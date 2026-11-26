Overview

On November 18, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a Lebanon-based charity, its founder, and members of a Lebanon- and Türkiye-based gold and cash network that Treasury states supported Hizballah. The action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, the United States’ counterterrorism sanctions authority, and forms part of Treasury’s Operation Economic Outcast. We reported on action pursuant to Operation Economic Outcast last month, and this action represents an ongoing effort by Treasury to disrupt financial channels that it identifies as supporting Iran and its proxies.

The designations target two distinct methods that Treasury alleges were used to support Hizballah. The first is the use of a charitable organization to channel donor funds and provide cover for Hizballah activities, while the second is the movement of funds through gold, cash and cross-border couriers.

OFAC targets alleged use of the charitable sector

OFAC designated Wa Ta’awanu Association, a Lebanon-based charity that Treasury describes as Hizballah-affiliated, together with its founder, Afif Abdel Rida Chouman. According to Treasury, Wa Ta’awanu provides emergency relief services in southern Lebanon while also channeling outside donor funds toward Hizballah’s activities.

Treasury further alleges that Wa Ta’awanu provides a pretext for Hizballah’s activities in areas where the Lebanese Armed Forces have sought to secure territory and ensure that it is free from Hizballah fighters and weapons. According to Treasury, Afif Abdel Rida Chouman leads the charity and coordinates its activities at Hizballah’s direction. OFAC designated Wa Ta’awanu and Afif Abdel Rida Chouman pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Hizballah.

OFAC targets a gold and cash network

OFAC also targeted a network that Treasury alleges transferred significant funds from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) to Lebanon on behalf of Hizballah. Treasury identifies Lebanese businessman and money changer Hassan Khechen and his brother, Ibrahim Khechen, as participants in the network.

According to Treasury, Hassan Khechen owns Lebanon-based Gold Global Company, which he used to transfer money through several transit countries to Lebanon for Hizballah. Treasury also states that his network employed couriers to move cash across borders. Treasury states that Ibrahim Khechen participated in the money-smuggling network and had links to a related courier who was arrested at the Beirut airport in February 2025 with $2.5 million in his hand luggage. Treasury also identifies Türkiye-based Sankari Gold Kuyumculuk Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Sankari Gold) as Hizballah-affiliated and controlled by Hassan Khechen, and states that the company assisted Gold Global Company in moving gold bullion and cash from Africa.

OFAC designated Hassan Khechen and Ibrahim Khechen pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Hizballah. OFAC designated Gold Global Company and Sankari Gold for being owned, controlled or directed by, or for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Hassan Khechen.

Sanctions implications

As a result of the designations, all property and interests in property of the designated persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Entities owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless such transactions are authorized by OFAC or exempt, OFAC regulations generally prohibit transactions by U.S. persons within, or transiting, the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

We note that OFAC also cautions that engaging in certain transactions involving the newly designated persons may create secondary sanctions risk for participating foreign financial institutions. OFAC may prohibit or impose strict conditions on the opening or maintenance in the United States of a correspondent account or payable-through account for a foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts or facilitates a significant transaction on behalf of a person designated under the relevant authority.

Key takeaways

The action highlights OFAC’s continued focus on the methods used to move funds to sanctioned groups, including charitable organizations, precious metals, physical cash and cross-border courier networks. It also generally illustrates the potential sanctions exposure associated with persons located outside Iran that Treasury identifies as facilitating the movement of funds from the IRGC-QF to Hizballah.

For financial institutions, charities, precious metals businesses and other companies with relevant regional exposure, the designations highlight the importance of risk-based controls that account not only for direct dealings with designated persons but also for ownership relationships, intermediaries and payment or value-transfer structures that may involve designated parties. We are happy to discuss such risk-based controls in further detail.