize

The Final Rule does not adopt several changes proposed in 2021, including proposals that would have:

Created an express right for individuals to photograph or otherwise record PHI during an in-person inspection;

Required certain covered entities, at an individual’s direction, to submit access requests to other health care providers;

Required individualized fee estimates or itemized fee statements;

Created a new exception to the minimum necessary standard for individual-level care coordination and case management; or

Modified existing standard

Key HIPAA Privacy Rule Changes at a Glance

Area What is changing? Why it matters Faster access to health records Health care providers and health plans generally will have 15 calendar days, rather than 30 days, to respond to an individual's request to access health information. One extension of up to 30 additional days remains available. Organizations will have less time to process access requests and provide requested records, including records that must be obtained from service providers handling information on their behalf. Access through health apps Individuals will be able to receive their health information through certain health apps they choose when the information can readily be provided through the app. Organizations may need to provide health information through existing electronic capabilities, although the Final Rule does not independently require them to purchase or build new technology solely to support these apps. Sending records to someone else An individual can use HIPAA’s access right to have certain electronic health record information sent directly to another person, such as another provider or a third party. This specific right does not extend to paper records or electronic information outside an electronic health record. The process for sending records to someone other than the individual may differ depending on the type and format of the records requested. Fees for copies of records Individuals cannot be charged for inspecting their PHI or accessing electronic PHI through qualifying automated online methods. Organizations that charge permitted fees for other copies must publicly disclose their standard fees and free access options. The Final Rule both limits certain charges and increases transparency about what individuals may be charged for obtaining or sending copies of their records. Verifying someone’s identity Organizations still must verify that a person requesting health information is authorized to receive it, but they cannot impose unnecessarily burdensome verification requirements when a less burdensome method is practical. Practices such as requiring an in-person visit, notarized document, or handwritten signature may be unreasonable when appropriate remote or electronic alternatives are available. Coordinating an individual’s care The Final Rule clarifies when health information may be used or shared to coordinate an individual's care or connect the individual with needed services. The clarification permits certain health information to be used or shared for care coordination without a separate HIPAA authorization, subject to the Privacy Rule’s applicable requirements. Sharing information with community organizations Health information may be shared in certain circumstances with organizations that provide social and community services, such as food banks and home- and community-based service providers, for an individual’s care coordination or case management. HIPAA can permit information sharing needed to address an individual's health and related social-service needs, subject to the Privacy Rule’s applicable limitations. These organizations do not automatically become HIPAA business associates merely because they receive information under this provision. Notices explaining HIPAA privacy rights Covered providers with direct treatment relationships will no longer need to make a good-faith effort to obtain written acknowledgment that individuals received a Notice of Privacy Practices. The notices themselves also must include updated information about access rights, fees, and who individuals can contact with questions. The change removes an existing paperwork requirement but requires updates to the privacy notices provided to individuals. Communication services for individuals with hearing or speech disabilities Certain federally regulated Telecommunications Relay Services can facilitate communications involving health information without entering into a HIPAA business associate agreement solely for that purpose. The change should make it easier for regulated organizations and individuals who use these services to communicate without creating an additional HIPAA contracting requirement solely because the service is used.

Looking Ahead

With a general compliance date of July 19, 2027, the Final Rule will require covered entities and business associates to consider its implications across a range of existing HIPAA practices and operations. The practical impact will vary depending on an organization’s existing processes, technologies, and contractual arrangements.

The changes are likely to be particularly relevant to access request workflows, electronic access capabilities, fee practices, NPPs, care-coordination activities, and business associate arrangements. Organizations will also need to account for the interaction between the Final Rule and state or other federal laws that may impose different or more stringent requirements, including shorter time frames for providing access to particular records.

Footnotes

1. See 45 C.F.R. §§ 164.501 and 164.502(b).