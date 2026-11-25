New Jersey has broadened the scope of its consumer-product restrictions on intentionally added PFAS, to include additional product categories of apparel and diaper products. On August 27, 2026, Governor Mikie Sherill signed Senate Bill 1281 into law. The new statute, codified as P.L.2026, c.76, amends the Protecting Against Forever Chemicals Act enacted in January 2026, which (as previously discussed here) already imposes restrictions on intentionally added PFAS in cosmetics, carpet and fabric treatments, and food packaging.

Beginning two years after its effective date (that is, as of August 27, 2028), no person may sell, offer for sale, manufacture, or distribute for sale or use in New Jersey any apparel or diaper product containing intentionally added PFAS. These restrictions are in addition to the originally enacted statute’s sales bans on cosmetics, carpet and fabric treatments, and food packaging with intentionally added PFAS.

In addition to the amendment’s sales ban, also beginning August 27, 2028, manufacturers (including, in the case of imported goods, the importer or first domestic distributor) must certify to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs that each apparel or diaper product they manufacture is free of intentionally added PFAS. Each certification is valid for five years, as long as the manufacturing process or materials don’t change. Manufacturers must also provide a copy of the certification to any person or entity that purchases any apparel or diaper product from the manufacturer. As of this writing, the certification requirement only applies to apparel and diaper products.

The amendment’s definition of “apparel” includes every day and formal clothing, undergarments, athletic wear, swimwear, uniforms, footwear, and outdoor apparel, including outdoor gear designed for severe wet conditions. Personal protective equipment, clothing for exclusive use by the U.S. military, and motorcycle and off-highway vehicle protective gear are excluded. The term “diaper products” covers both disposable and reusable products but not menstrual products. The definition does not distinguish between adult and children’s diapers. As in the originally enacted statute, “technically unavoidable trace quantities” of PFAS are expressly excluded from the amendment’s definition of “intentionally added PFAS,” although the statute does not explain what “technically unavoidable” means.

In preparation for these new requirements, manufacturers (including importers and first domestic distributors) with apparel or diaper products sold, distributed, or manufactured in New Jersey should start mapping their supply chains now to ensure there are no intentionally added PFAS in raw materials or other components in their products and obtain supplier representations and certifications, as appropriate, along with confirmatory analytical data. Manufacturers and retailers of apparel and diaper products may want to address PFAS in their supplier agreements. Businesses should also watch for the promulgation of state regulations on the certification process or other aspects of implementation of the Protecting Against Forever Chemicals Act or these amendments.