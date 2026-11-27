Overview

County of Westchester v. Express Scripts is the latest in a growing line of federal appeals decisions declining to remand cases in mass tort litigation against pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage both private and public drug benefits. In doing so, the Second Circuit became the sixth federal appeals court to allow PBMs to remove cases to federal court when the plaintiffs challenge work the PBMs do for both private and government clients.1

Background: New York counties sue PBMs over opioids

Dozens of New York counties and municipalities sued Express Scripts, Inc. and OptumRx, Inc., two of the nation’s largest PBMs, in New York state court. The plaintiffs alleged that the PBMs, which manage drug benefits for roughly 95% of the U.S. population, acted as “gatekeepers” to opioid prescriptions. In exchange for rebates from opioid manufacturers, the PBMs allegedly gave opioids favored placement on their formularies, making them easier to prescribe and contributing to an oversupply of opioids in the plaintiffs’ communities. The plaintiffs asserted numerous state law claims, including public nuisance, fraud, deceptive practices, and negligence.

The defendants removed the cases to federal courts in the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York under the Federal Officer Removal Statute, 28 U.S.C. § 1442(a)(1), alleging that the PBMs perform nearly identical work under the supervision of federal officers through federal insurance programs, including TRICARE, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, and veteran benefits administered by the Veterans Health Administration.

Plaintiffs disclaim defendants’ work for federal entities

In response, the plaintiffs amended their complaints to expressly disclaim “any claims or recovery arising out of the Removing Defendants’ work on behalf of any federal entity.” The plaintiffs argued that, with this disclaimer, there was no basis for federal officer jurisdiction. The Eastern and Southern Districts both agreed and issued orders remanding the cases to state court. The defendants appealed to the Second Circuit, where the cases were consolidated.2

The Second Circuit Sends the Cases Back to Federal Court

On appeal, the Second Circuit unanimously reversed, holding that the disclaimers were “ineffective in preventing removal because the claims target indivisible conduct allegedly performed by Defendants on behalf of their federal and non-federal clients and implicate similarly indivisible harms.” The court found that the PBMs plausibly demonstrated that their work for federal and nonfederal clients was indivisible: they negotiated rebates with manufacturers once, on behalf of all their clients, federal and nonfederal alike.

Drawing heavily on the First Circuit’s reasoning in Government of Puerto Rico v. Express Scripts, Inc.,3 the court explained that a valid disclaimer must “eliminate any basis for federal officer removal so that, upon remand, there is no possibility that a state court would have to determine whether a defendant acted under a federal officer’s authority.” Because the PBMs negotiated rebates once for all their clients, defending that conduct would inevitably require a court to examine the PBMs’ federal work. The harms were just as inseparable: the community-wide nature of the plaintiffs’ public nuisance claims meant the plaintiffs could not carve out the federally connected harms from the broader harms of the opioid epidemic. Either way, a state court would be left to untangle federal from nonfederal conduct, which is exactly what the Federal Officer Removal Statute reserves for federal courts.4

While the court did not reach the merits of the plaintiffs’ underlying lawsuit, note that the plaintiffs are suing over a single course of conduct that the PBMs performed for both private and public entities but that the plaintiffs challenge as unlawful only with respect to the private entities. It is worth watching how that theory takes shape as this case evolves.

Key takeaways

The Second Circuit’s opinion makes clear that courts will look closely at artful pleading seeking to circumvent federal officer removal in mass tort litigation against PBMs where the PBMs’ federal conduct is indivisible from their nonfederal conduct. In so holding, the Second Circuit joins the First, Fourth, Sixth, and Eighth Circuits.[5] The Ninth Circuit has ruled similarly to its sister circuits but has also ruled in favor of remand where federal and nonfederal conduct was, in fact, divisible.[6]

For mass tort litigators, the decision reinforces a broader practical reality: plaintiffs cannot disclaim their way out of federal court when the federal and nonfederal conduct cannot be separated.

For in-house counsel at companies that count the federal government as a customer or client, this case reaffirms that the federal forum protections of the Federal Officer Removal Statute remain robust.

Beyond the forum fight, disclaimers may create merits problems for plaintiffs. By disavowing claims based on conduct performed for federal clients, plaintiffs effectively concede that the conduct is not actionable in that setting, yet they challenge the identical, indivisible conduct as unlawful when performed for private clients. A defendant faced with such a disclaimer should identify comparable conduct the plaintiff has left unchallenged and consider whether that concession undercuts the theory of liability, in addition to jurisdiction.

Footnotes

1 County of Westchester v. Express Scripts, Inc., 191 F.4th 82 (2d Cir. 2026).

2 While federal law generally prohibits parties from appealing orders to remand to state court, there is a statutory exception where a case was initially removed to federal court under the Federal Officer Removal Statute. See 28 U.S.C. § 1447(d).

3 119 F.4th 174 (1st Cir. 2024).

4 Having rejected the plaintiffs’ disclaimers, the court then confirmed that the defendants satisfied all three elements of the Federal Officer Removal Statute, as clarified by the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Chevron U.S.A. Inc. v. Plaquemines Parish, 146 S. Ct. 1052 (2026).

5 SeePuerto Rico, 119 F.4th 174; West Virginia ex rel. Hunt v.CaremarkPCS Health, L.L.C., 140 F.4th 188 (4th Cir. 2025); Ohio ex rel. Yost v. Ascent Health Servs., LLC, 165 F.4th 999 (6th Cir. 2026); Griffin v. Optum, Inc., 175 F.4th 897 (8th Cir. 2026).