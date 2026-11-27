The midterm elections will change the balance of power in Washington without changing control of the executive branch, creating a divided policy environment for businesses for at least the next two years. Congress is poised to take a more active role in oversight, funding and scrutiny of federal programs, while the Trump Administration will retain authority to pursue the administration’s existing regulatory and enforcement agenda.

For companies operating or investing in the United States, the practical consequence of this shift will likely not be a wholesale change in law, but a more complex environment in which infrastructure development, government incentives, and corporate decision-making may receive closer attention from Congress, and state regulators may play a greater role.

1. Congressional oversight will become a more significant consideration for businesses across sectors.

Changes in congressional leadership are expected to bring new oversight priorities, with energy, artificial intelligence and technology, financial services, digital assets, health care, telecommunications and government contracting among the likely areas of focus. While Congress does not have the power to prosecute, it does have broad power to investigate, particularly where potential legislation or federal funds are involved. Companies should assess now—before the new Congress takes office—whether they are likely targets of Congressional inquiry and consider developing proactive response plans.

2. Federal incentives remain available, but government-supported projects will likely face additional scrutiny.

We expect significant federal financing to remain available for energy projects, but those financing decisions will likely be of keen interest to the new Congress. Current Department of Energy priorities include nuclear energy, fossil fuels and geothermal development, some of which may continue to attract bipartisan support. The election nevertheless increases the prospect of congressional scrutiny of major funding decisions and award processes. Companies receiving or seeking federal support should maintain clear documentation demonstrating compliance with program requirements, technical milestones and funding conditions.

3. Environmental policy may face greater congressional scrutiny without an immediate change in existing law.

Federal environmental agencies remain under executive control and will likely continue pursuing the administration’s regulatory agenda. The new Congress, however, can influence implementation of that agenda through oversight and appropriations. Timing also matters: major federal rules finalized late in an administration may, depending on statutory requirements, become eligible for disapproval by the next Congress under the Congressional Review Act. Businesses should distinguish among existing statutory obligations, final regulations currently in effect, pending rules and policy initiatives whose durability remains uncertain.

4. State and local governments will remain consequential to development and investment decisions.

The midterm results do not diminish—and may indeed increase in certain areas- the role of state and local governments in shaping major investments. Data centers, manufacturing facilities, energy projects and other developments may depend on state regulation, local approvals, infrastructure commitments and economic development incentives. Companies evaluating U.S. projects should therefore assess federal developments alongside state and local requirements, community impacts and incentive conditions. Changes in Washington may garner the most headlines, but many decisions affecting project viability will continue to be made at the state and local level.

5. Corporate governance and compliance provide continuity amid policy uncertainty.

The election changes the political environment, not the underlying legal obligations businesses already face. Existing statutes remain in force, executive agencies retain their responsibilities, and many regulatory requirements will continue regardless of congressional priorities. However, given potential increased Congressional oversight and shifting political winds, companies working on projects involving government funding, major infrastructure or other public commitments should ensure accurate documentation of key decisions and that they are following their established processes for procurement and bidding, given the possibility that these decisions may later be scrutinized in hindsight by politically-motivated actors. Consistent, constructive engagement with relevant federal, state and local stakeholders will also remain important.

Baker Botts has an Investigations Toolkit for clients and friends to help guide them through certain issues likely to arise in the context of corporate investigations.