On September 15, 2026, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana amended its prior judgment in Louisiana v. EPA, ordering a nationwide vacatur of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Justice (DOJ) disparate impact regulations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Case No. 2:23-CV-00692 (W.D. La. Sept. 15, 2026). This decision expands the relief previously granted to Louisiana that had enjoined the agencies from enforcing their disparate impact regulations in the State of Louisiana.

The lawsuit stemmed from EPA-led Title VI investigations into Louisiana air permitting decisions alleged to have created disparate adverse impacts on minority residents. Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs receiving federal financial assistance. EPA and DOJ regulations implemented this prohibition to extend beyond intentional discrimination and prohibit facially neutral actions that result in disparate impacts, or disproportionate adverse effects, on protected classes. Louisiana argued that these prohibitions are beyond the agencies’ statutory authority under Title VI and moved for a preliminary injunction to prevent the agencies from imposing or enforcing disparate impact based requirements. The district court held that the challenged requirements were unlawful and issued a statewide permanent injunction. Thereafter, Louisiana moved under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 59(e) to amend the judgment by vacating the challenged regulations nationwide.

In granting Louisiana’s motion to amend the judgment, the district court relied on the Fifth Circuit’s decision in Restaurant Law Center v. U.S. Department of Labor, 120 F.4th 163 (5th Cir. 2024), which explained that the Administrative Procedure Act generally requires courts to set aside agency action and does not permit remand without vacatur when a rule has a fundamental defect that cannot be cured. The district court held that the agencies’ disparate impact regulations contained such a fundamental defect and concluded that a nationwide vacatur was warranted, setting aside the agencies’ regulations insofar as they authorized disparate impact liability.