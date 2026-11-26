Background on the End of the Penny

In May 2025, the Treasury Department announced that the U.S. Mint would end penny production, largely because each penny cost approximately 3.7 cents to produce. The decision did not affect the penny’s status as legal tender. On November 12, 2025, the U.S. Mint struck its last penny. Yet federal guidance for a post-penny economy was limited until November 20, 2026, when President Donald Trump signed into law the Common Cents Act (H.R. 10167) (the “Act”). The Act permanently ends penny production and immediately establishes a federal framework for cash rounding. In this Legal Update, we discuss the elimination of the penny, the text of the Common Cents Act, and the Act’s potential implications as the penny phaseout continues.

The Common Cents Act: Route to Passage and Current Status

The Common Cents Act has three principal components. First, it directs the Secretary of the Treasury to stop producing pennies for general circulation. Existing pennies will remain legal tender, and the U.S. Mint can continue producing pennies as numismatic items.

Second, the Act establishes standards for rounding cash transactions when exact change is unavailable. The framework applies only to cash transactions; however, cash rounding is not required unless the payor elects to round. Rounding under the Act does not apply to checks, electronic fund transfers, gift cards, money orders, credit cards, or similar payment methods.

Under the Act, a cash total is rounded according to its final cent. Amounts ending in one, two, six, or seven cents are rounded down to the nearest five cents. Amounts ending in three, four, eight, or nine cents are rounded up to the nearest five cents. The Act includes a small transaction exception under which a transaction or change-due total of $0.01 or $0.02 may be rounded up to $0.05. Rounding applies to the final transaction total, including taxes. Additionally, if a customer pays more than the total due, the rounding standards apply to the change due. The Act also permits businesses and financial institutions to round in a customer’s favor. A business paying a customer in cash can round up to the nearest five cents, for example, while a business receiving cash from a customer can round down. Separate rules also apply to cash wages—an employer can pay the exact amount or round the payment up to the nearest five cents. The Act provides a safe harbor for businesses that comply with the Act’s rounding rules. Specifically, businesses that comply with the Act do not violate federal, state, tribal, or local law based on that rounding.1

Third, the Act addresses the transition away from the penny. It directs the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (“Federal Reserve”) to develop a plan for penny orders, deposits, and coin distribution. The plan must consider effects on low-income communities, older consumers, and unbanked or underbanked individuals. The Act also permits the Treasury to change the nickel’s composition if the change would reduce costs and limit effects on coin-accepting machines. It separately establishes procedures for discontinuing other circulating coins. Those procedures include congressional notice, an explanation of the reasons for discontinuation, and a plan addressing effects on consumers, businesses, and the economy.

The Common Cents Act was put forth as separate bills in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, H.R. 3074 and S. 1525, respectively, in April 2025. The bills were later consolidated as H.R. 10167, a bipartisan bill introduced by Representatives Lisa McClain and Robert Garcia in the House of Representatives on August 27, 2026. After referral to the House Committee on Financial Services, the House passed the bill on September 14, 2026. The Senate passed it by unanimous consent on September 28, 2026. President Donald Trump signed the Act into law on November 20, 2026.

Potential Impacts of the Act

In September 2025, the Federal Reserve announced that banks could no longer order or deposit pennies at certain distribution points. Shortly thereafter, on November 12, the U.S. Mint produced the last penny. At the time, and to date, no federal law required the U.S. Mint to take this action, nor the Federal Reserve to limit activities related to penny deposits and distributions. The Federal Reserve’s restriction on processing pennies was partially reversed in January 2026 to support the commercial circulation of pennies; however, the Federal Reserve cautioned that it would continue monitoring the flow of deposits to determine the feasibility of future activities.

Before Congress’s Common Cents Act, banking groups objected that the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve were winding down the penny without rules governing how cash transactions should be rounded, warning that the transition created operational strain for banks.2 The Treasury finally provided limited formal guidance in December 2025, when the Treasury Department issued nonbinding guidance recommending that cash totals be rounded symmetrically to the nearest five cents. However, this guidance did not preempt state and local law, and, as a result, multistate businesses have been subject to varying requirements by jurisdiction, as states and local consumer protection agencies began issuing their own laws and guidance on the penny phaseout.

Different requirements by jurisdiction, combined with the lack of binding federal law or regulation, created the potential for inconsistent practices, even within a single business, as well as potential consumer protection claims. Retailers have expressed concern that rounding cash totals without a national standard could expose them to lawsuits under federal, state, and local laws that prohibit charging cash customers a different price than customers who pay electronically.3 By authorizing businesses to round cash totals to the nearest five cents and providing that compliant businesses do not thereby violate federal, state, tribal, or local requirements, the Act may resolve much of that legal uncertainty.4 However, although the Act provides a safe harbor, it does not completely resolve the issue of the existing patchwork of state rules.5

The rounding framework in the Act also does not eliminate potential costs of phasing out the penny, as retailers will still need to change point-of-sale, enterprise resource planning, and accounting software, post signage explaining rounding policies, and train staff to handle scenarios such as split tenders and partial returns.6 Rounding may also generate small gains or losses that accumulate over time. The National Restaurant Association, for example, has estimated that sustained customer-favorable rounding could cost restaurant operators $13 million to $14 million per month.7 In the retail context, customers may be confused when their cash total at checkout does not match the posted price, as when an item marked $0.99 rings up as $1.00 at the register.8 Even with retailers explaining the rounding practices, they will likely have to deal with pushback from customers who feel like the rounding is “nickeling and diming” them.9

Because the Act’s framework rounds to five-cent increments, it may also increase demand for nickels, making the nickel’s production costs more visible.10 Similar to the penny, the cost to produce each nickel exceeds its face value. In 2024, producing and distributing a single nickel cost 13.8 cents.11 The Act appears to attempt to address this issue, however, by permitting the Treasury Secretary to evaluate new metal compositions for the nickel to lower manufacturing costs while also limiting the effects on coin-accepting machines.12 If cost savings cannot be achieved, however, more nickels may need to be produced to keep up with the growing demand, and the United States would face the problem of having to decide if nickel production will continue. Eliminating five-cent coins is not completely unheard of either—New Zealand phased out its five-cent coin in 2006.

Issues With the End of Penny Production That Remain Despite the Act

While the Act resolves some of the most pressing issues for businesses as the penny’s phaseout continues, complications and questions remain. For example, due to the length of time between the beginning of the penny phaseout and the passage of federal legislation, roughly 20 states have already adopted penny-related legislation. As can be expected with state-by-state lawmaking, existing state laws on the penny phaseout vary.13 For instance, Oregon passed a law allowing places of public accommodation to adopt a rounding policy for in-person cash and mixed-tender transactions, if the policy is applied consistently and disclosed on posted signs.14 Oregon’s law also provides a safe harbor against price misrepresentation and unlawful trade practice claims for businesses following the state’s rounding practices.15 Washington’s penny phaseout law requires sales-and-use tax to be computed on the unrounded selling price and limits rounding in mixed-tender transactions to the cash portion of the payment.16 In addition, the Washington law provides that authorized cash rounding preempts inconsistent local ordinances, regulations, or rules, and that rounding of a total price in accordance with the law in a way that creates an inconsistency with an advertised price is not actionable under the state Consumer Protection Act.17

While the Act provides a safe harbor when businesses round in accordance with the rounding method set forth in the Act, complete preemption of all state laws applicable to the penny phaseout is not guaranteed, particularly where state law provisions include requirements other than rounding. Retailers operating across several jurisdictions should accordingly review applicable state and local requirements as they continue to tackle the transition away from the penny.18

Conclusion

The bipartisan Common Cents Act addresses several of the most prominent concerns of businesses and consumers, perhaps most importantly, by providing a national rounding standard and safe harbor for use of that standard. That said, businesses that deal in cash transactions should continue to monitor state and local law related to the penny phaseout, as well as any further federal, state, or local guidance on the issues left unaddressed by the Act.

Footnotes

1. However, this safe harbor does not preempt federal, state, tribal, or local laws or requirements establishing a minimum wage, providing for overtime pay requirements, or providing for paid leave.

2. Claire Williams & Nathan Place, Senate Sends Penny Bill Supported by Banks to Trump’s Desk, Am. Banker (Sept. 29, 2026).

3. Id.

4. Id.; Brian Delp, What the Common Cents Act Means for Retail, FORBES (Aug. 12, 2026)

5. Id.

6. Brian Delp, Why the Penny Phaseout Is More Than Small Change for Retail, Forbes (Aug. 7, 2026).

7. Id.

8. Id.

9. Id.

10. Id.

11. Id.

12. Williams, supra note 2.

13. Delp, supra note 4

14. H.B. 4178, 83d Leg. Assemb., 2026 Reg. Sess. (Or., 2026).

15. Id.

16. Substitute H.B. 2334, 69th Leg., 2026 Reg. Sess. (Wash., 2026).

17. Id.