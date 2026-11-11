A Political Shakeup: Key Takeaways From The 2026 Midterms

Republicans entered the 2026 midterms defending narrow majorities in both the House and Senate. Democrats won commanding majorities in both chambers, expanding their electoral map by flipping seats and unseating Republican incumbents in unexpected states and districts.

Overview : Democrats swept both the House and Senate, producing a significant shift in power in Washington for the final two years of President Trump’s term. The party overcame Republican efforts to bolster its House majority through mid-decade redistricting and flipped at least seven Senate seats, including five in states that voted for President Trump by double-digit margins in 2024.

: Democrats swept both the House and Senate, producing a significant shift in power in Washington for the final two years of President Trump’s term. The party overcame Republican efforts to bolster its House majority through mid-decade redistricting and flipped at least seven Senate seats, including five in states that voted for President Trump by double-digit margins in 2024. For Democrats : The sweep represents a significant midterm rebound for Democrats, particularly in the Senate, where the party entered Election Day facing a difficult path to the majority. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-08) will enter the 120th Congress with a sizable majority, giving leadership more room to manage competing factions within the caucus and advance the party’s legislative agenda. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will welcome a new cohort of senators from traditionally Republican-leaning states, increasing pressure on leadership to deliver early wins on affordability and other priorities that featured prominently in the midterm campaign.

: The sweep represents a significant midterm rebound for Democrats, particularly in the Senate, where the party entered Election Day facing a difficult path to the majority. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-08) will enter the 120th Congress with a sizable majority, giving leadership more room to manage competing factions within the caucus and advance the party’s legislative agenda. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will welcome a new cohort of senators from traditionally Republican-leaning states, increasing pressure on leadership to deliver early wins on affordability and other priorities that featured prominently in the midterm campaign. For Republicans : After two years of unified Republican control in Congress, Republicans will have just a few weeks to exercise their remaining power before heading into the minority. The losses are a setback for President Trump's administration, leaving the President to face a Congress fully controlled by Democrats for the final two years of his term. Leadership elections in the House will help signal the future direction of the party during the 120th Congress.

: After two years of unified Republican control in Congress, Republicans will have just a few weeks to exercise their remaining power before heading into the minority. The losses are a setback for President Trump's administration, leaving the President to face a Congress fully controlled by Democrats for the final two years of his term. Leadership elections in the House will help signal the future direction of the party during the 120th Congress. For the Business Community: Come January, Democrats will control the congressional agenda and committees, giving them broad investigative and subpoena authority as well as control over the Senate confirmation process for judicial and executive branch nominees. Democrats will have substantially greater leverage over the Trump administration through control of appropriations, must-pass legislation, and oversight. Their ability to enact major policy changes will remain constrained by the Senate’s 60-vote threshold and President Trump’s veto authority (requiring 67 votes in the Senate and 290 votes in the House to override), placing a premium on bipartisan legislation and negotiations with the White House heading into the 2028 elections, which effectively started today!

Crunching the Numbers

House:

The House entered Election Day with Democrats needing only a net gain of three seats to capture the chamber. The Cook Political Report rated 18 House races as Toss-Ups and another 36 as Lean Democrat or Lean Republican.

With 51 races still uncalled as of this writing, Democrats have won 237 seats, while Republicans have won 147 seats, giving the Democrats a majority of at least 19 seats above the 218-seat majority threshold. Democrats: 237 Republicans: 147

Of the remaining 54 races rated as competitive by the Cook Political Report, 22 remain uncalled. As of 5:00 PM ET, Democrats currently lead in 14 and Republicans lead in eight. Toss-Up: 6 of 18 remain uncalled Democrats lead in all 6: CO-05 (Crank), MT-01 (OPEN), NY-17 (Lawler), NC-01 (Davis), SC-01 (OPEN), VA-01 (Wittman) Cook Lean D: 3 of 18 remain uncalled Democrats lead in all 3: AZ-01 (OPEN), AZ-06 (Ciscomani), CA-48 (OPEN) Cook Lean R: 13 of 18 remain uncalled Democrats lead in 5 of the 13: CO-04 (Boebert), FL-09 (Soto), MN-01 (Finstad), NV-02 (OPEN), OH-10 (Turner) Republicans lead in 8 of the 13: AK-at large (Begich), AZ-02 (Crane), FL-07 (OPEN), FL-13 (Luna), FL-27 (Salazar), ME-02 (OPEN), NY-21 (OPEN), VA-05 (McGuire) Freshman Class: At least 75 House seats were open due to retirements or incumbents seeking higher office. Twenty-six were rated Solid Democrat and 30 Solid Republican, with the remainder in more competitive categories. More than 95 new members are expected to join the 120th Congress , including six former members, potentially making this the largest freshman class in 34 years.



Senate:

The Senate battlefield was smaller but closely contested. Democrats entered Election Day needing a net gain of four seats to capture the Senate. Cook identified eleven competitive races: six Toss-Ups, three Lean Democratic races, and two Lean Republican races. All six Toss-Ups were Republican-held.

With races in Mississippi and Alaska still uncalled, Democrats have secured a 54-44 Senate majority, flipping seven seats and unseating Republican incumbents in Kansas, Ohio, South Carolina, and Maine.

In the two remaining uncalled races, as of 5:00 PM ET, Democratic candidates hold narrow leads: 65 votes in Mississippi, with 96 percent of the vote reporting, and 626 votes in Alaska, with 77 percent reporting.

Freshman Class: At least 17 new senators are expected to join the 120th Congress, with that number potentially increasing to 19 depending on the outcome of the Alaska and Mississippi races.

Impact on the Policy Agenda

Democratic control of both chambers significantly shifts the policy environment during the final two years of President Trump’s term. With sizable majorities, Democrats will have greater ability to advance their agenda, particularly on affordability and oversight of the Trump administration. Their ability to enact major legislation will remain constrained by the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for most legislation and President Trump’s veto authority (requiring an override vote of 67 votes in the Senate and 290 votes in the House).

Democratic priorities are expected to center on affordability and accountability across several industries including health care, tax policy, international trade, artificial intelligence and data centers, energy, and financial services. Control of the Senate will also give Democrats authority over committees and the confirmation process for executive branch and judicial nominees. However, Democrats will still need Republican support to advance major legislation, placing greater importance on areas of potential bipartisan agreement and on appropriations, authorization bills, and other must-pass legislation as vehicles for policy changes. Specific proposals and sector impacts are discussed in greater detail in the Issues to Watch section below.

For the Trump administration, the loss of unified Republican control will all but eliminate the path to advancing President Trump’s legislative priorities. The administration is therefore likely to rely more heavily on executive and regulatory authorities, while potentially devoting greater attention to foreign policy, international trade, and national security. Divided government is unlikely to mean a quieter policy environment, with executive actions, regulatory changes, tariffs and trade measures, and congressional oversight among the key areas to watch.

Issues to Watch

Artificial Intelligence:

Investigations: Democrats are expected to initiate investigations into private-sector engagement with the Trump Administration with the aim of uncovering potential corruption in relation to the administration’s AI policy.

Democrats are expected to initiate investigations into private-sector engagement with the Trump Administration with the aim of uncovering potential corruption in relation to the administration’s AI policy. Frontier Lab Oversight: Democrats also may seek to use their oversight authority to subject frontier AI labs to greater scrutiny regarding their safety protocols and reporting of incidents that occur during model training.

Democrats also may seek to use their oversight authority to subject frontier AI labs to greater scrutiny regarding their safety protocols and reporting of incidents that occur during model training. Data Center Guardrails: Amid the growing backlash to rapid, widespread data center development, Democrats likely will seek to establish federal guardrails. While a national moratorium is unlikely, potentially more viable measures include protecting residential ratepayers from cost increases and ensuring local control over siting decisions. Another potential focus area will be utilizing renewable energy versus natural gas to power data centers.

Amid the growing backlash to rapid, widespread data center development, Democrats likely will seek to establish federal guardrails. While a national moratorium is unlikely, potentially more viable measures include protecting residential ratepayers from cost increases and ensuring local control over siting decisions. Another potential focus area will be utilizing renewable energy versus natural gas to power data centers. Workforce Disruption: With mounting concerns around widespread workforce disruption, Democrats may seek to address increased automation impacts on workers.

With mounting concerns around widespread workforce disruption, Democrats may seek to address increased automation impacts on workers. AI Regulation: Democrats will look to advance legislative guardrails to protect against catastrophic risk from frontier AI model development and deployment. While a comprehensive AI regulatory framework will be difficult to advance, more targeted cybersecurity, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) risk proposals may be more viable, as well as proposals to establish monitoring, auditing, and reporting regimes for frontier labs.

Democrats will look to advance legislative guardrails to protect against catastrophic risk from frontier AI model development and deployment. While a comprehensive AI regulatory framework will be difficult to advance, more targeted cybersecurity, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) risk proposals may be more viable, as well as proposals to establish monitoring, auditing, and reporting regimes for frontier labs. Export Controls: Democrats will push legislation to strengthen export controls on advanced semiconductors, and potentially chokepoint semiconductor manufacturing equipment, in response to continued AI competition with China and a concern that Trump Administration export control policy has been too lax with respect to national security.

Democrats will push legislation to strengthen export controls on advanced semiconductors, and potentially chokepoint semiconductor manufacturing equipment, in response to continued AI competition with China and a concern that Trump Administration export control policy has been too lax with respect to national security. Preemption: While federal preemption of state AI regulation has become a political flashpoint, Democrats may be willing to consider pairing it with sufficient federal regulatory protections.

While federal preemption of state AI regulation has become a political flashpoint, Democrats may be willing to consider pairing it with sufficient federal regulatory protections. Republican Priorities: Republican committee leaders on tech, science, energy, and judiciary are likely to use the upcoming lame duck period to highlight Republican AI and data center priorities, and underscore concerns that any radical or heavy-handed federal approach will harm American innovation.

Appropriations:

Greater leverage in funding negotiations : With Democrats taking control of both chambers, they will have more influence over spending levels, agency priorities, and which bills advance. Democrats will push to maintain or increase funding for healthcare, education, housing, scientific research, and environmental programs, using negotiations over defense spending to secure funding increases for domestic priorities.

: With Democrats taking control of both chambers, they will have more influence over spending levels, agency priorities, and which bills advance. Democrats will push to maintain or increase funding for healthcare, education, housing, scientific research, and environmental programs, using negotiations over defense spending to secure funding increases for domestic priorities. Appropriations to constrain the administration : Democrats will pursue funding restrictions and reporting requirements targeting administration policies, particularly immigration enforcement, agency restructuring, and efforts to withhold or redirect congressionally approved funding. Democratic control also means increased oversight of rescissions, impoundments, and funding transfers.

: Democrats will pursue funding restrictions and reporting requirements targeting administration policies, particularly immigration enforcement, agency restructuring, and efforts to withhold or redirect congressionally approved funding. Democratic control also means increased oversight of rescissions, impoundments, and funding transfers. More difficult funding negotiations : With President Trump retaining veto authority and while the 60-vote filibuster is in place in the U.S. Senate, Democrats will need to negotiate with the White House and congressional Republicans. Disagreements over spending levels and policy riders could lead to extended CRs or government shutdowns.

: With President Trump retaining veto authority and while the 60-vote filibuster is in place in the U.S. Senate, Democrats will need to negotiate with the White House and congressional Republicans. Disagreements over spending levels and policy riders could lead to extended CRs or government shutdowns. Another reconciliation bill unlikely: Democratic control also prevents Republicans from advancing another partisan reconciliation package in the new Congress, increasing the importance of bipartisan negotiations over spending priorities. Open question if Democrats use reconciliation in the 120th Congress to expedite any of their spending- and policy-related priorities knowing that President Trump retains veto authority.

Congressional Investigations:

Likely chairs Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD, Judiciary), Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA, Oversight), and Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ, Energy & Commerce), as well as Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT, PSI), Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH, Homeland Security) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI, Judiciary) have signaled a sweeping oversight agenda that spans allegations of corruption, affordability, the Epstein files, immigration enforcement, cryptocurrency, AI safety, data centers, financial institutions and the administration's trade agenda. Once Democrats take control of both chambers in January, every House and Senate panel, including Appropriations, should be expected to operate as an investigative committee.

Corruption and Pay-to-Play. Democrats will try to link corporate donations, gifts and law firm and business dealings to subsequent government action. Rep. Raskin has called “systems of bribery, kickback and financial corruption” Judiciary’s “number one” priority, and Rep. Garcia has warned that “anyone who has been in bed with the Trumps” will have “no choice but to respond to our questions.” Rep. Garcia’s message to the White House after the election was blunt: “Lawyer up.” Companies and executives with ties to the administration should begin preparing now for document requests, transcribed interviews and potential subpoenas. Sen. Hassan alluded to bringing former Trump officials “under oath” for an investigation into corruption. In his post-election press conference, expected Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that there has been “such rampant corruption there has to be some investigations” and that the top goal would be “reducing costs, ending corruption.” Because companies do not have standing to assert executive privilege, private parties, not the White House, will absorb much of the document demand.

Democrats will try to link corporate donations, gifts and law firm and business dealings to subsequent government action. Affordability. Democrats are framing corruption as a cost-of-living issue, pushing inquiries toward pricing in consumer-facing sectors. Expect focus on food, energy, utilities, telecommunications, technology and travel, including surveillance pricing and merger-driven consolidation.

Democrats are framing corruption as a cost-of-living issue, pushing inquiries toward pricing in consumer-facing sectors. Epstein. Democrats have laid groundwork to examine DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files and Epstein’s financial dealings. Committees in both chambers are preparing to interview bankers associated with Epstein, putting financial institutions in scope.

Democrats have laid groundwork to examine DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files and Epstein’s financial dealings. Financial Services. With Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) poised to chair House Financial Services and Senate Banking, expect heightened scrutiny of financial institutions, including their climate and DEI commitments and ties to President Trump. Democrats will also intensify scrutiny of potential mergers, executive compensation, shareholder buybacks, private equity ownership and retail investor access to private markets.

With Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) poised to chair House Financial Services and Senate Banking, expect heightened scrutiny of financial institutions, including their climate and DEI commitments and ties to President Trump. Immigration Enforcement. Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee have named immigration enforcement as a priority area, which is likely to extend to private contractors supporting detention and enforcement operations.

Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee have named immigration enforcement as a priority area, which is likely to extend to private contractors supporting detention and enforcement operations. Technology and AI. Technology executives seen as closest to the administration are expected to be early targets for the House Oversight, House Energy and Commerce and Senate Commerce committees. Democrats also plan to question leading AI developers about their products – e.g., Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) has called data centers “one of the top issues” of the election.

Technology executives seen as closest to the administration are expected to be early targets for the House Oversight, House Energy and Commerce and Senate Commerce committees. Trade and Tariffs. Democratic-led committees will increase oversight of the administration’s trade agenda involving both the administration and companies that may have worked with it. Expect focus on company-specific tariff exemptions or offsets and how companies handled any tariff refunds they received.

Democratic-led committees will increase oversight of the administration’s trade agenda involving both the administration and companies that may have worked with it. Spending and Appropriations. Democratic appropriators intend to use the power of the purse to examine how federal funds are being spent, or withheld. Expected House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) has not ruled out subpoenas, which are rare from appropriators. Recipients of federal funds should be prepared to document their use of those funds.

Democratic appropriators intend to use the power of the purse to examine how federal funds are being spent, or withheld. Defense and Contracting. Defense Democrats plan to put the military’s supplier base on notice, including through subpoenas. Areas of focus include contract awards to businesses with ties to the Trump family and companies in which the Defense Department has taken equity stakes.

Defense Democrats plan to put the military’s supplier base on notice, including through subpoenas. Health Care. Health care providers and insurers may face scrutiny of the impact of the Medicaid changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill, and pharmaceutical manufacturers should expect questions about “Most Favored Nation” drug pricing deals.

Health care providers and insurers may face scrutiny of the impact of the Medicaid changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill, and pharmaceutical manufacturers should expect questions about “Most Favored Nation” drug pricing deals. Energy and Natural Resources. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), the likely Natural Resources chair, has pledged to scrutinize the administration’s oil, gas and critical minerals deals, putting energy and mining counterparties in scope.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), the likely Natural Resources chair, has pledged to scrutinize the administration’s oil, gas and critical minerals deals, putting energy and mining counterparties in scope. Crypto and Prediction Markets. Democrats will scrutinize the crypto industry and prediction markets, including business ties to the President. The crypto industry’s heavy spending against Democratic Senate candidates may sharpen that scrutiny, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the likely Senate Banking chair, has already joined a bipartisan inquiry into leading prediction market platforms regarding election markets.

Democrats will scrutinize the crypto industry and prediction markets, including business ties to the President. Chamber Rules. Establishing the rules for the 120th Congress will be among the earliest actions of the new Congress in January. House and Senate rules, together with individual committee rules, govern how targets must respond to document demands, deposition requests, and other compulsory process, often on short notice.

Establishing the rules for the 120th Congress will be among the earliest actions of the new Congress in January.

Defense:

Congressional checks on the Iran war and executive war powers : Democratic control of Congress puts congressional authorization and oversight of the Iran war near the top of the defense agenda. Democrats can use hearings in all committees of jurisdiction to press the Administration to obtain congressional authorization for continued hostilities and explain its strategy publicly.​ Democrats could also use the appropriations process to rein in spending and put guardrails around the Department.

: Democratic control of Congress puts congressional authorization and oversight of the Iran war near the top of the defense agenda. Democrats can use hearings in all committees of jurisdiction to press the Administration to obtain congressional authorization for continued hostilities and explain its strategy publicly.​ Democrats could also use the appropriations process to rein in spending and put guardrails around the Department. Sustain and expand security assistance to allies: Democrats would seek to restart direct U.S. military assistance to Ukraine and use control of the legislative agenda to move aid more quickly, while pressing for a firmer posture toward Moscow, including scrutiny of sanctions relief.​ They will also likely prioritize enhanced Taiwan security cooperation, and increased resourcing for the European and Pacific Deterrence Initiatives, while reinforcing alliance-based deterrence, including through the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. (AUKUS).

Democrats would seek to restart direct U.S. military assistance to Ukraine and use control of the legislative agenda to move aid more quickly, while pressing for a firmer posture toward Moscow, including scrutiny of sanctions relief.​ They will also likely prioritize enhanced Taiwan security cooperation, and increased resourcing for the European and Pacific Deterrence Initiatives, while reinforcing alliance-based deterrence, including through the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. (AUKUS). More aggressive oversight of defense and intelligence contractors: A Democratic-controlled House could bring a substantially more active investigations environment for the defense industrial base. HASC Democrats have publicly contemplated reviving a dedicated Pentagon oversight subcommittee and potential Chair Adam Smith (D-WA) has discussed greater use of subpoenas and transparency tools. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Democrats have separately signaled scrutiny of contractors’ relationships with the Executive Branch, including corporate contributions, contracting decisions, communications, and potential conflicts of interest. Contractors should expect congressional investigation readiness to become a more important compliance and risk-management issue.​

A Democratic-controlled House could bring a substantially more active investigations environment for the defense industrial base. HASC Democrats have publicly contemplated reviving a dedicated Pentagon oversight subcommittee and potential Chair Adam Smith (D-WA) has discussed greater use of subpoenas and transparency tools. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Democrats have separately signaled scrutiny of contractors’ relationships with the Executive Branch, including corporate contributions, contracting decisions, communications, and potential conflicts of interest. Contractors should expect congressional investigation readiness to become a more important compliance and risk-management issue.​ Israel assistance becomes a sharper Democratic fault line: Democrats could use congressional control to seek limits on military assistance to Israel, if President Trump does not cut it off, which amounted to $3.8 billion in the most recent fiscal year. Nearly half of House Democrats vote this summer to cut off aid to Israel. This issue will continue to expose divisions within the caucus. As noted above, President Trump has added an additional layer to this issue via his recent announcement that he plans to cut off annual military aid and assistance to Israel by the end of 2026.

Democrats could use congressional control to seek limits on military assistance to Israel, if President Trump does not cut it off, which amounted to $3.8 billion in the most recent fiscal year. Nearly half of House Democrats vote this summer to cut off aid to Israel. This issue will continue to expose divisions within the caucus. As noted above, President Trump has added an additional layer to this issue via his recent announcement that he plans to cut off annual military aid and assistance to Israel by the end of 2026. Defense spending, industrial base, and technology remain central: In divided government, defense appropriations and broader funding negotiations would become important leverage points. Democrats are also likely to continue emphasizing domestic production, acquisition reform, shipbuilding, munitions, AI, autonomous systems, cyber capabilities, resilient supply chains, and scrutiny of contractor performance and financial practices.​ For example, Democrats will likely push “Right to Repair” policies to reduce contractor reliance and increase operational readiness and will also explore new limits on contractor financial practices to ensure defense funding translated into production capacity.

Defense Spending and Oversight: Given the outcome of the midterm elections, and with many major Republican defense priorities already authorized or underway, Republican attention is likely to shift toward execution, oversight, and protecting key Trump administration initiatives from budgetary and political pressures. Defense spending will continue to be justified through the lens of competition with China, munitions readiness, industrial capacity, and homeland defense.

Given the outcome of the midterm elections, and with many major Republican defense priorities already authorized or underway, Republican attention is likely to shift toward execution, oversight, and protecting key Trump administration initiatives from budgetary and political pressures. Defense spending will continue to be justified through the lens of competition with China, munitions readiness, industrial capacity, and homeland defense. Shipbuilding Capacity: Shipbuilding will remain a top congressional priority, with growing emphasis on measurable production outcomes. Focus areas include shipyard modernization, workforce development, supplier capacity, and acquisition reforms that accelerate production and increase competition across the maritime industrial base.

Shipbuilding will remain a top congressional priority, with growing emphasis on measurable production outcomes. Focus areas include shipyard modernization, workforce development, supplier capacity, and acquisition reforms that accelerate production and increase competition across the maritime industrial base. Munitions Industrial Base: Expanding weapons production capacity remains an area of bipartisan overlap. Expect Republicans to push for additional procurement authorities, contracting flexibility, and industrial base incentives to sustain higher production rates and surge capacity for both Indo-Pacific deterrence and global requirements.

Expanding weapons production capacity remains an area of bipartisan overlap. Expect Republicans to push for additional procurement authorities, contracting flexibility, and industrial base incentives to sustain higher production rates and surge capacity for both Indo-Pacific deterrence and global requirements. Autonomy and Attritable Systems: Autonomous and low-cost attritable systems are increasingly viewed as one of the few areas where the United States can simultaneously increase capability and reduce costs. Congressional attention will focus on accelerating fielding, increasing production rates, and removing acquisition barriers that slow deployment.

Autonomous and low-cost attritable systems are increasingly viewed as one of the few areas where the United States can simultaneously increase capability and reduce costs. Congressional attention will focus on accelerating fielding, increasing production rates, and removing acquisition barriers that slow deployment. Supply Chain Security and Critical Minerals: Supply chain resilience remains a priority at the intersection of defense and economic policy. Key areas of focus include domestic sourcing requirements, critical mineral processing, energetics production, and implementation of Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions. Most of these continue to enjoy bipartisan support.

Supply chain resilience remains a priority at the intersection of defense and economic policy. Key areas of focus include domestic sourcing requirements, critical mineral processing, energetics production, and implementation of Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions. Most of these continue to enjoy bipartisan support. Golden Dome: While congressional Republicans are expected to continue defending the Golden Dome initiative, oversight is likely to intensify as costs and technical feasibility come under greater scrutiny. Debate will increasingly focus on near-term deliverables, including space-based sensing and interceptor capabilities, rather than the ultimate end-state architecture.

Energy:

Oversight: Democratic control will bring heightened scrutiny of Administration actions involving federal permitting, leasing, LNG approvals, clean-energy programs, environmental reviews, and federal support for the oil and gas industry, data center and mining projects. Companies receiving expedited approvals or federal assistance should prepare for potential hearings, investigations, and document requests.

Democratic control will bring heightened scrutiny of Administration actions involving federal permitting, leasing, LNG approvals, clean-energy programs, environmental reviews, and federal support for the oil and gas industry, data center and mining projects. Companies receiving expedited approvals or federal assistance should prepare for potential hearings, investigations, and document requests. Leverage: Democrats will look to leverage unrelated nominations and must-pass legislation to try to influence the President’s actions.

Democrats will look to leverage unrelated nominations and must-pass legislation to try to influence the President’s actions. Data Center Opposition: The Democratic victory in the midterms will fortify the party’s belief that opposing data center development is a winning political position. Democrats will focus on protecting residential ratepayers and expanding community input related data centers and other large electricity loads. Potential proposals may address cost allocation, interconnection requirements, load forecasting, grid reliability, water use, fuel sources, and local control over project siting.

The Democratic victory in the midterms will fortify the party’s belief that opposing data center development is a winning political position. Democrats will focus on protecting residential ratepayers and expanding community input related data centers and other large electricity loads. Potential proposals may address cost allocation, interconnection requirements, load forecasting, grid reliability, water use, fuel sources, and local control over project siting. Data Center Negotiation: Democrats may support permitting reforms tied to transmission, grid modernization, nuclear, geothermal, carbon management, and other technologies that advance reliability and emissions reductions. Broader changes limiting environmental review or judicial oversight will face stronger opposition. Democratic permitting reform proposals will include guardrails limiting the degree to which reforms benefit data centers.

Democrats may support permitting reforms tied to transmission, grid modernization, nuclear, geothermal, carbon management, and other technologies that advance reliability and emissions reductions. Broader changes limiting environmental review or judicial oversight will face stronger opposition. Democratic permitting reform proposals will include guardrails limiting the degree to which reforms benefit data centers. Clean Energy: Democrats will use appropriations, oversight, nominations, and must-pass legislation to defend existing clean-energy projects and challenge Administration restrictions affecting renewable-energy development. They may also seek to restore or modify repealed clean-energy incentives, although enactment will depend on viable legislative vehicles and an ability to override any potential presidential veto.

Democrats will use appropriations, oversight, nominations, and must-pass legislation to defend existing clean-energy projects and challenge Administration restrictions affecting renewable-energy development. They may also seek to restore or modify repealed clean-energy incentives, although enactment will depend on viable legislative vehicles and an ability to override any potential presidential veto. Critical Minerals: Critical minerals will remain an area of potential bipartisan cooperation. Democrats are likely to support domestic and allied supply chains while placing greater emphasis on labor standards, environmental safeguards, community engagement, and domestic processing requirements.

Critical minerals will remain an area of potential bipartisan cooperation. Democrats are likely to support domestic and allied supply chains while placing greater emphasis on labor standards, environmental safeguards, community engagement, and domestic processing requirements. Permitting and Infrastructure Development: With Democrats controlling Congress, Republicans will increasingly rely on the Administration to advance permitting reforms through agency actions and implementation of existing authorities. Broader statutory changes to NEPA, the Clean Water Act, and judicial review will be difficult to enact, although narrower bipartisan agreements may remain possible for transmission, energy infrastructure, mining, and other priority projects.

With Democrats controlling Congress, Republicans will increasingly rely on the Administration to advance permitting reforms through agency actions and implementation of existing authorities. Broader statutory changes to NEPA, the Clean Water Act, and judicial review will be difficult to enact, although narrower bipartisan agreements may remain possible for transmission, energy infrastructure, mining, and other priority projects. Energy Abundance, Reliability, and Affordability: Republicans will continue to frame energy policy around increasing supply, maintaining grid reliability, and lowering consumer costs, particularly as electricity demand grows from data centers, AI, manufacturing, and industrial development. The Administration is likely to continue promoting natural gas, nuclear, coal, geothermal, and other firm generation resources while pursuing opportunities to expand and modernize the grid.

Republicans will continue to frame energy policy around increasing supply, maintaining grid reliability, and lowering consumer costs, particularly as electricity demand grows from data centers, AI, manufacturing, and industrial development. The Administration is likely to continue promoting natural gas, nuclear, coal, geothermal, and other firm generation resources while pursuing opportunities to expand and modernize the grid. Natural Gas and LNG Expansion: The Administration will remain focused on expanding domestic natural gas production and infrastructure, including pipelines, storage, and LNG export facilities, using permitting authorities, federal financing, and other executive tools. A Democratic Congress will reduce opportunities for new Republican-backed legislation and increase oversight of LNG approvals and federal support for fossil fuel development.

The Administration will remain focused on expanding domestic natural gas production and infrastructure, including pipelines, storage, and LNG export facilities, using permitting authorities, federal financing, and other executive tools. A Democratic Congress will reduce opportunities for new Republican-backed legislation and increase oversight of LNG approvals and federal support for fossil fuel development. Critical Minerals and Domestic Supply Chains: Republicans will continue to support greater U.S. production and processing of critical minerals as part of a broader economic and national-security agenda. The Administration can advance these objectives through permitting, financing, procurement, offtake arrangements, and cooperation with allied countries, while congressional action will increasingly require bipartisan agreement.

Financial Services:

Priorities: With Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) poised to chair the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committee, respectively, expect an agenda focused on consumer protection, corporate accountability, and heightened scrutiny of the Trump Administration.

With Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) poised to chair the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committee, respectively, expect an agenda focused on consumer protection, corporate accountability, and heightened scrutiny of the Trump Administration. Agenda: Democrats will shift the committee agenda toward stronger consumer and investor protections, expanded regulation, and oversight of the Administration’s deregulatory agenda and financial institutions, including their climate and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments and ties to President Trump.

Democrats will shift the committee agenda toward stronger consumer and investor protections, expanded regulation, and oversight of the Administration’s deregulatory agenda and financial institutions, including their climate and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments and ties to President Trump. Anticipated legislation: Even where enactment is unlikely, Democrats will pursue legislation to strengthen the CFPB, including reversing Republican funding cuts and expanding its authorities; reform credit reporting and debt collection practices; and bolster consumer and investor protections, including by addressing “junk fees” and capping credit card interest rates. Democrats will also likely pursue another housing bill, legislation on AI in financial services, and measures addressing the 2023 bank failures.

Even where enactment is unlikely, Democrats will pursue legislation to strengthen the CFPB, including reversing Republican funding cuts and expanding its authorities; reform credit reporting and debt collection practices; and bolster consumer and investor protections, including by addressing “junk fees” and capping credit card interest rates. Democrats will also likely pursue another housing bill, legislation on AI in financial services, and measures addressing the 2023 bank failures. Oversight: Democrats will intensify scrutiny of AI, bank mergers, executive compensation, shareholder buybacks, private equity ownership, expanded retail investor access to private markets, and market concentration, along with increased attention to nonbank financial institutions and broader financial stability risks.

Democrats will intensify scrutiny of AI, bank mergers, executive compensation, shareholder buybacks, private equity ownership, expanded retail investor access to private markets, and market concentration, along with increased attention to nonbank financial institutions and broader financial stability risks. Digital Assets: With a stablecoin framework in place, Democrats will focus on implementation through a consumer protection and financial stability lens while pursuing additional digital asset guardrails addressing investor protection, conflicts of interest, and illicit finance.

With a stablecoin framework in place, Democrats will focus on implementation through a consumer protection and financial stability lens while pursuing additional digital asset guardrails addressing investor protection, conflicts of interest, and illicit finance. Nominations: After January, a nominee to a financial regulatory agency will need Democratic votes in the Senate to be confirmed, making it more likely that regulators will run by officials operating in an acting capacity.

Health Care:

Oversight of Trump Administration Actions: Expect Democrats to prioritize oversight of the Administration’s actions impacting health care, particularly within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This is likely to include oversight of past actions and actions taken during the 120th Congress.

Expect Democrats to prioritize oversight of the Administration’s actions impacting health care, particularly within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This is likely to include oversight of past actions and actions taken during the 120th Congress. Strengthening Access to Care: Democrats will be looking for opportunities to strengthen the health care safety net, including by curbing the impact of recent cuts to the Medicaid program, as they look to deliver on increasing affordability and access.

Democrats will be looking for opportunities to strengthen the health care safety net, including by curbing the impact of recent cuts to the Medicaid program, as they look to deliver on increasing affordability and access. Appropriations Action: With divided government, enactment of legislation passed on party lines will remain a challenge, however, Democrats will likely use the annual appropriations process to direct federal funding in furtherance of their policy priorities.

With divided government, enactment of legislation passed on party lines will remain a challenge, however, Democrats will likely use the annual appropriations process to direct federal funding in furtherance of their policy priorities. Ongoing scrutiny of healthcare landscape: Democrats can be expected to continue scrutinizing activity in the health care ecosystem, including the impact of: consolidation, drug pricing deals, price transparency, and the forthcoming implementation of health care policies enacted in the 119th Congress.

Tax:

Social Safety Net: The top Democrats on the Senate Finance and House Ways & Means Committees have made clear that they will prioritize tax policies that enhance the social safety net, while addressing income inequality. This includes making the Child Tax Credit more generous and fully refundable and restoring Affordable Care Act premium tax credits – proposals that cost up to roughly $1 trillion over 10 years, and around $350 billion over 10 years, respectively. Retirement policy including auto-IRA legislation and mandatory distributions on mega accounts could be another attractive area to legislate, where Democratic leaders of the tax-writing committees may see an opening to negotiate with the President following enactment of “Trump Accounts” in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and building on the bipartisan retirement policies enacted in SECURE 2.0.

The top Democrats on the Senate Finance and House Ways & Means Committees have made clear that they will prioritize tax policies that enhance the social safety net, while addressing income inequality. This includes making the Child Tax Credit more generous and fully refundable and restoring Affordable Care Act premium tax credits – proposals that cost up to roughly $1 trillion over 10 years, and around $350 billion over 10 years, respectively. Retirement policy including auto-IRA legislation and mandatory distributions on mega accounts could be another attractive area to legislate, where Democratic leaders of the tax-writing committees may see an opening to negotiate with the President following enactment of “Trump Accounts” in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and building on the bipartisan retirement policies enacted in SECURE 2.0. Oversight: Democrats will turn up the focus on taxpayer privacy, treatment of tax-exempt entities, and general tax administration under the Trump Treasury and IRS. While these are all areas that Democrats have already put a spotlight on, once in the majority they will have new tools at their disposal to conduct investigations, including the procedures that are provided for in IRC Sec. 6103 for tax information, and the committees’ general congressional subpoena power. Combined, these give the tax-writing committees a powerful platform from which to pursue broader Democratic oversight priorities, including but not limited to corruption and improper influence.

Democrats will turn up the focus on taxpayer privacy, treatment of tax-exempt entities, and general tax administration under the Trump Treasury and IRS. While these are all areas that Democrats have already put a spotlight on, once in the majority they will have new tools at their disposal to conduct investigations, including the procedures that are provided for in IRC Sec. 6103 for tax information, and the committees’ general congressional subpoena power. Combined, these give the tax-writing committees a powerful platform from which to pursue broader Democratic oversight priorities, including but not limited to corruption and improper influence. Expiring Tax Provisions: Unlikely to be extended by the end of calendar year 2026, Democrats will generally want to extend and possibly expand the CHIPS Act tax credit (Sec. 48D). Other items like the gambling loss restriction deduction enacted by One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) or the expired Work Opportunity Tax Credit also have strong support among some Democrats, and there could be pressure to address them if not cleared during lame duck. If these items slip into the new Congress, it is possible that Democratic leaders try for a broader domestic manufacturing and energy package that could attract bipartisan support.

Unlikely to be extended by the end of calendar year 2026, Democrats will generally want to extend and possibly expand the CHIPS Act tax credit (Sec. 48D). Other items like the gambling loss restriction deduction enacted by One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) or the expired Work Opportunity Tax Credit also have strong support among some Democrats, and there could be pressure to address them if not cleared during lame duck. If these items slip into the new Congress, it is possible that Democratic leaders try for a broader domestic manufacturing and energy package that could attract bipartisan support. IRA Clean Energy Provisions: Democrats will prioritize reviving and extending clean energy tax incentives that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act rolled back (ex. credits for electric vehicles, solar and wind energy, sustainable aviation fuel). Foreign entity of concern language that OBBBA tightened will probably “stick,” but Democrats could look to tinker around the edges or enact more generous onshoring incentives to ensure clean energy deployment remains feasible. An influx of moderate Democrats from traditional oil and gas states will introduce a new dimension into clean energy policy discussions on Capitol Hill, with significant potential for a return to “all of the above energy” solutions that are responsive to voters’ energy affordability concerns.

Democrats will prioritize reviving and extending clean energy tax incentives that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act rolled back (ex. credits for electric vehicles, solar and wind energy, sustainable aviation fuel). Foreign entity of concern language that OBBBA tightened will probably “stick,” but Democrats could look to tinker around the edges or enact more generous onshoring incentives to ensure clean energy deployment remains feasible. An influx of moderate Democrats from traditional oil and gas states will introduce a new dimension into clean energy policy discussions on Capitol Hill, with significant potential for a return to “all of the above energy” solutions that are responsive to voters’ energy affordability concerns. Data Centers: A variety of proposals have been introduced that would increase taxes on data centers, ranging from an excise tax on data center services, to excluding data centers from Opportunity Zones and bonus depreciation. Democrats are likely to take a serious look at these options in light of the current political climate around AI and increasing revenue demands.

A variety of proposals have been introduced that would increase taxes on data centers, ranging from an excise tax on data center services, to excluding data centers from Opportunity Zones and bonus depreciation. Democrats are likely to take a serious look at these options in light of the current political climate around AI and increasing revenue demands. 2028 Posturing: While it is not yet certain whether Democrats will pursue a reconciliation bill, given Democrats’ open 2028 presidential field, there will be a high volume of “messaging” bills on the major issues of the day where Democrats seek to draw a contrast between themselves and Republicans, or to define the Democratic party position amidst intra-party tensions. This grab-bag of issues could include wealth taxes, international tax reform, “tax aware” investment strategies, partnership reform, housing, data centers, domestic manufacturing, energy, care economy (child care, long-term care), and the must-address issue of how to manage the expiration in 2028 of President Trump’s “no tax” on tips, overtime, and seniors. The larger than expected influx of new members to the tax writing committees in both chambers and the Democratic caucus writ large may also bring with it a wave of novel policy proposals and a shift in approach.

Trade:

Foreign Country Excess Capacity Investigation: Despite Democratic gains in last night’s Congressional elections, the Trump Administration is poised to continue pursuing its trade and tariff agenda. First, we expect that the President will issue shortly – perhaps as soon as next week – the findings of an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into foreign country’s excess capacity that will likely lead to across-the-board tariffs on imports from some of the United States’ largest trading partners.

Despite Democratic gains in last night’s Congressional elections, the Trump Administration is poised to continue pursuing its trade and tariff agenda. First, we expect that the President will issue shortly – perhaps as soon as next week – the findings of an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into foreign country’s excess capacity that will likely lead to across-the-board tariffs on imports from some of the United States’ largest trading partners. Bilateral Agreements: Using the leverage created by these tariffs, we expect the Administration to seek to reach bilateral agreements with key trading partners, including India, Thailand, and Vietnam. We also expect the Administration to reach interim bilateral trade agreements with Canada and Mexico in order to move toward USMCA negotiations in 2027. The U.S.-China trade détente is expected to continue through early January, with several high-profile meetings between leaders at the upcoming ASEAN, APEC, and G20 summits in November and December, respectively.

Using the leverage created by these tariffs, we expect the Administration to seek to reach bilateral agreements with key trading partners, including India, Thailand, and Vietnam. We also expect the Administration to reach interim bilateral trade agreements with Canada and Mexico in order to move toward USMCA negotiations in 2027. The U.S.-China trade détente is expected to continue through early January, with several high-profile meetings between leaders at the upcoming ASEAN, APEC, and G20 summits in November and December, respectively. Tariff Legislation: With Democrats holding the majority in the House and Senate, we expect that they will attempt to pass legislation reining in the President’s ability to impose tariffs under existing authorities. In an October speech, Leader Jeffries pledged action on Trump’s tariffs within House Democrats’ first 100 hours, though they have not publicly outlined a unified approach. Senate Democratic Leader Schumer introduced the End Trump’s Tariff Tax Act in July, which would end the recently imposed Section 301 tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners and repeal other tariff authorities, including the one used to impose tariffs on goods from Canada. President Trump would veto this and other legislation limiting tariff authorities, but the votes would pose challenges for Congressional Republicans. The votes will also play a role in shaping the ongoing race for each party’s presidential nomination. While the leaders of the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means Committees are expected to remain the same, there will be significant turnover among Committee members with a significant number retiring, seeking other office, or losing their seat. In addition, given the size of the majorities Democrats won in both chambers, the ratios between Democrats and Republicans on the Committee will be adjusted leading to more Democrats gaining seats on these influential committees than originally expected.

With Democrats holding the majority in the House and Senate, we expect that they will attempt to pass legislation reining in the President’s ability to impose tariffs under existing authorities. In an October speech, Leader Jeffries pledged action on Trump’s tariffs within House Democrats’ first 100 hours, though they have not publicly outlined a unified approach. Senate Democratic Leader Schumer introduced the End Trump’s Tariff Tax Act in July, which would end the recently imposed Section 301 tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners and repeal other tariff authorities, including the one used to impose tariffs on goods from Canada. President Trump would veto this and other legislation limiting tariff authorities, but the votes would pose challenges for Congressional Republicans. The votes will also play a role in shaping the ongoing race for each party’s presidential nomination. While the leaders of the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means Committees are expected to remain the same, there will be significant turnover among Committee members with a significant number retiring, seeking other office, or losing their seat. In addition, given the size of the majorities Democrats won in both chambers, the ratios between Democrats and Republicans on the Committee will be adjusted leading to more Democrats gaining seats on these influential committees than originally expected. Oversight: Democratic-led committees will also sharply increase oversight of the Administration’s trade agenda not only through information requests, investigations, and hearings with the Administration but also the companies that may have worked with them. We expect committee oversight work on trade to focus on priorities like company-specific tariff exemptions or offsets and how companies may have handled any IEEPA tariff refunds they received.

Democratic-led committees will also sharply increase oversight of the Administration’s trade agenda not only through information requests, investigations, and hearings with the Administration but also the companies that may have worked with them. We expect committee oversight work on trade to focus on priorities like company-specific tariff exemptions or offsets and how companies may have handled any IEEPA tariff refunds they received. Republican Agenda: Congressional Republicans will need to respond to these Democratic-led initiatives, including tariff legislation and oversight, while continuing to face pressure from the White House to support the President’s trade agenda. To make good on campaign promises related to affordability, expect Congressional Democrats to force Republicans to take challenging votes on tariffs affecting food, consumer goods, and energy.

Congressional Republicans will need to respond to these Democratic-led initiatives, including tariff legislation and oversight, while continuing to face pressure from the White House to support the President’s trade agenda. To make good on campaign promises related to affordability, expect Congressional Democrats to force Republicans to take challenging votes on tariffs affecting food, consumer goods, and energy. Agriculture: Significant Democratic gains in farm states will increase pressure on Republicans to address the impact of tariffs on U.S. agriculture, a core Republican constituency.

Leadership Elections

Senate Democrats have yet to schedule their leadership elections. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is expected to serve as Senate Majority Leader. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) is expected to succeed retiring Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) as Democratic Whip.

Additional turnover is expected in the Democratic leadership ranks. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the current Steering and Policy Committee Chair, was elected governor of Minnesota and will leave the Senate, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reportedly considering seeking the position. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) retirement will also leave the Steering and Policy Committee’s Vice Chair position open.

Senate Republicans are scheduled to hold their leadership elections on Tuesday, November 10. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is expected to remain the top Senate Republican, and Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) is expected to remain his deputy. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is expected to seek the chairmanship of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

House Democrats are expected to hold their leadership elections November 18 or 19. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is expected to become Speaker in January, with Katherine Clark (D-MA) serving as Majority Leader and Pete Aguilar (D-CA) as Democratic Whip. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) is expected to serve as Assistant Speaker and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is expected to serve as Democratic Caucus Chair. Other positions to watch include Democratic Caucus Vice Chair, with Reps. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL) expected to compete for the position.

House Republicans are slated to hold their leadership elections on Tuesday, November 10. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has indicated that he will not run for House Minority Leader. With Johnson stepping aside, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) are competing for the top leadership position. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), who chairs the Republican Study Committee, is challenging Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) for Republican Whip. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) is considering running against Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) for Republican Conference Chair. Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) is running for the National Republican Congressional Committee, House Republicans’ campaign arm. Given the sizable number of House Republican seats lost, additional candidates may emerge for leadership positions.

Outlook for the Lame Duck Session

As final election results come into focus, the 119th Congress will return on November 9 for a lame duck session extending through December. Democratic victories in both chambers may give the party less incentive to compromise on legislation that could be reconsidered under Democratic control in the 120th Congress, while Senate Republicans are expected to seek to confirm as many judicial and executive branch nominees as possible during the remaining two months.

The two principal must-pass items are the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 appropriations legislation and the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The federal government is currently operating under a continuing resolution that expires on December 11, leaving Congress with three potential scenarios in the lame duck: enact full-year FY2027 appropriations; pass another short-term extension into early 2027; or pursue a hybrid approach that completes some appropriations bills while temporarily extending the remainder. A lapse in funding beginning December 12 remains possible if lawmakers cannot resolve disagreements over spending levels and policy provisions. The FY2027 NDAA also remains unfinished and is expected to be a central component of the year-end agenda.

The Democratic sweep may complicate the path for permitting reform during the lame duck. While the Senate is scheduled to begin consideration of the Bipartisan Affordability and American Jobs Act (S. 5653) on November 9, some Democratic lawmakers have reiterated their preference to defer action and pursue a new package reflecting additional Democratic priorities once the party takes control in January. The White House and the bill’s four bipartisan lead negotiators, meanwhile, have urged Congress to act this year.

Republicans are unlikely to pursue a third reconciliation package during the lame duck, particularly given that the House-passed framework was centered on defense funding for the war in Iran. Republican leaders may seek to address the debt limit before Democrats take control of Congress in January, limiting its use as a source of Democratic leverage in future negotiations with President Trump.

More broadly, the compressed lame-duck calendar (19 and 22 days respectively for the House and Senate), competing legislative priorities, and narrow House Republican majority could complicate the year-end agenda. A historically large group of departing members may make it difficult for Republican leaders to maintain the attendance and near-unanimous support needed to advance closely divided or partisan measures, creating additional uncertainty around Congress’s ability to complete its agenda before the end of the 119th Congress.