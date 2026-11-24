On October 23, 2026, New York State Defendants filed notices of appeal in two cases that held New York’s Climate Change Superfund Act (the “Climate Superfund Act” or “Act”) preempted by federal law.

The Climate Superfund Act, which was signed into law in 2024, imposed strict liability on major fossil companies deemed responsible for 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions during a defined statutory period. These “responsible parties” with personal jurisdiction in New York would have been required to pay their share of $75 billion over 25 years to help fund New York’s climate adaptation infrastructure costs.

Twenty-two states, the West Virginia Coal Association, the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, Inc., America’s Coal Association, and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., brought a suit challenging the Act. The case was consolidated with a challenge brought by the Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, the American Petroleum Institute, the National Mining Association, and the Business Council of New York State.

Plaintiffs moved for summary judgment on the grounds of federal preemption under the U.S. Constitution and under the Clean Air Act. Plaintiffs argued that the Act sought to regulate matters exclusively committed to federal control and was therefore precluded by the Constitution for largely the same reasons that state common-law claims were preempted in the Second Circuit’s decision in City of New York v. Chevron Corp. In that case, the City of New York asserted causes of action under New York law for public nuisance, private nuisance, and trespass against five multi-national oil companies. The Second Circuit affirmed the lower court’s dismissal of the City’s complaint, holding that federal common law and the Clean Air Act displaced the City’s claims.

New York sought to distinguish City of New York. New York first argued that City of New York was inapplicable because it involved state common-law nuisance claims whereas the Climate Superfund Act was enacted by the legislature. The Court rejected this argument because New York did not identify any reason why the distinction should matter. New York also argued that the Act was not regulating emissions but rather requiring compensation for past emissions. Again, the Court rejected New York’s argument, reasoning that the activity subject to the compensation scheme was “potentially subject to the exclusive federal regulatory scheme.”

Having determined that City of New York controls, the Court concluded that no provision of the Clean Air Act authorized the Climate Superfund Act. The Court also held that EPA’s rescission of its 2009 endangerment finding had no impact on its analysis, quoting the Chamber that “Congress delegated to EPA the decision whether and how to regulate carbon-dioxide emissions from powerplants” even if the agency declines to regulate carbon-dioxide emissions altogether. Separately, the Court concluded that cost recovery demands directed against foreign fossil fuel producers would be preempted under the foreign affairs doctrine.

Judge Brenda K. Sannes of the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York granted Plaintiffs’ motions for summary judgment on August 31, 2026. Defendants filed a Notice of Appeal on October 23, 2026.

The United States and the U.S. EPA (the “United States”) separately challenged the Act and moved for summary judgment, arguing that the Act was preempted by the Clean Air Act and the foreign affairs doctrine and violated the Commerce Clause and Due Process Clause. On September 23, 2026, Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the United States’ motion, declared the Climate Superfund Act to be unconstitutional, and permanently enjoined its enforcement.

As in West Virginia v. James, the Court concluded that the Act impermissibly regulated interstate greenhouse gas emissions and was thus preempted by the Clean Air Act, similarly rejecting arguments by New York attempting to distinguish City of New York. The Court likewise found that the Act did not regulate an area of traditional state responsibility, citing City of New York for the proposition that global warming “presents a uniquely international problem” that is “not well-suited to the application of state law” and concluding that the Act was preempted by the foreign affairs doctrine. The Court did not find it necessary to reach the United States’ remaining claims.

On October 23, 2026, Defendants filed a Notice of Appeal.

New York Defendants To Appeal Decisions Striking Down New York’s Climate Change Superfund Act