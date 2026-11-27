On 30 October, Intel's shares fell from $92.07 to $65.76, the steepest single-day fall in more than fifty years. Roughly $140 billion of market value disappeared. A fortnight later, a Michigan police and fire pension fund sued Intel, its chief executive Lip-Bu Tan and its finance chief David Zinsner in San Jose. The fund alleges that they hid how deep the PC slump was.

The case lands on fertile ground. National Economic Reasearch Associates counted 18 AI-related securities class actions in the first half of 2026, more than in the whole of 2025. Filings against technology companies rose from nine to 24. Intel's complaint reads like a template for that wave: the upside from artificial intelligence is talked up, while weakness in the legacy business is played down. Investors will now discount growth stories that segment figures do not back up. Boards should assume that the plaintiffs' bar will parse every sentence of every earnings call.

Will the claim succeed? US securities fraud is hostile ground for claimants. Plaintiffs must plead facts that raise an inference of intent "at least as compelling" as any innocent explanation. Forward-looking guidance enjoys a statutory safe harbour. Intel has also won before: in 2024 the Ninth Circuit upheld the dismissal of claims over its 7-nanometre delays. And on 23 July Intel did warn that PC demand would fall by low double digits.

Yet this complaint has a more nuanced backstory. Mr Zinsner allegedly said the PC segment would "likely … be up" in the quarter, but it fell 9%. Intel also sold $23 billion of stock at $95 a share halfway through that quarter, which the plaintiffs plead as motive. Statements about current trading, combined with a capital raise, are where safe harbours weaken and motive arguments gain force.

Does Intel's 51% gain for the year impair damages? Less than one might think. The class is made up of buyers between 23 July and 29 October. They include investors in the $95 offering, and the complaint says those shares later traded 45% below the offering price. A January buyer sitting on a gain is not the claimant. Loss is measured transaction by transaction. An inflated purchase price is not itself a loss; the loss must be caused by the truth coming out. Damages are also capped by reference to the average price over the 90 days after the disclosure.

The real danger for the plaintiffs is not the annual chart but separating out other causes of the fall. That same week, a trillion dollars was wiped off technology stocks. Intel will argue that market-wide forces, rather than corrected misstatements, caused part of the fall.

For directors, the lesson travels. Mr Tan and Mr Zinsner are sued personally. In Gibraltar, directors' duties are not written into statute. They come from English common law and equity as they stood before 2006, and they include a duty of reasonable skill and care. Boards here do not face the American class-action machinery, but the discipline is the same. Disclosure controls should test the public story against the order book, and boards should be very cautious about raising capital while trading signals worsen. A strong year is no defence to an inaccurate quarter.