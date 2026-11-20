Key Points

A promise not to "restrict" a generic drug launch in a Hatch-Waxman patent settlement was insufficient for summary judgment on a breach of contract claim.

Under the rule of reason, a legitimate supply-protection reason for exclusive deals with a supplier and pharmacies defeated antitrust claims.

A New Jersey tortious interference claim can go forward even if antitrust claims fail.

A promise made in a settlement not to "restrict" a competitor's generic pharmaceutical launch may mean less than it appears.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has vacated a roughly $61.6 million judgment for Sandoz in its suit against United Therapeutics Corp. (UTC), holding that a patent settlement agreement's broad anti-interference language was too ambiguous for resolution on summary judgment when read alongside provisions excluding pumps and other delivery devices from Sandoz's license.

UTC had locked up the only cartridges that could deliver subcutaneous treprostinil (a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension), just as Sandoz prepared to launch its generic. A New Jersey federal judge found on summary judgment that UTC’s conduct amounted to a breach and awarded damages, but the appellate panel ruled that the question of whether the settlement was breached must be decided at trial.

The Third Circuit panel also held that UTC's supply-protection rationale defeated Sandoz's antitrust claims, even though UTC welcomed the harm to its rival. It revived a New Jersey tortious interference claim that does not depend on antitrust liability.

For companies negotiating Hatch-Waxman settlements and the lawyers who litigate them in New Jersey and beyond, the Third Circuit’s 20-page decision carries two messages. A launch covenant protects only what it clearly covers. And conduct that clears antitrust laws can still face state tort exposure.

Background

UTC sells Remodulin, an injectable treprostinil product used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, which can be administered either intravenously or subcutaneously. The latter form of administration requires use of a specific pump and disposable cartridges made by Smiths Medical ASD, Inc. (Smiths). When Smiths planned to discontinue the cartridges, UTC paid Smiths to extend their production. In 2015, UTC separately settled patent litigation with Sandoz. The settlement granted Sandoz a license to market generic treprostinil and obligated UTC “[n]ot to take any action directly or indirectly to prevent, delay, limit, or otherwise restrict” Sandoz's launch.

In late 2018 and 2019, as Sandoz got ready to launch, UTC requested that Smiths place the cartridges “on allocation status,” which gave UTC approval rights over every cartridge sold by Smiths. UTC then used those approval rights to require specialty pharmacies to restrict use of the cartridges to Remodulin only. UTC then bought Smiths' cartridge inventory and executed agreements directly with the specialty pharmacies prohibiting them from distributing cartridges for use with generic treprostinil.

Because it did not have access to the cartridges, Sandoz launched an intravenous-only product in March 2019. Sandoz launched a subcutaneous version in May 2021 after the FDA approved an alternative cartridge. Litigation ensued. The District Court granted summary judgment to Sandoz as to liability on its breach of contract claim that UTC had violated the settlement agreement resolving the patent litigation with Sandoz and dismissed Sandoz’s antitrust and state tort claims. It awarded Sandoz about $61.6 million in damages after a bench trial.

Key Holdings

Breach of contract claim must go to trial.

When assessing a question of contract interpretation, summary judgment is appropriate only if the contract language is unambiguous, meaning "subject to only one reasonable interpretation." UTC argued the meaning of the provision was ambiguous and the Court agreed. The Court found that reading the anti-interference clauses on their own "would seemingly restrict UTC from taking any actions that would have the effect of impeding its competitor Sandoz's efforts to launch generic treprostinil."

But surrounding context complicated that reading. The settlement's definition of the generic product excluded "any technology associated with any UTC product(s)," and Sandoz's license “expressly and specifically excludes conferring any and all rights . . . to the use of any device(s), pump(s), or equipment that may be used with the Sandoz ANDA Product.” The Court further found that the surrounding context of the relevant sections “suggest that those provisions refer to UTC refraining from using its intellectual property rights to derail Sandoz's launch and FDA approval, rather than a blanket ban on any conduct interfering with Sandoz's launch.” Thus, because UTC offered a reasonable alternative reading, summary judgment was improper.

Antitrust claims fail on procompetitive justifications.

Plaintiffs identified the challenged restraint as “UTC's 2019 agreements with Smiths and the Specialty Pharmacies.” Under the rule of reason framework, plaintiffs must demonstrate the restrictions resulted in "substantial foreclosure of the market for the relevant product" and had "likely or actual anticompetitive effects." If plaintiffs can do so, the burden shifts to UTC to show a procompetitive justification. If UTC can do so, the burden shifts back to plaintiffs to show that "the procompetitive efficiencies could be reasonably achieved through less anticompetitive means."

The Court found that even if plaintiffs were able to show substantial foreclosure of the market, UTC had valid procompetitive reasons that justified its conduct. Specifically, the Court credited UTC’s concern that “there would not be enough cartridges for Remodulin patients and it sought to increase output, ensure supply, and discourage free riding through its investment in Smiths' cartridges, which would have otherwise been discontinued.” The Court said there is "nothing pretextual" about protecting a procompetitive investment while also seizing the chance to disadvantage a competitor, relying on precedent that competition to be an exclusive supplier is “a vital form of rivalry.” The Court also noted that plaintiffs’ proposed less-restrictive alternatives were not shown to be viable and thus their burden was not met under the rule of reason analysis.

Tortious interference survives independently.

The Court held that losing on the antitrust claims does not defeat a New Jersey tortious interference claim. That claim can still succeed if the conduct was malicious, fraudulent, or dishonest. The Court affirmed dismissal of the North Carolina unfair trade practices claim because the allegations overlapped with the antitrust claims.

Properly adopted briefing does not count toward word limits.

The Third Circuit joined the Eighth and Tenth Circuits in holding that a party that properly adopts a co-party's appellate arguments under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 28(i) does not have those arguments counted toward its own word limit. This adoption stands in contrast to Federal Circuit precedent.

Damages expert admitted.

The Court affirmed the DNJ’s decision to admit Sandoz's damages expert, who relied on an internal forecast. The expert did not know who prepared the forecast, but he tested it against 33 other models and found it to be reliable. Under established Third Circuit precedent, courts decide case-by-case whether reliance on such a forecast is reasonable.