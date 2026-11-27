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In the Public Interest is excited to continue its 2026 Supreme Court miniseries examining notable decisions issued by the US Supreme Court. In this episode, guest host Daniel Volchok, vice chair of WilmerHale’s Appellate and Supreme Court Litigation Practice Group, speaks with Partner-in-Charge of WilmerHale's Denver office and Co-Chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation Group Mindy Sooter and Senior Associate Dana Bradley about West Virginia v. B.P.J. This closely watched case concerned Title IX, the Equal Protection Clause and state restrictions on the participation of transgender girls and women on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

Volchok, Sooter and Bradley discuss the statutory and constitutional arguments before the Court, as well as the Court’s decision that laws prohibiting transgender women from competing on women’s teams are permissible under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause. They also explore the decision’s intentionally narrow scope, the questions it leaves unresolved and what the ruling may mean for schools, athletic institutions and future litigation involving transgender participation in athletics.