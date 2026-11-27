Duane Morris Takeaway: This week’s episode features Duane Morris partner Jerry Maatman and Brittney Adams discussing our brand-new desk reference analyzing class action trends, rulings, and settlements throughout the state of Washington.

Bookmark or download the Washington Class Action Review – 2026.

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Episode Transcript

Jerry Maatman: Welcome to our listeners. Thank you for being here for our weekly podcast, the Class Action Weekly Wire. I’m Jerry Maatman, a partner at Duane Morris here in Chicago, and joining me for the first time from our Seattle office in Washington State is my colleague, Brittney Adams. Thanks so much for being on the podcast today.

Brittney Adams: Oh, thanks, Jerry! Happy to be a part of it.

Jerry: Today, we’re discussing one of the biggest jurisdictions, a very hot area and epicenter of class action litigation in Washington state, and a brand-new desk reference and annual resource we designed to help make sense of it all: the Washington Class Action Review for 2026. Brittney, can you tell us a little bit about this publication and what it means for corporate counsel?

Brittney: Oh, absolutely. We’re really excited about this launch. This new class action review is a comprehensive desk resource designed to help legal professionals and businesses understand the evolving landscape of class action law. It’s tailored specifically for the state of Washington, and as you just said, that’s a true epicenter of class action litigation. As I know we’ve covered on this podcast, some Washington statutes, like the Equal Pay and Opportunities Act, or “EPOA”, award damages without any proof of actual harm, and our courts have interpreted those laws very broadly. That’s a driving factor behind the significant increase in class actions that we’ve seen in Washington. For example, one plaintiff alone has filed over 50 class action lawsuits under the EPOA in just one Washington county alone. The Class Action Review for 2026 covers these developments in one detailed, but hopefully very digestible resource.

Jerry: Well, I was proud to become a member of the Washington Bar recently, and I know that in calendar year 2026, there are triple the number of class actions filed in Washington State as compared to the year before. So, from that perspective, Brittney, why is it important for corporate counsel to stay on top of developments in the class action space in the Evergreen State?

Brittney: Oh, that’s a great question. Class action in Washington state plays a major role in shaping everything, from consumer protection laws to employment practices and corporate accountability. Again, we just saw this with the EPOA, where the Washington legislature recently amended several key aspects of that statute, partially in response to all of these class action lawsuits. Each state brings its own nuances – different procedural rules, different judicial interpretations, and evolving case law. Since Washington is a prime example of this, it creates real challenges for professionals, businesses, employers, and even seasoned practitioners to navigate, especially when this landscape is constantly shifting, both on the judicial side and in respect to the legislature.

Jerry: I take it that’s where this review comes in? It’s a handy desk reference that ought to be on the desk of every corporate counsel.

Brittney: Exactly, that’s the hope. We created this publication to simplify that process. It provides clear, practical insights into the rules, trends, and strategic considerations that define class action practice in this specific state of Washington. And this review dives deep into state-specific procedures, it highlights recent case developments, and it offers guidance on how to approach complex litigation challenges in Washington. So, whether you’re advising clients, litigating a case, or just trying to deepen your knowledge, this resource is designed for you.

Jerry: Well, I know it’s exceedingly accessible. I downloaded it on my phone this morning. It’s searchable, and it’s an e-book that you could have access to at any time, so it sounds like a real go-to reference for our clients.

Brittney: That’s definitely the goal. We wanted to create something that supports better decision-making and help professionals navigate this increasingly complex legal environment with confidence, and there’s no sign that litigation in this state is going to be slowing down anytime soon in the class action realm.

Jerry: Well, Brittney, before we wrap up, can you identify for listeners where they can obtain the Washington Class Action Review?

Brittney: Oh, sure! The Washington Class Action Review is available now on the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Blog. We’d encourage everyone to explore the new book and see how it can support their work and really broaden their perspective on class action law in Washington state specifically.

Jerry: Well, fantastic. Thanks so much, Brittney, for joining us on the podcast this week, and for joining the team here at Duane Morris. And listeners, thank you so much for stopping by, and hope you download the new desk reference off the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Blog.

Brittney: Thanks so much for having me, Jerry, and thanks to all the listeners for tuning in to the Weekly Wire.