A winning legal argument can lose its power if it is buried in a poorly written document, where it is hidden behind an unfocused analysis, unnecessary facts, and excessive citations. How an argument is presented is often as important as the substance of the argument itself: both go hand-in-hand to create persuasive communication that can win the day.

Stated simply, effective motion practice requires not only a thorough understanding of the law, but also the ability to transform legal principles and relevant facts into clear, compelling, and persuasive written advocacy.

Recently, I had the honor of presenting a seminar on this topic with the Hon. Debra Walker of the Illinois Appellate Court. Here are some highlights of that discussion.

How Should Attorneys Prepare an Effective Motion?

First, before putting pen to paper, attorneys must identify the precise relief sought, understand the governing legal standards and applicable burdens, and determine which facts and authorities best support their position. A well-developed theory of the case provides the foundation for an effective argument.

Equally important is understanding the audience. Because judges face demanding caseloads and limited time to evaluate written submissions, attorneys should strive to make their arguments readily understandable through concise language, logical organization, informative headings, and focused paragraphs. A strong opening should immediately identify the dispute, explain the governing principles, and establish why the requested relief is warranted.

Why Are Credibility, Candor, and Sound Legal Research Essential?

In addition, persuasive advocacy also depends upon credibility and candor to the court. Factual statements must be accurate, supported by the record, and carefully selected for their legal significance. Unfavorable facts should be addressed candidly rather than ignored.

Similarly, effective legal research requires more than accumulating citations. Attorneys must understand the reasoning underlying judicial decisions, distinguish binding from persuasive authority, and explain precisely how the cited precedent applies to their case and calls for the requested relief.

What Are the Different Roles Played by Motions, Responses, and Replies?

In addition, distinct purposes are served by motions, responses, and replies. A motion frames the dispute and establishes the basis for relief. A response should do more than simply rebut opposing arguments; it should identify weaknesses in the movant's position, challenge whether the applicable burden has been satisfied, and offer the court a persuasive alternative analysis. Strategic concessions on minor issues can strengthen credibility and focus attention on dispositive questions.

Further, a reply should not simply repeat the original motion. Its purpose is to address the opposition's strongest arguments, correct material misstatements, and reinforce the clearest path to the requested ruling.

How Does the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Legal Writing Comport with Ethical Requirements?

In addition, the use of artificial intelligence in legal writing must always be accompanied by the exercise of human judgment. Although generative AI offers opportunities to improve efficiency, it also presents serious risks, including fabricated citations, inaccurate quotations, and mischaracterized legal authority. Illinois attorneys have ethical obligations under the Rules of Professional Conduct to represent clients competently and zealously by skillfully using their legal knowledge and expertise, as well as comporting with the duty of candor to the court to accurately present the applicable law and the facts of the case. Although technology can assist in the drafting process, it cannot replace independent legal analysis, sound professional judgment, or the attorney's ultimate responsibility for every filing.

Why Is Careful Editing Critical to Effective Advocacy?

Finally, careful editing of the documents is indispensable in strengthening both readability and credibility by eliminating unnecessary facts, repetitive arguments, legal jargon, and distracting errors. Attorneys should allow sufficient time to revisit and refine their work before filing.

The Hallmarks of Effective Advocacy Are Strategy, Clarity, and Integrity

The overarching lesson is straightforward: effective motion practice combines thoughtful strategy, rigorous research, clear writing, and unwavering professional integrity. The strongest advocacy is not necessarily the longest or most elaborate. Rather, it is the advocacy that makes the court's path to the requested decision clear, logical, and persuasive.