Overview

The ICC’s 2026 Arbitration Rules, effective June 1, 2026, include changes intended to create greater efficiency and address certain challenges experienced under prior versions of the rules. The removal of mandatory Terms of Reference, the increased emphasis on the centrality of the initial case-management conference (CMC), the introduction of early determination, the revised expedited mechanisms, and enhanced disclosure duties give arbitral tribunals and parties a more extensive set of tools for shaping the procedure.

Multiparty disputes are one of the important aspects affected by the updated rules. The question is no longer solely whether an additional person can be joined as a full party. It is whether the tribunal may “manage the dispute” and allow a more limited form of participation for a potential recourse debtor that would be too disruptive or inefficient to admit as a “full party.” A person who is not sued in the arbitration and against whom no award is sought, but who receives notice, may participate in a limited capacity and must agree that defined findings in the award will bind it in later proceedings. This change is modeled on the German third-party notice (Streitverkündung) mechanism as outlined in Sections 72 et seq. of the German Code of Civil Procedure. 1

The central argument is this: In a setting where arbitrators are free to set the proceeding within the limits derived from the parties’ agreement and there is a need to preserve due process, Article 8(6) of the new rules already contains the original claimant’s advance consent to the more intrusive step (full joinder) where the conditions of the rule are met. That advance consent should therefore extend to a less intrusive form of third-party participation through which the third party does not become a full party, face direct claims for relief or become subject to an executable arbitral award. Thus, the claimant’s contemporaneous signature should not be necessary. The only additional agreement required is one between the notifying party and the potential recourse debtor.

In depth

Arbitrators as case managers

The 2026 rules replace the rules released in 2021 and make several targeted changes that collectively favor active and flexible case management.

First is the removal of mandatory Terms of Reference. Tribunals may still use them where helpful, but the initial CMC and the procedural timetable now perform much of the practical organizational work previously associated with the Terms of Reference. The CMC is also the principal procedural landmark after which new claims ordinarily require the tribunal’s permission.

The same model is visible elsewhere:

Article 30 expressly allows early determination of claims or defenses that are “manifestly without merit” or “manifestly outside the tribunal’s jurisdiction.”

Parties must provide early information relevant to prospective arbitrators’ conflict checks.

The ordinary expedited procedure threshold is expanded.

The new Highly Expedited Arbitration Provisions create an opt-in route to a compressed process.

Electronic communication is treated as the normal method of communication.

These reforms do not free tribunals from the arbitration agreement, applicable law, equality of treatment, or the parties’ right to be heard. They do, however, reinforce a concept of the tribunal as an active procedural architect: an adjudicator that chooses and adapts tools to secure a process that is both fair and efficient.

This becomes especially significant where a dispute is not truly bilateral. Construction, infrastructure, supply-chain, mergers and acquisitions, guarantee, consortium, joint-venture, and insurance disputes often involve immediate claims between parties A and B and a potential recourse relationship between parties B and C. Full joinder may be legally possible but commercially undesirable. At the same time, having the ancillary party be completely uninvolved in the arbitration may expose party B to a later dispute in which party C seeks to reopen issues already decided in the arbitration between parties B and A.

The importance of Article 8(6): Advance consent to participation

Article 8(6) addresses joinder after the confirmation or appointment of an arbitrator. It provides that an additional party may be joined only if:

The additional party accepts the tribunal as constituted; and

The tribunal decides to accept the Request for Joinder after considering all relevant circumstances.

The rule particularly identifies prima facie jurisdiction, timing, conflicts of interest, and the likely effect of joinder on the procedure. The tribunal’s decision to join the additional party does not prejudge its final decision on jurisdiction.

Although this notable shift was brought by Article 7(5) of the 2021 rules, the significance of the change emerges to its fullest extent only in the 2026 rules, where Article 8 is inserted in a broader context of increased case management prerogatives and adopts, in its section 6, a more decisive formulation (particularly compared with the one used in Article 7(1) of the 2021 rules). Before 2021, joinder after constitution of the tribunal required the consent of all existing parties or a tribunal decision. The 2026 revision removes any residual ambiguity in excluding the existing parties’ veto: Now, it is certainly sufficient that the additional party itself consents to the tribunal as constituted, and the tribunal accepts the request. The original parties no longer hold a procedural veto on joinder.

Notwithstanding this, Article 8(6) does not replace the arbitration agreement. The tribunal must still have at least prima facie jurisdiction over the proposed additional party, and the additional party must accept the tribunal as already constituted.

However, Article 8(6) does have a broader implication for the original parties. By choosing ICC arbitration under rules that include Article 8, the parties to the contract accept in advance that a tribunal may admit an additional party as a full participant in the arbitration if it is appropriate to do so, even if either party objects at the time of the request.

The arbitration parties’ procedural consent is therefore embedded in their original ICC agreement. They do not need to sign a new document when the joinder request is made. Article 8(6) deliberately declines to provide the original parties with a veto over post-constitution joinder.

The original parties may still oppose the request by showing that:

The tribunal lacks prima facie jurisdiction over the proposed additional party.

The request is too late.

The additional party creates an arbitrator conflict.

The joinder would make the proceedings inefficient or unmanageable.

The tribunal cannot maintain equality of treatment or a fair opportunity to present the case.

However, the original parties cannot prevail merely by saying that one or more of them has not consented to the third party’s participation. Consent to a properly grounded full joinder has already been given ex ante through agreement to ICC arbitration under Article 8.

The a fortiori consequence

The a fortiori consequence is a simple one.

The original parties accepted, in advance, the possibility that party C may become a full party to the AB arbitration. By consenting to the ICC rules, they have also consented to party C being (potentially) able to participate in written submissions, evidence, hearings, and filing claims, and being able to be bound by a directly enforceable award. As a result, the original parties should a fortiori be treated as having accepted a less intrusive participation mechanism as well, particularly because party C’s less-than-full-party status directly alleviates several of the concerns and possible objections identified above.

That lesser mechanism would allow party C to:

Receive notice of the arbitration, typically from respondent B

Receive defined procedural information, subject to confidentiality protections

Participate on a restricted basis if it elects to do so

Make submissions on defined common issues

Support respondent B without acquiring the ability to make independent claims

Avoid becoming a respondent to any claim in the A-B arbitration

Avoid being subject to a directly enforceable award in claimant A’s favor.

Claimant A’s hypothetical opposition to respondent B’s request for the limited third party C’s participation is weaker than it would be under full joinder. The third party C is not converted into an opposing litigant. Claimant A does not have to pursue claims against the third party C. The tribunal does not decide the third party C’s direct liability to claimant A or respondent B. The arbitration remains an A-B dispute.

This does not mean that the original parties – particularly the claimant, which in the hypothetical is the nonconsenting party – are deprived of procedural protection. The tribunal must continue to assess timing, conflicts, confidentiality, fairness, and the intervention’s effect on the proceedings. In particular, it may limit third party C’s access to sensitive evidence, restrict submissions to defined issues, require confidentiality undertakings, prevent duplicative advocacy, and refuse the intervention where it would become a disguised attempt at full joinder without satisfying Article 8.

The sole additional agreement: B and C

The German-style element that Article 8 cannot itself create is the relationship between the notifying party and the potential recourse debtor.

Assume:

A is the claimant

B is the respondent and prospective party requesting joinder of party C

C is a subcontractor, supplier, insurer, guarantor, consortium member, affiliate, or other potential recourse debtor

The only additional agreement needed is the B-C agreement. It should provide that C:

May receive a third-party notice concerning the A-B ICC arbitration

May elect to participate in the principal arbitration in the limited role defined by the agreement and the tribunal’s directions

Is not made a full party merely by receiving notice or participating on that basis

Will not be the object of claims or direct relief in the A-B arbitration by reason only of the notice

Accepts that specified findings made in the A-B award will have binding or preclusive effect in a later B-C recourse dispute.

This last commitment is the feature that gives the mechanism its real value. Party C is not being subjected to a direct award in the A-B arbitration. Instead, party C agrees that, if party B later brings a recourse claim, party C will not relitigate the identified issues that were determined in the A-B arbitration.

The DIS Supplementary Rules for Third-Party Notices (DIS-TPNR) are a useful model. They allow a party facing a claim to notify a potential recourse debtor and create contractually binding effects for the later recourse relationship while leaving the notice recipient outside the perimeter of full parties to the first arbitration.

However, under the DIS-TPNR, both the main party and its counterparty must have agreed in advance to the applicability of the supplementary rules. The mechanism proposed here differs from the DIS model in one critical respect: Claimant A’s and respondent B’s consent is not derived from a separate contractual clause but is supplied by operation of Article 8(6) itself.

No additional A-C agreement is necessary. Party A has already accepted the stronger procedural possibility – full joinder – through Article 8. Party C’s separate undertaking is needed only because the binding effect in a later B-C recourse arbitration concerns rights and obligations that arise from the B-C relationship.

The tribunal’s function

The tribunal does not manufacture the B-C agreement and does not impose downstream issue preclusion upon party C. Party C’s commitment arises from its agreement with party B.

The tribunal’s role is instead to administer the procedure in the A-B arbitration. It must decide whether the proposed limited participation is suitable in the case before it. Its assessment should be informed by the same factors that Article 8(6) identifies for full joinder:

Whether the B-C notice agreement appears valid and applicable

Whether party B has identified a genuine, nonspeculative recourse relationship

Whether the notice is timely

Whether party C’s participation creates conflicts of interest

Whether party C’s participation threatens confidentiality

Whether the procedure can remain efficient

Whether party A’s right to be heard and equality of treatment can be preserved

Whether the proposed intervention is genuinely limited or instead amounts to a disguised joinder.

The tribunal may permit the intervention subject to conditions. It may:

Limit party C’s participation to specified factual or legal issues

Limit access to particular documents

Create confidentiality clubs or require confidentiality undertakings

Permit written observations but not oral submissions

Permit party C to attend only defined parts of a hearing

Exclude party C from settlement communications

Bar party C from raising independent claims

Require party C to bear its own costs, absent exceptional circumstances

Refuse the request entirely if the measure would make the arbitration unfair or unmanageable.

The tribunal may therefore deploy a third-party notice mechanism as an intermediate case-management tool: more limited than full joinder, but more comprehensive than merely informing a potential recourse debtor that an arbitration exists.

Operational consequences for the parties

Parties interested in the described mechanisms are well advised to make it clear in their arbitration agreement, even in the absence of a strict legal requirement to do so.

First, an express provision in the arbitration agreement is useful to enable the parties to define the procedural details and limit, if desired, the options otherwise available to the tribunal in implementing the limited participation of the third party to the main procedure (e.g., some of the above-listed variations are conceivable and reasonable but would not be admissible within a context of strict application of the German model). Parties would be well advised to consider what would be to their greatest strategic advantage with respect to third parties.

Second, and most importantly, an express provision would clarify the intention of the parties for the tribunal from the outset. Although the substantive basis for this mechanism existed under the 2021 rules in former Article 7(5), no known application of a German-style third-party notice device in ICC arbitration has been reported. Arbitrators may therefore not consider the possibility sua sponte and may be caught off guard when the mechanism is invoked after tribunal constitution.

Lastly, the existence of written consent to (or at least of a severed but overarchingly matching set of agreements supporting) the mechanism by all involved parties greatly simplifies the issue of admissibility, and the likelihood to be implemented, without surprises.

Suggested clause language

The following is indicative language that parties may consider incorporating into their arbitration agreements to facilitate the mechanism described above:

Any party to this arbitration agreement may, after the constitution of the arbitral tribunal, serve a third-party notice upon a potential recourse debtor with whom that party has entered into a separate arbitration agreement regulating, among others, the effects of the notice on the recourse dispute (Third-Party Notice Agreement). The tribunal shall have the power to determine the scope, including limits and modalities, of any resulting participation by the notice recipient, in accordance with Article 8 of the ICC rules and the tribunal’s general case-management powers. Such limited participation shall [include/exclude different tasks / forms of participation] and not constitute full joinder and shall not render the notice recipient a party against whom claims may be brought or an award enforced in the present arbitration. All parties to this agreement consent in advance to the tribunal exercising such case-management powers.

Alternatively, parties may consider more concise wording:

The parties hereby authorize the aforementioned panel of arbitrators to order, where procedurally appropriate and efficient, the consolidation of proceedings with other consenting parties – even if relating to disputes based on other contracts – and/or third parties joined to the proceedings, including setting limits to the participation and its effects, such as less-than-full-party standing (excluded by the dispositive part of the award), but with issue preclusion in follow-up disputes.’

Conclusion

Article 8(6), particularly when interpreted within the context of the 2026 revisions, provides more than a technical joinder rule. It contains an advance acceptance by the original parties that, where the rules’ safeguards are satisfied, the tribunal may admit a properly connected third party as a full participant despite the original arbitration parties’ contemporaneous objection. Alternatively, a less intrusive, more limited participation model also is now possible, modeled on the German Streitverkündung mechanism (Sections 72 et seq. of the German Code of Civil Procedure) and the DIS-TPNR.

Used in this way, the new Article 8(6) can support an intermediate solution between the two conventional extremes: fragmented sequential arbitrations on the one hand, and a costly full multiparty joinder on the other.

If you have questions about the ICC’s 2026 rules and how they may affect your arbitration agreements, contact the authors or your regular McDermott Will & Schulte lawyer.

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