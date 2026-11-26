While Democrats’ sweeping victories in this month’s midterm elections have dominated national headlines, voters in two states quietly but resoundingly approved measures to curb corporations’ political influence. Michigan voters approved Proposal 2, which will prohibit government contractors and utilities from contributing to certain state and local candidates, by a four-to-one margin. Meanwhile, Montana voters decisively backed an initiative that its proponents believe could limit the Supreme Court’s landmark Citizens United decision, which opened the floodgates for massive corporate political spending.

These votes come just two months after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rescinding Rule 206(4)-5, a far-reaching and rigid federal pay-to-play rule intended to prohibit investment advisers from making political contributions to state and local officials in positions to award them government business. The overwhelming support for the Michigan and Montana initiatives suggests that, even if the SEC loosens its federal pay-to-play restrictions, voters view pay-to-play and corporate expenditure prohibitions as an important tool to limit the impact of perceived corruption.

Michigan Proposal 2

Michigan’s existing pay-to-play law closely mirrors SEC Rule 206(4)-5. It bars state retirement systems from paying a service provider for two years after the provider or key personnel (“covered associates”) contribute more than the prescribed de minimis amounts to an official who, or candidate for an office which, can influence the award of retirement system business.

Proposal 2 goes much further. Beginning in May 2028, businesses that hold or are seeking state government contracts of more than $250,000 in a calendar year, their affiliates and principals of such businesses will be prohibited from contributing to candidates for state elective office (including, but not limited to, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, supreme court justices, state legislators and university regents). The prohibition also bars local contractors from contributing to candidates for local elective office in the jurisdictions where they hold or seek government contracts. Michigan campaign finance law already bans corporations from contributing to candidates and party committees; however, limited liability companies and partnerships may do so.

Additionally, electric and gas utilities regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and their principals will now be prohibited from making contributions directly or indirectly to the sitting governor, attorney general and state legislators; candidates for these state offices and PACs that contribute to them; state and local political parties; and members of or nominees to the MPSC.

Principals of a government contractor or utility who are subject to the restrictions include: board directors; persons holding a 5% or greater ownership interest; the president, CEO, treasurer and officers with similar responsibilities; immediate family members of the foregoing individuals; and corporations’ and utilities’ agents, including their lobbyists.

Contribution restrictions are triggered at the start of contract negotiations or the release of a request for proposals or qualifications (whichever is earliest) and last 18 months after the contract ends.

The law also expands disclaimer requirements for political advertisements and will regulate certain “issue advertisements” that reference a clearly identified candidate within 100 days before a general election or 30 days before a primary election as political expenditures.

An outside group filed a lawsuit shortly after polls closed, challenging the new law on First Amendment grounds.

Montana Initiative No. 194

Montana voters approved Initiative No. 194, a proposal to circumvent the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which held that corporations have a First Amendment right to make independent expenditures and electioneering communications to influence U.S. elections. Initiative 194 redefines the legal powers Montana grants to companies and other entities so that they no longer include political spending. The initiative applies to corporations, nonprofits, partnerships, trusts, trade associations and other “artificial persons” formed in Montana. It also reaches out-of-state entities that do business or hold property in the state. An out-of-state entity that funds or directs political spending in Montana is automatically treated as doing business there.

Existing state law already prohibits corporations from contributing to Montana candidates and PACs. Under the new law, nearly all private entities will be prohibited from making political contributions and expenditures in the state, including paying for independent expenditures supporting or opposing candidates.

An entity that violates the ban automatically loses its state-granted corporate charter privileges in Montana, including limited liability, perpetual duration and succession in its name. To regain these privileges, the entity must forfeit everything it spent, certify that it will comply with the law going forward and meet any other conditions the state sets.

The law takes effect on January 1, 2027, unless it is enjoined or struck down by a court before then. The Montana legislature could also repeal or amend it when it convenes next year. Constitutional challenges to the initiative’s draconian requirements are very likely. Hawaii’s legislature passed a similar bill that Governor Josh Green signed into law last May. That law is scheduled to take effect next July; however, the state is currently defending the law in two separate federal court challenges.

Compliance Considerations

The law governing political spending by businesses, government contractors and their key personnel is rapidly shifting. While federal regulators may loosen or even rescind the pay-to-play rule for investment advisers, state and local restrictions still apply in many jurisdictions. If Michigan and Montana voters are representative of a broader sentiment across the country, other states may step up to fill the void and adopt even stricter pay-to-play laws.

State and local contractors should carefully consider any existing pay-to-play laws and how evolving regulations impact their ability to contribute and do business in a state or locality. The Akin Political Law team will continue to monitor developments to keep clients informed on these and other key changes in the law. We are available to conduct due diligence, pre-clear contributions and advise on other forms of political engagement.