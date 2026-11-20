Between October 13 and October 19, 2026, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), jointly with several additional agencies, released a package of export control measures that broadens the regime on several fronts:

MOFCOM and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) proposed adding 40 artificial intelligence (AI), biomedicine and photovoltaic (PV) technologies to the “Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited or Restricted from Export” (the “Catalogue”). Effective immediately, they also require exporters to register exports of those technologies with MOFCOM until the revised Catalogue takes effect.

MOFCOM and the General Administration of Customs (GAC), joined for drone-related controls by the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission, imposed new or revised dual-use export controls on items related to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), tunnel boring machines and dredgers, effective November 18, 2026.

MOFCOM and GAC revised the procedures under which customs officials may hold and inquire into shipments suspected of containing controlled dual-use items.

MOFCOM released draft measures that would streamline exports of certain dual-use items in the civil aviation sector.

MOFCOM has emphasized that the new controls are “precise and limited” and paired with facilitation measures, though not all details of the facilitation measures have been released. In the meantime, the interim technology export registration requirement is in effect, while both the scope of the technologies to be controlled and the scope of the activities that must be registered remain unsettled.

I. Technology Export Controls: AI, Biomedicine and Photovoltaics

Proposed Revisions to the Catalogue

On October 16, 2026, MOFCOM and MOST issued Announcement No. 48, which proposes adding 40 technology control parameters to the Catalogue, including 23 AI technologies, five biomedicine technologies and 12 PV technologies. Of these, 14 technologies are proposed for prohibition, while 26 are proposed for restriction (i.e., requiring a license to be exported). The Catalogue is issued under the Foreign Trade Law and the Regulations on the Administration of Technology Import and Export, neither of which forms part of China’s dual-use control regime. Comments on the proposal are due November 15, 2026.

Artificial Intelligence. The 23 AI technology control parameters span large models, AI agents, chip design, computing clusters and information processing.

The prohibited technology control parameters cover the following technologies:

Deep-synthesis authenticity-verification systems and equipment used to address risks from cross-border transfers of China’s network data, with at least 95% accuracy and recall.

AI-driven malicious-code generation, adaptive evasion and automated antidetection variant technologies meeting specified thresholds and capable of attacking critical information infrastructure, defense or core government systems.

Large AI models provided as services after being trained on China’s “core data.”

High-performance AI agents used in highly sensitive settings, such as critical information infrastructure, defense or core government systems.

The restricted AI technology control parameters, which require a license before export, cover the following technologies:

Deep-synthesis detection systems with at least 98% accuracy and recall, and high-performance video and image steganography technology.

AI-assisted vulnerability discovery technology meeting specified benchmarks.

Voiceprint recognition and Chinese and ethnic minority language translation technologies meeting specified performance thresholds.

Large AI models provided as services after being trained on China’s “important data,” and core technologies (e.g., weights, source code and architecture) of models trained with at least 10^26 floating-point operations, with at least 2 trillion parameters or ranking in the global top 10 in certain capabilities at the time of export.

AI agent technologies for task planning, multiagent collaboration, tool use and game-theoretic decision making meeting specified thresholds.

Certain AI chip design technologies and memory chip design technologies.

Interconnect, fault-tolerance, communication-scheduling and heterogeneous scheduling technologies for clusters of more than 10,000 AI accelerator cards meeting specified thresholds.

Technologies that fall under any technology control parameter in the AI category are exempt from export controls if they have entered the public domain through methods such as open-source or academic paper publication. In addition, for technologies falling within restricted AI technology control parameters, facilitation measures, such as an “automatic authorization” regime, may be available in circumstances including “open-sourced technologies, Chinese enterprises self-building and self-operating computing power centers overseas, going overseas to conduct chip tape-out and manufacturing, utilizing overseas resources to conduct joint research and development, and participating in the formulation of international standards.”

In addition, according to MOFCOM’s statement accompanying Announcement No. 48, using a restricted model through application programming interface (API) access, apps, software as a service (SaaS) or lightweight on-device deployment does not fall within the controls, but deploying a restricted model on infrastructure abroad does.

Biomedicine. The five biomedical technology control parameters cover:

Prohibited technology control parameters:

Outbound transfers of ownership of proprietary cell and gene therapy technology and process platforms (outbound licensing, contract research organization (CRO)/contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services and technologies tied to a specific drug candidate are carved out).

Outbound transfers of ownership of proprietary small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) drug technology and process platforms, subject to the same carve-outs.

Gain-of-function genetic modification and directed serial-passage technologies for pathogenic microorganisms.

Restricted technology control parameters:

Discovery and validation technologies for entirely new cell and gene therapy targets with proprietary intellectual property (IP).

Discovery and validation technologies for entirely new siRNA targets with proprietary IP.

For restricted technologies, facilitation measures such as an “automatic authorization” regime are available for exports related to public health emergencies, humanitarian aid, joint development that relies on “foreign resources” and overseas licensing of technologies.

Photovoltaics. The 12 PV technology control parameters span polysilicon, wafer and cell manufacturing and cover:

Prohibited technologies:

Fluidized-bed polysilicon processes above specified single-line capacities (cold hydrogenation of at least 250,000 tons/year of trichlorosilane, or silane of at least 20,000 tons/year).

Preparation technology for silicon wafers 70 micrometers or thinner.

Edge passivation technology for crystalline silicon cells using 182–230 mm wafers 140 micrometers or thinner.

Perovskite and tandem cell module production technologies meeting specified size and efficiency thresholds.

Restricted technologies:

Polysilicon engineering technology with a single-line capacity of at least 30,000 tons/year, and reduction processes of at least 800 tons/year per furnace.

Monocrystalline ingot pulling and machining, and ultrathin, large-size wafer preparation technologies, meeting specified equipment and size thresholds.

High-efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and back-contact (XBC) cell technologies meeting specified wafer and equipment-capacity thresholds.

Heterojunction (HJT) cell technologies, including transparent conductive film and thin-film deposition, low-silver and copper-electroplated electrode technologies.

Most PV entries also cover “equipment manufacturing technology therefor.” MOFCOM also identifies key and main PV equipment that embodies controlled technologies and subjects such equipment to control. MOFCOM’s statement accompanying Announcement No. 48 further notes that exports of key PV technologies often accompany the export, installation, commissioning or upgrading of production lines, and that such activities require a technology export license.

MOFCOM also stated that products manufactured using the listed technologies are not themselves controlled.

Interim Registration Requirement

Announcement No. 48 also imposes a registration requirement that took effect on October 16, 2026, and lasts until the revised Catalogue takes effect. Before exporting any technology listed in the proposal, an exporter must register through the “Technology Trade Management Information Application” on MOFCOM’s Unified Business Platform. Exports that had begun but were not yet completed as of October 16 must also be registered. The following activities involving the technologies listed in Announcement No. 48 must be registered:

Transfers of technology ownership to an entity outside China, such as the transfer of IP.

Authorization of use of technology in China (境内技术) by an entity outside China, such as the licensing of IP.

Changes in the ownership or actual control of technology in China to an entity outside China.

Other circumstances to be clearly specified through means such as announcements by MOFCOM.

According to MOFCOM’s statement accompanying Announcement No. 48, exporters are responsible for determining whether their technology falls within scope. The registration form asks for detailed information about the transaction and the foreign party, including the foreign recipient’s identity and its relationship to the exporter, the technical specifications of the technology, its intended users and uses, the contract type (or the circumstances of an export made without a contract), the price and estimated revenue, and whether the transaction is between affiliates of a multinational company.

II. Dual-Use Item Controls

October 19, 2026 Changes to UAV, Tunnel Boring Machine and Dredger Controls

On October 19, 2026, MOFCOM and GAC (joined, for UAVs, by the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission) issued three announcements revising the Dual-Use Items Export Control List. All three take effect on November 18, 2026, and are issued under the Export Control Law and the Regulations on Export Control of Dual-Use Items.

UAVs (Announcement No. 49). This announcement “optimizes and adjusts” existing UAV controls. Licenses are required for:

UAV autopilots.

UAVs capable of beyond-line-of-sight flight with a flight endurance of at least three hours, or with a flight endurance between 30 minutes and three hours that can achieve take-off and stable flight in gusts of at least 46.3 km/h (25 knots).

Engines specially designed for UAVs or unmanned airships, including piston or rotary engines designed for flight above 15,420 m (50,000 feet); engines with a maximum continuous power output above 16 kW; and turbojet engines with a thrust of 400 N or more.

UAVs with a range of 300 km or more, or equipped for aerosol dispersal above 80 liters, excluding those specifically designed for recreation or competitions.

Specified UAV electric motors, radio communication equipment, brushless motors, electronic speed controllers and carbon-fiber propellers.

Related software and technology, including swarm control, autonomous navigation and sense-and-avoid technologies, polar UAV technology and anti-UAV technology.

Announcement No. 49 raises the endurance threshold for UAVs controlled under 9A012.a from one hour to three hours, so that UAVs with an endurance of less than three hours (but greater than 30 minutes) are controlled only if they can withstand gusts of 25 knots or more.

Facilitation measures include per-shipment registration in place of licensing for certain UAVs (9A012.a.1) and for UAVs displayed at nondefense exhibitions, and potential general licenses for exporters with effective internal compliance programs.

Tunnel boring machines and related equipment (Announcement No. 50). This announcement imposes new controls on shield and rock tunnel boring machines, their key components and remanufacturing technology; walking excavators meeting specified mobility thresholds and related hydraulic control technology; and high-altitude wet-mix shotcrete machines, their components and related hydraulic and pumping technology.

Licenses are required only for exports to “sensitive countries or regions involved in disputes with China.” Exports elsewhere require registration. In the registration, exporters and end users must commit not to transfer the items to such countries or regions without authorization. Announcement No. 50 also prohibits organizations and individuals outside China from transferring these Chinese-origin items to such countries or regions without a license.

Dredgers (Announcement No. 51). This announcement “optimizes and adjusts” controls on dredger equipment. Licenses are required for large dredger slurry pumps and their casings and impellers, dragheads for trailing suction hopper dredgers, and cutterheads for cutter suction dredgers above specified size thresholds.

October 13, 2026 Changes to Dual-Use Civil Aviation Item Controls

On October 13, 2026, MOFCOM released draft measures that would replace individual licensing with an “export certificate” system for certain dual-use items used in civil aviation: fuel controllers, inertial navigation instruments, gyroscopes, altimeters and turbofan engines. Eligible exporters (airlines, licensed maintenance organizations, large aviation materials traders with effective compliance programs, and manufacturers) would register and automatically receive a single-use certificate valid for 60 days. Eligible circumstances include repair and maintenance, leasing, one-for-one replacements and exports of reasonable quantities of spares to overseas affiliates. Exporters would be subject to post-export reporting, document retention and inspection requirements.

The “export certificate” system would also apply to controlled UAVs taken abroad for exhibitions or demonstrations, returned to end users after repair or used in international emergency rescue operations by Chinese rescue teams.

Comments are due November 13, 2026.

III. Enforcement: GAC Inquiry and Identification Procedures

On October 19, 2026, MOFCOM and GAC issued Announcement No. 52, which formalizes the process GAC uses when it suspects that an export declared without a license contains controlled dual-use items. The announcement took effect immediately and replaces GAC Announcement No. 123 of 2025. Announcement No. 52 introduces the following changes to the dual-use items identification process:

A defined role for MOFCOM . Where GAC cannot resolve an inquiry on its own review, Announcement No. 52 specifies that GAC refers the matter to MOFCOM, which may convene experts or send the item to other relevant institutions to make a formal identification.

. Where GAC cannot resolve an inquiry on its own review, Announcement No. 52 specifies that GAC refers the matter to MOFCOM, which may convene experts or send the item to other relevant institutions to make a formal identification. Review timelines . Announcement No. 52 requires GAC to complete its review or make a referral to MOFCOM within 15 working days from receipt of the exporter’s materials, and MOFCOM has 15 additional working days to reach a conclusion. The clocks exclude time spent supplementing materials or testing, and do not apply to “complex” cases. Under Announcement No. 123, there was no deadline.

. Announcement No. 52 requires GAC to complete its review or make a referral to MOFCOM within 15 working days from receipt of the exporter’s materials, and MOFCOM has 15 additional working days to reach a conclusion. The clocks exclude time spent supplementing materials or testing, and do not apply to “complex” cases. Under Announcement No. 123, there was no deadline. Expanded coverage. The procedures expressly apply to cross-border e-commerce, items carried by travelers, and postal and express shipments.

Exporters must now also submit invoices and transport documents showing the destination of the goods and must set out the legal and factual basis for treating the goods as uncontrolled. Exporters may request that unrelated goods on the same declaration be cleared separately.

IV. Analysis

Taken together, the measures represent a meaningful tightening of China’s export control regime. MOFCOM’s statements accompanying these announcements describe the new controls as limited. For example, MOFCOM describes the scope of the technology controls in Announcement No. 48 as “precise and limited,” states that products manufactured using the listed technologies are not themselves controlled, and identifies a range of scenarios eligible for simplified procedures such as automatic authorization, including the open-sourcing of AI technologies, overseas fabrication of AI chips, operation of overseas computing centers and outbound licensing of biomedical target discovery and validation technologies.

In the meantime, the interim registration requirement for the export of technology listed in Announcement No. 48 took effect on October 16, 2026. Two unresolved questions remain regarding its reach:

Scope of subject technologies : Several control parameters in the revised Catalogue proposal in Announcement No. 48 are broad or qualitative. Examples include AI chip design technology with “floating-point or integer computing capability” or “high-speed interconnect capability,” which appears capable of capturing broad categories of integrated circuits, especially since “AI chip” itself is not defined.

: Several control parameters in the revised Catalogue proposal in Announcement No. 48 are broad or qualitative. Examples include AI chip design technology with “floating-point or integer computing capability” or “high-speed interconnect capability,” which appears capable of capturing broad categories of integrated circuits, especially since “AI chip” itself is not defined. Activities that must be registered: The four triggers listed in Section I above are framed around transfers of ownership, authorization and changes in control, in addition to other circumstances to be defined by MOFCOM. Among them, the authorization of technology for use outside of China could sweep in many activities, such as joint design and development, collaborative research and development (R&D) or sharing design files and other technical data with overseas partners, that potentially go beyond the formal authorization of IP for use abroad that MOFCOM used as the illustrative example. MOFCOM’s own guidance suggests that a broader reading is warranted: Since it lists joint R&D using foreign resources among the AI and biomedical export scenarios eligible for simplified procedures, MOFCOM may view such activities as technology exports within the scope of the controls. In addition, because the registration requirement also covers exports that have begun but are not yet complete, it may reach ongoing collaborations as well as new transactions.

Given these questions, combined with MOFCOM placing responsibility on exporters to self-assess whether their technology exports must be registered, Chinese counterparties may prefer to register in ambiguous cases. The information required is substantial, as summarized in Section I above.

At the same time, some of the measures have narrowed or propose to narrow the scope of China’s export controls in certain areas. Announcement No. 49 raises the endurance threshold for UAVs controlled under 9A012.a, so that certain UAVs with an endurance of between one and three hours would no longer require a license. It also allows per-shipment registration in place of licensing for certain UAVs and for UAVs displayed at nondefense exhibitions. The draft civil aviation measures would similarly ease the controls on certain dual-use aviation items and controlled UAVs by replacing individual licensing with an export certificate system for certain routine, low-risk activities conducted by trusted exporters.

V. Takeaways

Multinational companies engaged in joint design and manufacturing, R&D collaborations or the transfer of design files and other technical data with Chinese counterparties, whether or not under a formal IP license, should be prepared for those counterparties to provide information about their transactions to MOFCOM. Companies should consider: