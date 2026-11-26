This week’s episode answers your questions about the midterms and implications for government contractors including funding, NDAA, and congressional oversight, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou with special guests, Alex Barbee-Garrett, Skye Mathieson, Jamie Bair, and Sharmi Das. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

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