On September 17, 2026, President Trump issued Executive Order 14430, “Restoring American Saltwater Angling and Recreation,” a sweeping initiative aimed at modernizing management of federal fisheries. Buried in Section 6 is a directive to develop a program that would make it easier to leave decommissioned platforms on the seabed as artificial reefs rather than haul them to shore.

What Section 6 Does. Section 6, titled “Fast-Tracking Artificial Reefs and Habitat Creation,” directs the Secretary of the Interior, acting through the Marine Minerals Administration (MMA), to establish a Federal Outer Continental Shelf Reef-in-Place Program. The program would facilitate converting decommissioned offshore oil and gas and other-use structures, with the notable exception of offshore wind infrastructure, into permanent artificial reefs through reef-in-place, topple-in-place, or other approved reefing methods. The Reef-in-Place Program is open to qualifying structures and leaseholders that satisfy applicable statutory, regulatory, environmental, navigational, and safety requirements, with criteria designed to protect navigation and national security interests.

The Existing Rigs-to-Reefs Framework. Reefing is not new. Under the National Fishing Enhancement Act of 1984, the existing Rigs-to-Reefs program—administered by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), whose functions now sit within the MMA—has long allowed obsolete platforms to be repurposed as marine habitats. When a lease ends, operators and lessees are otherwise obligated to decommission, fully remove their facilities, and clear the seabed. Reefing can be an option for departure from those requirements. Three methods of reefing are used: tow-and-place, topple-in-place, and partial removal. The goal of each method is to leave behind a clean, stable structure. Not every platform is eligible. For example, BSEE will not approve reefing in place for a platform toppled by structural failure such as may be caused by a hurricane. Structures to be reefed must also enter an approved state artificial reef program. All five Gulf states have such a program, with Texas and Louisiana as the primary participants. The state then obtains a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit and accepts title and liability for the reefed structure.

The Economics of Reefing. For operators and lessees, the draw is straightforward: Full removal is expensive, and reefing can cut that cost roughly in half, with the operator contributing a negotiated portion of the savings to the state’s reef program and, once it transfers title to the state, shedding future liability for the structure. In BSEE’s own illustration, a structure costing $800,000 to remove, transport, and scrap can be reefed for about $400,000, with the operator donating $200,000 to the state. Multiplied across the large and growing inventory of aging Gulf platforms due to be decommissioned now and in coming years, the savings opportunities are substantial. A streamlined federal Reef-in-Place Program could expand eligibility, compress permitting timelines, and make reefing a more predictable option for operators weighing removal against reefing.

What Comes Next. The Order outlines two implementation milestones. By November 16, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), acting through the MMA, must establish the Reef-in-Place Program. By January 15, 2027, the Secretary of Commerce, acting through the NOAA Administrator and in coordination with DOI, must review and, as appropriate, revise the policies governing special use permits and other authorizations for placing and managing artificial reefs within National Marine Sanctuaries and Marine National Monuments. The DOI is also directed to coordinate with the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of War, and the U.S. Coast Guard to streamline inter-agency review and reduce permitting delays for qualifying reef projects.

Operators and lessees with platforms approaching decommissioning should begin evaluating candidate structures against existing reefing criteria and tracking the MMA’s forthcoming Reef-in-Place Program requirements, which will outline eligibility, process, and the division of responsibility for state reef programs. Liskow will continue to monitor implementation and report on the program’s criteria as they are released.