Members of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) may soon regain protection from enforcement of Oregon’s packaging extended producer responsibility (EPR) law while NAW appeals its loss at trial from this past summer — but not without condition. On November 16, 2026, Judge Michael H. Simon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon granted NAW’s motion to reinstate, pending appeal, the preliminary injunction the court entered in February 2026 in National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors v. Feldon. The court made that relief effective only upon NAW’s deposit of an annually renewable bond approximately equivalent to the fees NAW’s members would owe under Oregon’s EPR law if the court’s judgment is affirmed. The court left open the question of the value of such a bond, pending agreement or further briefing by the parties.

The order is the latest development in the first trial testing the constitutionality of a state packaging EPR law. In imposing a bond requirement, the district court sought to address a tension in the parties’ interests: NAW argued that fees paid to Oregon’s private producer responsibility organization (PRO) as a practical matter cannot be recovered if the law is later struck down, while Oregon argued that relieving some producers of their fee obligations pending appeal would hand them an unfair advantage over their competitors that are paying in compliance with the law. The court’s answer, which it called a “third way,” seeks to put NAW and its members on equal footing with their competitors by requiring them to pay the fees that would otherwise be due in the form of a bond, while ensuring those funds would be returned if NAW were to prevail on appeal.

Background

As previously reported, the court granted NAW a preliminary injunction in February 2026 after finding “serious questions” going to the merits of NAW’s Dormant Commerce Clause and Fourteenth Amendment Due Process claims. That injunction reached only NAW and entities that were its members as of February 6, 2026. After a five-day bench trial in July, the court upheld Oregon’s packaging EPR law on August 27, 2026, rejecting NAW’s claims that the law discriminates against or unduly burdens interstate commerce and that it unconstitutionally delegates fee-setting authority to the Circular Action Alliance (CAA), Oregon’s PRO. The resulting judgment for the Director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) dissolved the injunction. NAW has appealed the judgment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit; NAW’s opening brief in the appeal is due December 17, 2026, and Oregon’s answering brief is due January 18, 2027.

The Decision Reinstituting the Preliminary Injunction

On October 16, 2026, NAW filed a motion before the district court seeking to reinstitute the court’s preliminary injunction pending appeal. Oregon opposed, arguing that NAW’s requested relief was not justified in light of the district court’s judgment and that entry of an injunction would adversely affect Oregon’s EPR program and those producers who are currently complying with their fee obligations, who would be competitively disadvantaged if NAW’s members were not required to pay fees pending appeal.

Applying the Ninth Circuit’s preliminary injunction analysis, the court concluded that — notwithstanding the court’s judgment against NAW — NAW had raised serious questions as to the merits of its claims, describing the case as raising “important issues of federalism.”

The court further found that NAW’s members would likely suffer irreparable harm without an injunction. Producers’ fees under the Oregon program are paid not to the state but to CAA, which is a nonparty to the case. The court agreed with NAW that if its members paid their fees and NAW later won on appeal, they likely could not get that money back from CAA. Although a loss of money ordinarily is not considered irreparable harm, the court explained, it may become irreparable when the money cannot be recovered. Notably, courts have reached different conclusions on the question of whether payment of compliance costs may amount to irreparable harm. Courts that have held that ordinary compliance costs, without more, are insufficient to show irreparable harm point to the concern that to hold otherwise would allow nearly any regulated party to satisfy the irreparable harm requirement. The court’s conclusion in the NAW case seems particularly tied to the unusual role of the PRO as the assessor and collector of fees under Oregon’s packaging EPR program and its status as a nonparty in that case.

With respect to the balance of the equities, the court doubted that a year or two of delay in collecting NAW members’ fees would significantly affect CAA, because those fees are a relatively small part of its budget. But it agreed with Oregon that allowing NAW members to defer their fees for several years, without interest, would give them an advantage over paying competitors. The court’s “third way” — imposing a bond requirement — addressed both concerns: If NAW wins, its members can recover their deposits; if NAW loses, they will not have gained a significant edge over competitors that paid on time. In imposing the requirement, the court further noted that NAW’s appeal would likely take more than a year to resolve, and longer if the losing party seeks Supreme Court review.

The court directed the parties to confer promptly on the bond amount, which should approximate the unpaid fees NAW’s members would owe in 2027 if the judgment is affirmed. If they cannot agree, each side may submit its own proposal with supporting argument and evidence. A notable feature of the order is that the bond obligation falls on NAW, a trade association, rather than its individual members. It is unclear how NAW will fund the bond or allocate the burden among members, although contributions proportional to the fees each member would otherwise owe would seem to be consistent with the court’s expectation in setting the bond amount at the amount owed by NAW’s members.

Implications for Producers

For covered NAW members (i.e., those who were members as of February 6, 2026), the order offers a path to renewed protection from enforcement while NAW continues to pursue its constitutional challenges to the EPR program, conditioned on the bond requirement. For other obligated producers, this order does not change applicable registration, reporting, or fee obligations, and Oregon’s noncompliance penalties of up to $25,000 per day per violation remain available. Producers outside NAW should watch the parallel Lollicup litigation — a putative class action of Oregon producers raising virtually identical constitutional challenges as NAW, which is currently stayed pending appeal in the NAW litigation — for any efforts to obtain comparable relief.