I’ll never understand why defendants fail to show up after they have been sued, but this time, things worked out in the Defendant’s favor.

As we have repeatedly said, a defendant’s failure to appear creates an easier path to victory for the Plaintiff, but that doesn’t mean it guarantees one.

In Ortega v. Powur, PBC and Jose Daniel Laveaga, 2026 WL 3540599 (W.D. Tex. Nov. 17, 2026), the Western District of Texas not only denied Plaintiff’s Motion for Default Judgment but also sua sponte dismissed all claims against the defaulting Defendant with prejudice.

As it turns out, Ortega’s own allegations worked against him.

Plaintiff Mark Anthony Ortega, proceeding pro se, alleged that he received several unsolicited telemarketing calls about solar products in April 2025, despite registering his cellular telephone number on the DNC Registry in January 2012.

Ortega alleged that after he had repeatedly requested that the calls stop, he “feigned interest” in the products being offered to identify the entity responsible for the calls.

According to Ortega, on May 7, 2025, the caller identified himself as Jose Daniel Laveaga (“Laveaga”) and identified his company as Powur, PBC (“Powur”).

Ortega filed a lawsuit against both Powur and Laveaga, alleging violations of the TCPA and the Texas Business and Commerce Code §§ 305.053 and 302.101.

Powur filed a Motion to Dismiss, and the Court ultimately dismissed the TCPA claim and the Texas Business and Commerce Code §305.053 claim finding that Ortega failed to provide sufficient facts that any of the calls preceding the May 7, 2025, call were made by Powur’s agent. Thus, at most, only one allegedly unlawful call was attributable to Powur. The Court also dismissed Ortega’s claim under Texas Business and Commerce Code §302.101 for lack of standing because Ortega had consented to or solicited the May 7 call.

However, Laveaga, never appeared to defend himself, and the Clerk entered default against him.

While granting the Motion to Dismiss, the court recognized that Laveaga could ultimately benefit from the court’s ruling and ordered Ortega to show why his case shall continue to proceed against Laveaga.

Ortega subsequently moved for default judgment, seeking $180,500 in statutory damages, injunctive relief, costs, and post-judgment interest.

After determining that Ortega satisfied the procedural requirements for seeking default judgment, the Court looked at whether Ortega pleads a sufficient basis for his claims.

And this is where Ortega fell short.

Although Laveaga’s default resulted in the well-pleaded factual allegations being deemed admitted, the allegations did not provide a sufficient basis for imposing liability.

Under 47 U.S.C. § 227(c)(5), a private right of action requires more than one phone call that, within a 12-month period, was made by or on behalf of the same entity in violation of the applicable TCPA regulations. However, of the 19 calls, Ortega admitted that Laveaga had placed only one. Therefore, Ortega failed to establish a sufficient basis for holding Laveaga directly liable under the TCPA.

And because Ortega’s claim under Texas Business and Commerce Code § 305.053 was premised on the alleged TCPA violation, that claim failed as well.

For Texas Business and Commerce Code § 302.101, the registration requirement applies to sellers, not salespersons, and Ortega’s allegations established that Laveaga acted on behalf of Powur rather than on his own behalf, making him a salesperson under the statute. Therefore, the operative pleadings failed to provide a sufficient basis for this claim as well.

Accordingly, the Court denied Ortega’s Motion for Default Judgment and because it previously notified Ortega of its intention to dismiss the claims against Laveaga and afforded him an opportunity to establish why those claims should proceed, the Court sua sponte dismissed all claims against Laveaga with prejudice.

Laveaga certainly got lucky here.

Of course, I still wouldn’t recommend sitting back, as any defense is better than no defense. But in this instance, Laveaga had Powur’s defense.

As always, stay tuned for more updates on TCPAWorld!