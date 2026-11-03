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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Permitting Reform Bill Would Amend ESA

Nossaman LLP
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There has been extensive reporting and commentary on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (S. 5653) since it was first introduced on September 30, 2026. Title III of the bill proposes a limited number of amendments to the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Each of the proposed amendments is summarized below.

United StatesEnvironment
Paul S. Weiland
Paul S. Weiland
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There has been extensive reporting and commentary on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (S. 5653) since it was first introduced on September 30, 2026. Title III of the bill proposes a limited number of amendments to the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Each of the proposed amendments is summarized below.

Definition of “Best Scientific and Commercial Data Available”

The bill would amend section 3 of the ESA to add a definition of the terms “best scientific and commercial data available” and “best scientific data available.” The proposed definition emphasizes the use of all relevant and objective information available at the time of the agency action, including data, models, and analyses that account for uncertainty and are applied using accepted scientific and professional standards. It also directs agencies to apply such information impartially and without policy-driven bias. At present, neither the statute nor regulations promulgated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) include a definition of these terms.

Section 7 Consultation Deadlines

S. 5653 would shorten timelines for federal agencies to complete consultation under section 7 of the ESA. The standard consultation period would be reduced from 90 days to 60 days. The deadline for completing consultation and issuing a biological opinion would generally be reduced from 135 to 150 days to approximately 100 days.

In addition, applicants for permits that trigger consultation, for example, a section 404 permit from the Army Corps of Engineers or a special use permit from the Forest Service, would be allowed to seek relief under the Administrative Procedure Act if agencies exceed the consultation deadlines without obtaining the applicant's consent. Further, where an agency action triggers consultation and also requires preparation of an environmental assessment or environmental impact statement under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the consultation process must be completed by the date on which the applicable environmental document for the agency action must be completed under section 107(g) of NEPA.

Section 7 Exemption for Certain Existing Right-of-Way Projects

The bill would add a new subsection 7(q) to the ESA providing that certain transportation-related projects occurring within operational rights-of-way that qualify for a categorical exclusion under NEPA would be exempt from section 7 consultation requirements.

Delegation of Section 7 Consultations

S. 5653 would authorize the Secretary of the Interior to allow states to assume certain consultation responsibilities under section 7 of the ESA otherwise performed by USFWS. To accomplish this, the bill would create a federal-state delegation program and require the Department of the Interior to issue a proposed rule to implement state-delegated consultation no later than 270 days after the bill is enacted. The bill provides criteria states must meet to assume consultation authority, including that states provide the public notice and opportunity to comment on potential program assumption. State participation would be voluntary, and a state could only cover projects that are entirely within its own boundaries. Even where there is a state delegated program, project applicants could opt out of state-led consultation.

The bill would include federal funding to support state participation. The bill would also establish that a state agency that assumes consultation responsibilities under section 7 is an agency for the purposes of the Equal Access to Justice Act. Therefore, the bill provides that a party, which (i) prevails in challenging a decision made by a state agency under the federal-state delegation program and (ii) is eligible, may be awarded its attorneys’ fees and other expenses. Notably, for coastal states, the program only extends to species within the jurisdiction of USFWS, not NMFS.

Judicial Review of Biological Opinions

The bill would create a specific judicial review provision for challenges to biological opinions issued under section 7 of the ESA. Challenges would have to be filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. In addition, challenges would need to be filed within 150 days after the biological opinion is “made public.” The bill also includes specific publication requirements that trigger the limitations period.

Consideration of State-Collected Data in Listing Decisions

S. 5653 would add subsection 4(j) to the ESA, requiring the Secretary to accept and integrate state-collected data when making listing or delisting decisions, provided the information satisfies the statutory definition of the “best scientific and commercial data available.”

Next Steps

The provisions of S. 5653 that are drawing the most attention are the newly proposed definition of “best scientific and commercial data available”, the consultation deadlines, and the delegation of section 7 responsibility to the states. While some criticism of the Title III provisions is grounded in other criticism is based on hyperbole and misrepresentation of the bill’s provisions. When the Senate reconvenes on November 9, after the mid-term elections, it is being reported that a vote on a motion to proceed will occur.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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