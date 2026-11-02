Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Indiana Ruling Exposes Email Marketers To $500-Per-Email Class Actions

Jones Day
Jones Day
Contributor
Jones Day

Jones Day

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents....

View firm profile
Explore more from Jones Day

A federal court ruling in Indiana has opened the door to class action lawsuits against email marketers, holding that promotional subject lines like "SO MANY FREE GIFTS INSIDE" may violate state anti-spam law even when email bodies contain full disclosures. The decision exposes businesses to $500 in statutory damages per email and creates a new litigation hotspot following similar developments in Washington state.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mary Alexander Myers
Mary Alexander Myers
John Brigagliano
John Brigagliano
Amanda Fitzsimmons
Amanda Fitzsimmons
Christopher A. Hall (Chris)
Christopher A. Hall (Chris)
Alexander H. Southwell (Alex)
Alexander H. Southwell (Alex)
Adam W. Wiers
Adam W. Wiers
Julian E.L. Gale
Julian E.L. Gale
Author LinkedIn connections

On September 15, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana allowed a putative class action under the Indiana Deceptive Commercial Electronic Mail Act ("IDCEMA") to proceed in Johnson v. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc., No. 1:25-cv-02521. IDCEMA bars emails with "false or misleading information in the subject line" from being sent to known Indiana residents and awards $500 in statutory damages per email, even absent actual injury.

The plaintiffs claimed that subject lines such as "SO MANY FREE GIFTS INSIDE" and "Don't miss 10% off your purchase" were misleading even when the emails' bodies disclosed minimum purchases and exclusions.

The district court's order establishes three key principles:

  • Whole-message analysis. Because the email bodies disclosed the conditions, no subject line was "false." That claim was therefore dismissed.
  • "Misleading" is a broader, independent basis for liability. Claims that unqualified "free gift" and "discount" subject lines enticed recipients to open emails survived. Whether those subject lines actually misled remains "a question for another day."
  • No CAN-SPAM preemption. The federal CAN-SPAM Act preserves state laws prohibiting "falsity or deception." Departing from the Fourth and Ninth Circuits, which limited that savings clause to tort-like claims, the court held that "misleading" essentially means "deceptive." Consequently, IDCEMA claims survive.

Evolving Legal Landscape

Washington state offers a cautionary parallel. After Brown v. Old Navy, LLC (Wash. 2025) interpreted that state's similar statute to reach any false or misleading subject line, nearly 200 class actions followed. The legislature responded with HB 2274, effective June 11, 2026, which requires sender knowledge and cuts statutory damages to $100.

IDCEMA has neither limitation: It does not expressly require that the sender know a subject line is misleading, and damages remain at $500 per email, making Indiana an attractive new hotbed for consumer class action claims.

Businesses should review promotional emails to ensure that the subject line can stand alone as neither false nor misleading, as the plaintiffs' bar will undoubtedly focus on this decision to aggressively pursue similar cases.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

“LEGAL ANALYSIS SO POOR THAT IT HARDLY DESERVES THE LABEL”: Fifth Circuit COA Destroys Federal Judge For Using AI And I Cannot Believe Lawyers Are Still Using This Junk

A Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling harshly criticizes a federal district judge for relying on AI-generated content in legal orders, revealing fabricated facts and poor legal analysis. The decision raises critical questions about the use of generative AI in legal practice and whether lawyers who adopt such technology are compromising their ethical obligations of competence, confidentiality, and integrity.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Video

MR. NUMBER 1 WINS AGAIN!: Concora Credit To Pay $9.375MM To Settle TCPA Wrong Number Class Action As Another Company Bows To Greenwald (Video)

Concora Credit has agreed to pay $9.375 million to settle a TCPA class action lawsuit over wrong number robocalls, with prominent TCPA attorney Mike Greenwald securing another major victory. The settlement includes over $5 million for approximately 147,000 class members, $3 million in attorney fees, and a commitment to spend at least $1 million on TCPA compliance over three years.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

US Federal Court Confirms A Foreign Arbitral Award And Enforces Contractual Post-judgment Interest In Lieu Of The Federal Statutory Rate

A US federal court confirmed a $350 million arbitral award against the Republic of Georgia and enforced a contractual post-judgment interest rate of SOFR plus four percent, compounding monthly, rather than the lower statutory rate. The decision demonstrates how carefully drafted contractual language extending interest "after as well as before judgment" can result in substantially higher recoveries for creditors in international arbitration enforcement proceedings.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
DLA Piper
DLA Piper
Article

FTC Issues Rigorous Requirements On Using AI-Assisted Review Or Technology-Assisted Review To Respond To Investigational Subpoenas

The Federal Trade Commission has introduced stringent new requirements for parties using technology-assisted review or artificial intelligence in document production during investigations, mandating extensive upfront disclosures, prescriptive performance metrics, and validation processes. These requirements represent a significant departure from previous FTC practice and may discourage parties from using AI or TAR due to increased complexity and agency oversight. Parties now face critical decisions about wh
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Ninth Circuit Vacates CFAA Injunction Against Perplexity's Comet AI Agent

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a preliminary injunction against Perplexity AI, determining that when an AI agent acts at a user's direction, it is the user—not the AI company—who "accesses" computer systems under federal and California computer fraud statutes. This landmark appellate decision addresses how existing computer-access laws apply to agentic artificial intelligence and has significant implications...
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

NYSE And Nasdaq Move To 23-Hour Trading Day: Overnight Session Is An Evolution, But Not Yet A Revolution

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are implementing overnight trading sessions starting December 6, 2026, extending the trading day to nearly 23 hours by compressing the daily pause to just one hour. While this evolution toward continuous trading introduces new considerations for corporate actions, disclosure timing, and deal execution, the practical impact varies significantly between NYSE-listed companies,
United StatesFinance and Banking
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

China's Supreme Court Issues Landmark Judicial Rules On AI: Implications For Product Liability, IP, Data, And Generative AI

China's Supreme People's Court has issued comprehensive judicial rules addressing artificial intelligence disputes, establishing frameworks for product liability, intellectual property rights, and data protection. These landmark opinions provide critical guidance for global companies navigating AI-related legal risks in China's evolving regulatory landscape.
ChinaIntellectual Property
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

EU Commission Pushes for Transposition of the EmpCo Directive on Environmental Claims

The European Commission has initiated infringement procedures against 20 EU Member States for failing to transpose the EmpCo Directive by the March 27, 2026 deadline. This directive aims to combat greenwashing by requiring substantiation of environmental claims and third-party certification for sustainability labels, with full implementation expected by September 27, 2026.
European UnionConsumer Protection
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Amendment To The General Rules Under Mexico’s Anti-Money Laundering Law (LFPIORPI): Key Regulatory Changes Under Acuerdo 115/2026

Mexico's comprehensive anti-money laundering framework has undergone a sweeping transformation through Acuerdo 115/2026, introducing mandatory risk-based methodologies, enhanced client due diligence protocols, and automated monitoring requirements. With implementation deadlines beginning March 1, 2027, obligated parties conducting vulnerable activities face compressed timelines to overhaul their compliance infrastructure while navigating heightened enforcement risks and stricter beneficial ownership thresho
MexicoGovernment, Public Sector
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Commission Proposes EU Public Procurement Act

The European Commission has proposed replacing the EU's three core procurement directives with a single, directly applicable Regulation that would fundamentally reshape how companies compete for public contracts across Member States. The reform introduces mandatory quality criteria thresholds, embeds ESG considerations as evaluation factors, and establishes new security and European-preference provisions that could restrict participation based on ownership, supply chain exposure, and strategic dependencies.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Federal Court Holds New York’s Climate Superfund Law Preempted By CAA

A federal court has struck down New York's Climate Change Superfund Act, which sought to recover $75 billion from fossil fuel companies based on historical emissions. The ruling found the Act preempted by the Clean Air Act, marking the first judicial decision on state climate superfund legislation and establishing that EPA's rescission of the endangerment finding does not alter preemption analysis.
United StatesEnvironment
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Ninth Circuit: Breach Of Confidence Confers Standing In Health Data Security Case

The Ninth Circuit has ruled that health plan participants whose confidential information was disclosed without authorization have standing to sue in federal court, even without showing financial loss or future harm. This decision, which departs from the risk-based approach many courts have applied since TransUnion, relies on the centuries-old action for breach of confidence and could have significant implications for companies' privacy commitments and data-sharing practices.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

New EU Guidelines On Abuse Of Dominance: Recalibrated Framework, With Ample Room For Aggressive Enforcement

The European Commission has adopted final Guidelines on exclusionary abuses of dominance under Article 102 TFEU, introducing a "workable effects approach" that narrows presumptions while expanding guidance on objective justifications and recognizing sustainability benefits as valid efficiencies for the first time. These Guidelines replace the 2008 Enforcement Priorities Guidance and are expected to significantly impact enforcement practices across EU Member States and beyond, particularly for digital market
European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
Jones Day
Jones Day