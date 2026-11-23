Key Takeaways

What Happened: The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) issued three notices of intent to list perfluorobutanoic acid (PFBA), perfluorodecanoic acid (PFDA), perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), and their related salts as reproductive toxicants under Proposition 65.

The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) issued three notices of intent to list perfluorobutanoic acid (PFBA), perfluorodecanoic acid (PFDA), perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), and their related salts as reproductive toxicants under Proposition 65. Who Is Impacted: If finalized, the listings could require businesses to provide Prop 65 warnings if their products or operations result in exposures to these chemicals in California. Prop 65 limits the burden on retail sellers, but the responsibility to provide warnings may impact anyone along the supply chain, including manufacturers, producers, packagers, importers, suppliers, and distributors.

If finalized, the listings could require businesses to provide Prop 65 warnings if their products or operations result in exposures to these chemicals in California. Prop 65 limits the burden on retail sellers, but the responsibility to provide warnings may impact anyone along the supply chain, including manufacturers, producers, packagers, importers, suppliers, and distributors. What Businesses Should Do: Businesses should evaluate potential exposures and consider submitting comments on whether the proposed listings meet the regulatory criteria. Comments are due by Thursday, January 14, 2027.

California’s Prop 65 Requires “Clear and Reasonable” Warnings

California's Prop 65 is a “right to know” law based on the principle that individuals should be informed before exposure to chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. The state publishes a public list of these chemicals, updated at least once a year.

The Proposed Listings: PFBA, PFDA, and PFHxA

On October 30, 2026, OEHHA issued separate notices proposing to list the following chemicals as “known to the state to cause reproductive toxicity”:

PFBA and related salts : Developmental, male reproductive, and female reproductive endpoints. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), PFBA is a breakdown product of other PFAS used in stain-resistant fabrics, paper food packaging, carpets, photographic-film manufacturing, and as a substitute for longer-chain perfluoroalkyl carboxylic acids (PFCAs) in consumer products.

Developmental, male reproductive, and female reproductive endpoints. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), PFBA is a breakdown product of other PFAS used in stain-resistant fabrics, paper food packaging, carpets, photographic-film manufacturing, and as a substitute for longer-chain perfluoroalkyl carboxylic acids (PFCAs) in consumer products. PFDA and related salts : Developmental, male reproductive, and female reproductive endpoints. According to EPA, PFDA is used in stain- and grease-proof coatings on food packaging, furniture, upholstery, and carpet, along with nano- and impregnation-sprays, outdoor textiles, gloves, paper-based food contact materials, ski wax, and leather.

Developmental, male reproductive, and female reproductive endpoints. According to EPA, PFDA is used in stain- and grease-proof coatings on food packaging, furniture, upholstery, and carpet, along with nano- and impregnation-sprays, outdoor textiles, gloves, paper-based food contact materials, ski wax, and leather. PFHxA and related salts: Developmental endpoint. According to EPA, PFHxA, like PFBA, is a breakdown product of other PFAS used in stain-resistant fabrics, paper food packaging, carpets, photographic-film manufacturing, and as a substitute for longer-chain PFCAs in consumer products.

OEHHA Relies on the Authoritative Bodies Mechanism

OEHHA proposes to list all three chemical groups through Prop 65's Authoritative Bodies mechanism, relying on toxicological reviews issued by EPA in 2022 (PFBA), 2024 (PFDA), and 2023 (PFHxA).

The public comment period gives interested parties an opportunity to provide input on OEHHA’s determination that the listing criteria are met.

Potential Impacts on Businesses

Impact: Potential New Warning Obligations. If OEHHA finalizes the listings, businesses should evaluate whether their products or operations may result in exposures to PFBA, PFDA, PFHxA, or their related salts that trigger Prop 65 warning obligations.

Prop 65 generally provides businesses 12 months after a chemical is listed before the warning requirement takes effect. The prohibition on discharges into drinking water sources generally takes effect 20 months after listing.

Impact: Expanded PFAS Compliance Considerations. The proposed listings could affect businesses that use PFAS in products, materials, or manufacturing processes, including companies that have already implemented compliance programs addressing other listed PFAS.

Companies should consider whether existing chemical inventories, supplier certifications, and analytical testing adequately cover PFBA, PFDA, PFHxA, and their related salts. Compliance measures for other PFAS may not address these substances.

Opportunity to Comment by January 14

OEHHA is accepting written comments on whether PFBA, PFDA, PFHxA, and their related salts meet the regulatory criteria for listing through the Authoritative Bodies mechanism.

OEHHA must receive comments by Thursday, January 14. The agency recommends submitting comments electronically through its public comment portal. Each proposed listing has a separate comment submission opportunity.

Next Steps

Manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers should review their PFAS inventories and supplier information to determine whether the proposed listings could affect their California operations. Businesses with relevant exposures should evaluate existing Prop 65 compliance measures and consider whether additional exposure assessments or product testing are necessary.