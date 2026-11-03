ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Supreme Court To Review Constitutionality Of Federal Home-Distilling Ban
The U.S. Supreme Court will review a constitutional challenge to an 1868 federal law banning home distilleries, creating an opportunity to resolve a circuit split between the 5th and 6th Circuit Courts of Appeals. The case centers on whether the prohibition violates the Constitution's Taxation Clause or represents a legitimate exercise of congressional power to prevent tax evasion.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review Department of Justice v. McNutt, a case challenging the constitutionality of an 1868 federal law that taxes distilled spirits and bans home distilleries.
The Conflict/Split Circuits
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled in favor of Scott McNutt and the Hobby Distillers Association, striking down the ban on home distilling because it violates the Taxation Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the exact opposite way in Ream v. Department of the Treasury, upholding the home distilling ban as a “necessary and proper” measure to prevent tax evasion.
Why McNutt was Chosen
According to SCOTUSblog, the Supreme Court chose to review the government’s appeal in McNutt over Ream because McNutt had clearer legal standing; he had already received an enforcement warning letter from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
Timeline
The Supreme Court accepted the case from its Oct. 16 conference. Oral arguments are expected early next year, with a final decision likely by late June or early July.
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