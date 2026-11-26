The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on November 13, 2026, the availability of 24 studies considered in its draft risk evaluation for 1,3,4,6,7,8-hexahydro-4,6,6,7,8,8-hexamethylcyclopenta[γ]-2-benzopyran (HHCB), also known as galaxolide, under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). According to EPA, HHCB “is a synthetic musk used widely in fragrances and in household products such as detergents, cleaners, and air fresheners.” EPA states that because HHCB is used so broadly, its review “needs to reflect the full body of available science and give the public an opportunity to review the same information EPA used in its draft assessment.” During the public comment period for the draft HHCB risk evaluation, EPA identified an administrative issue in its Health and Environmental Research Online (HERO) database that temporarily made 24 industry-submitted studies inaccessible to the public. EPA had already considered these studies in the draft risk evaluation. EPA resolved the issue on October 14, 2026, and the studies are now publicly available in HERO. To ensure the public has an opportunity to review the studies, EPA is opening a 30-day public comment period. EPA notes that this comment period is limited to the newly available materials and does not reopen the entire draft risk evaluation. Upon publication of the Federal Register notice on November 16, 2026, a list of the 24 studies will be included in the HHCB Data Availability Memorandum in docket EPA-HQ-OPPT-2018-0430. Comments are due December 16, 2026.