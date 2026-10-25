Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.

The legislation also implements several important changes to the existing Paid Sick Leave requirements.

Here is what employers should know:

Employer Thresholds: Employers with 15 or more employees will be required to provide paid parental leave; all employers will be required to change how they calculate paid sick time.

Eligibility: The measure applies to employees who perform work within the geographic boundaries of Allegheny County for at least 80 hours a year (with the exclusion of independent contractors, temporary employees and seasonal workers).

Parental Leave

Additional Eligibility Requirement : To be eligible, employees must work for the employer for at least six months and log 625 hours (for part-time workers) before qualifying for Paid Parental Leave.

: To be eligible, employees must work for the employer for at least six months and log 625 hours (for part-time workers) before qualifying for Paid Parental Leave. Benefits: Eligible employees are entitled to up to 12 weeks of parental leave. Workers on leave receive 100% of their regular base pay, up to a maximum of $4,200 per week. Employees on leave are also entitled to receive their regular benefits (including medical, vision and dental insurance) for the duration of the leave.

Eligible employees are entitled to up to 12 weeks of parental leave. Workers on leave receive 100% of their regular base pay, up to a maximum of $4,200 per week. Employees on leave are also entitled to receive their regular benefits (including medical, vision and dental insurance) for the duration of the leave. Usage: Employees can request parental leave during the first 12 months following a qualifying event. Qualifying events are the birth, stillbirth (fetal death) or legal permanent placement of a child for adoption or foster care.

Sick Leave

Accrual of Sick Leave: Currently, employers with 26 or more employees must provide up to 40 hours of sick time per year, and covered employees accrue sick time at a rate of 1 hour per 35 hours worked. Under the new measure, employees accrue 1 hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of 48 hours per year for employers with fewer than 15 employees and a maximum of 72 hours for employers with 15 or more employees .

Currently, employers with 26 or more employees must provide up to 40 hours of sick time per year, and covered employees accrue sick time at a rate of 1 hour per 35 hours worked. Under the new measure, employees accrue 1 hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of 48 hours per year and a maximum of 72 hours . Employees can carry over unused sick leave unless all leave is “front-loaded” or provided in full at the start of the year, up to a maximum of 48 hours for employers with fewer than 15 employees or 72 hours for employers with 15 or more employees.

Usage: Paid Sick Leave can be used for the employee’s own mental or physical illness, injury or health condition, to care for a family member with an illness, injury or health condition or for medical diagnosis, care, treatment or preventive medical care. Employees may use this leave beginning on the 90th calendar day following commencement of their employment.

Paid Sick Leave can be used for the employee’s own mental or physical illness, injury or health condition, to care for a family member with an illness, injury or health condition or for medical diagnosis, care, treatment or preventive medical care. Employees may use this leave beginning on the 90th calendar day following commencement of their employment. Separate Designation: Employers must provide designated Paid Sick Leave, notwithstanding whether they maintain a paid leave policy that provides paid sick leave in an amount sufficient to satisfy the accrual requirements.

Job Protection: A covered individual who takes Paid Parental Leave or Paid Sick Leave must be restored to the position held when the leave began or to a position with equivalent seniority, status, employment benefits, pay and other terms and conditions of employment.

Retaliation Prohibited: Employers cannot retaliate or discriminate against employees for requesting, using or communicating an intent to use Paid Parental Leave or Paid Sick Leave.

Notice: Employers must give written notice (1) that employees are entitled to Paid Sick Leave and Paid Parental Leave; (2) the amount of paid leave and the terms of its use; (3) that retaliation against employees who request or use paid leave is prohibited; and (4) that each employee has the right to file a complaint with the soon to be designated agency if paid leave is denied by the employer or the employee is retaliated against for requesting or taking paid leave.

Annual Certification: Employers must file a recurring annual certification confirming compliance with the Allegheny law beginning one year after it becomes effective.

Penalties: An employer who willfully violates the new policy’s requirements (including the notice requirements) risks being subject to civil fines of up to $100 per day, per violation.

Next Steps

It remains to be seen if the legislation will face a legal challenge over the county’s authority to enact this type of mandate, absent state-level enabling legislation. Similar challenges were raised over Pittsburgh’s 2015 Paid Sick Leave Law, which was ultimately upheld.

In addition to understanding the new, upcoming requirements, employers should consider: (1) the financial impact on their organization, (2) use of self-insurance or private insurance, (3) necessary changes to written policies, notifications, handbooks, communications, posters, compliance certifications and leave documents, (4) training for managers and human resources, including anti-retaliation, and (5) impact on pay practices with proper categorization of Paid Time Office, Paid Sick Leave and Parental Leave, including its overlap with Family Medical Leave Act and other potential leaves, like short-term disability leave.