Just last Friday I reported on a new TCPA class action against troubled insurance giant Allstate.

That case involved AI voice calls made by the Hardin Agency.

Well just today ANOTHER TCPA class action was filed against Allstate claiming the use of “Eliza With Allstate” robocalls without express consent.

YouMail has a file on these calls so it looks like the Plaintiff in this suit– a lady named ALEXIS FENNESSY– may not have been alone in receiving them.

The complaint seeks to have Fennessy represent a class of:

All persons within the United

States who, within the four years prior to the filing of this action

through the date of class certification, (1) received a call from

Defendant using an artificial or prerecorded voice, (2) on their

cellular telephone, (3) regarding Defendant’s goods, products or

services.

Full complaint here: FENNESSY

Really getting worried about Allstate right now. They are getting sued in a new TCPA class action weekly it seems.

I have attended a number of agent events recently and these folks seems pretty nice and dedicated to doing things the right way. But a few bad apples can truly spoil the bunch.

Will keep an eye on this.

Also, something something, Law Conference of Champions V, something something.