The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is moving forward with revisions to its Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) risk evaluation procedures rule following the Fifth Circuit’s September 2026 decision in East Fork Enterprises, Inc. v. EPA. On November 4, 2026, EPA submitted its final rule, “Procedures for Chemical Risk Evaluation Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA),” to the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) for review, where it remains pending. Once finalized, the rule is expected to codify key aspects of East Fork in EPA’s regulations for evaluating existing chemicals.

The rule would finalize changes that EPA proposed in September 2025, including returning to separate -risk determinations for each condition of use and revising how EPA considers occupational exposure controls in risk evaluations. The Fifth Circuit’s decision in East Fork closely tracks key elements of EPA’s 2025 proposal, including the court’s rejection of EPA’s “whole chemical” approach, holding that TSCA requires separate risk determinations for each condition of use, and EPA’s assumption that workers do not use personal protective equipment where the record indicates otherwise. For additional background on EPA’s proposed changes, see our 2025 client alert, “EPA’s Proposed Course Corrections to TSCA’s Risk Evaluation Procedures.”

Once finalized, the rule will replace the 2024 procedures, which currently conflict with the Fifth Circuit’s reading of TSCA in East Fork. The finalized rule is expected to more closely align EPA’s risk evaluation procedures with the East Fork decision and support a more settled TSCA risk evaluation process.

OIRA generally has up to 90 days to review a regulatory action, although that period can be shortened or extended. While the rule is under review, interested stakeholders may request a meeting with OIRA to provide their views on the rule. Companies that support EPA’s proposed changes should consider using this opportunity to explain how the revisions would provide a more workable risk evaluation framework and align EPA’s procedures with the Fifth Circuit’s interpretation of TSCA. The authors of this alert are available to discuss these developments and assist interested companies in planning for a meeting with OIRA.