ARTICLE · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
No Further Challenges To The Designation Of PFOA And PFOS As CERCLA Hazardous Substances
Fox Rothschild LLP
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The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit's August 2026 ruling upholding EPA's designation of PFOA and PFOS as CERCLA hazardous substances now stands unchallenged. After the 90-day window for Supreme Court appeal expired without action from industry petitioners, the designation remains in effect with significant implications for environmental liability and cleanup obligations.
As we previously reported, on August 18, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued its decision in Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America v. EPA, denying all petitions for review and upholding EPA’s designation of PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances under CERCLA. The petitioners, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other industry groups, had 90 days following the August 18, 2026, ruling to file a petition for certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court and declined to do so. As a result, the ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit stands and PFOA and PFOS will remain hazardous substances under CERCLA. For more information on the implications of this designation, see our previous blogs on this issue here, here and here.
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