Duane Morris is excited to officially announce the release of the all-new Washington Class Action Review – 2026, which is a comprehensive new desk reference resources designed to help legal professionals and businesses better understand the evolving landscape of class action law in one of the most influential jurisdictions in the United States. Washington is a class action epicenter where a significant number of class actions are filed each year.

Class action litigation continues to play a critical role in shaping consumer protection statutes, employment law obligations, and corporate accountability duties. With each state bringing its own nuances, staying informed and ahead of these risks can be a challenge. The Duane Morris Class Action Team created this new desk references to simplify that process, and offering clear, practical insights into the rules, trends, and key considerations that define class action practice in Washington.

The Review dives deep into state-specific procedures, recent case developments, and strategic considerations. Whether you’re navigating complex litigation, advising clients, or simply seeking to expand your legal knowledge, this resource provides accessible, up-to-date guidance you can rely on. We’re proud to offer a resource that supports better decision-making and deeper understanding in an increasingly complex legal environment.

The Washington Class Action Reviews – 2026 is now available. We invite you to explore the Review and discover how it can support your work and enhance your perspective on class action law. You can find the all-new Washington Class Action Review here.

Stay tuned to the Class Action Weekly Wire for more information on this new addition to the Duane Morris Class Action Review series.