RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

Michigan: Supporters of the voter-approved Michiganders for Money Out of Politics ballot measure have moved to intervene as defendants in two federal lawsuits challenging the measure under the First Amendment. The lawsuits filed by the Mackinac Center and by utility companies target Proposal 2, that passed with more than 80% support on November 3, 2026, bars campaign spending by regulated electric and gas utilities and major government contractors. Individuals affiliated with Michiganders for Money Out of Politics, Clean Water Action and Voters Not Politicians, joined by state Representative-elect Joanna Whaley, argue state officials defending the measure may weigh enforcement discretion and resource constraints differently than the measure’s sponsors. The supporters say they have a direct stake in defending every provision of Proposal 2 and plan to defend the measure in court. (Katherine Dailey, Michigan Advance)

Montana: Montana’s Attorney General declined to defend the constitutionality of voter-approved Initiative 194 (The Montana Plan), that is scheduled to take effect January 2027. It would prohibit corporations, trusts, nonprofits and other “artificial persons” from making contributions to state and local elections, political parties or ballot measures. In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, Attorney General Knudsen argued the measure “plainly violates the First Amendment under the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in First Nat’l Bank v. Bellotti and Citizens United.” The initiative, that passed by an approximate two-to-one vote, was challenged by several groups, including the Montana Republican Party who contend the measure unlawfully restricts political speech. Although Knudsen stated his office will continue to enforce the law until the court orders otherwise, he signaled agreement with the challengers’ constitutional arguments and reserved the right to appeal any future ruling. (Bill O'Neil, Yellowstone Public Radio)

Government Ethics & Transparency

White House has adopted a stricter policy requiring prior approval from the White House Counsel’s Office before staff hold policy-related meetings with registered lobbyists within the White House complex. The directive, issued by White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on November 12, 2026, instructs staff to route lobbyist inquiries through the Office of Public Liaison. The policy change follows public allegations by former Department of Health and Human Services adviser Calley Means that administration officials provided preferred access to well-connected lobbyists and corporate donors, allegations the White House has disputed. (Kenneth P. Vogel & Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times)

Elections

California: A Shasta County Superior Court judge invalidated Measure B, a voter-approved initiative that would have required photo identification for in-person voting and restricted the use of mail in ballots in the county. Judge Benjamin Hanna ruled the regulation and administration of elections is a matter of statewide concern and charter counties may not adopt election rules that conflict with state law. The measure, approved by 55% of voters in the June 2026 primary election, was challenged by the California Secretary of State and the California Attorney General. Its implementation had already been blocked by a preliminary injunction ahead of the November 2026 general election. Hanna further concluded the measure’s lawful provisions could not be severed from its unlawful provisions, requiring the measure to be struck down in its entirety. (Roman Battaglia, Jefferson Public Radio)

We read the news, cut through the noise and provide you the notes.

Compliance Notes from Nossaman’s Government Relations & Regulation Group is a periodic digest of the headlines, statutory and regulatory changes and court cases involving campaign finance, lobbying compliance, election law and government ethics issues at the federal, state and local level. Our attorneys, policy advisors and compliance consultants are available to discuss any questions or how specific issues may impact your business. If there is a particular subject or jurisdiction you’d like to see covered, please let us know.