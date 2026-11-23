This pre-election guide provides key competitive Senate and House races that could flip, and potential Democratic and Republican leadership for each House and Senate committee in the 120th Congress. We also preview legislative priorities during the lame duck and the next Congress – for appropriations, artificial intelligence (AI), defense, education, energy, healthcare, taxes/tariffs, and transportation/municipalities.

Ahead of next week’s midterm elections, campaign experts and prognosticators are predicting that Democrats will win enough seats to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives – with the potential to also win enough Senate seats to claim control of the upper chamber as well, an unlikely scenario even just a few months ago.

Heading into the lame duck session and the 120th Congress, the Buchanan Federal Government Relations Team will keep you updated with the most relevant and insightful analysis to help your industry navigate the legislative and regulatory process. In addition, Buchanan’s Pennsylvania and Florida State Government Relations teams are actively tracking election results in their respective states and updating our clients on how the election can impact their operations in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Download the Midterm Election Preview: Pre-Election Guide & Legislative Outlook