For companies subject to SB 253, the Ninth Circuit’s November 9, 2026 decision changes nothing about this year’s obligation: First Scope 1 and Scope 2 reports were due November 10, 2026. But the decision sharply narrows California’s climate disclosure regime going forward, and it leaves open questions that could still put all of SB 253 at risk. SB 253 applies to US entities with more than $1 billion in annual revenue that do business in California; SB 261 applies to those with more than $500 million in annual revenue.

Key Takeaways

Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting stands for now. The November 10 deadline was not affected, and companies should be prepared to support the reports they filed.

The November 10 deadline was not affected, and companies should be prepared to support the reports they filed. Scope 3 reporting is likely unconstitutional but not yet off the table. Scope 3 reporting was not required in 2026. Whether it survives will turn on any further appellate review.

Scope 3 reporting was not required in 2026. Whether it survives will turn on any further appellate review. SB 261 reporting remains paused. SB 261 has been enjoined pending appeal since November 2025, and the court has now held it is likely unconstitutional in its entirety.

SB 261 has been enjoined pending appeal since November 2025, and the court has now held it is likely unconstitutional in its entirety. SB 253 as a whole still could be at risk. If the district court finds the Scope 3 provision is not severable, the Scope 1 and 2 requirements could fall with it.

If the district court finds the Scope 3 provision is not severable, the Scope 1 and 2 requirements could fall with it. Further review is likely. Given the split decision, a petition for rehearing en banc is generally due within 14 days after entry of judgment, around November 23, and Supreme Court review is possible.

What the Ninth Circuit Decided

On November 9, a divided Ninth Circuit panel decided Chamber of Commerce v. Sanchez, No. 25-5327, a First Amendment challenge by several chambers of commerce and business associations (the Chambers) to California’s Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253) and Climate-Related Financial Risk Act (SB 261). Judge Jacqueline H. Nguyen wrote for the majority, and Judge Mark J. Bennett concurred in the judgment in part and dissented in part.

As we previously reported, in November 2025 the Ninth Circuit enjoined SB 261 pending appeal but declined to enjoin SB 253. Now, affirming in part and reversing in part the district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction, the court held that:

SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions disclosure requirements regulate commercial speech and likely satisfy intermediate scrutiny, so the district court was correct in declining to enjoin them;

SB 253’s Scope 3 requirement compels noncommercial speech and likely fails strict scrutiny, so the court reversed the district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction and remanded the question of severability to the district court; and

SB 261 is likely unconstitutional in its entirety, so the court reversed the denial of a preliminary injunction.

Because this is a preliminary-injunction ruling, the court decided only which claims are likely to succeed. The merits remain to be resolved.

Scope 1 and Scope 2 Disclosures Are Commercial Speech

The majority held that the Scope 1 and Scope 2 requirements regulate commercial speech because they “compel disclosure of factual information on emissions generated through the reporting entities’ own operations and bear on capital transactions.” In the court’s view, “emissions disclosures function like product warnings in capital markets: higher emissions may signal a greater risk of diminished returns.” And unlike the laws in recent cases applying strict scrutiny, “[n]o reporting entity is required to attribute culpability, assign moral significance to its emissions, or endorse the State’s climate-policy positions.”

Applying intermediate scrutiny without deciding whether the more deferential Zauderer standard applies, the court found the state’s interests in reducing information asymmetries for investors and in reducing emissions to be substantial. It rejected the Chambers’ tailoring arguments, including that the state should have limited reporting to public companies or developed its own emissions estimates. The court credited studies showing emissions reductions of approximately 7% to 8% under mandatory Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting.

The court’s reasoning rests on these disclosures being factual and tied to a company’s own operations. That makes the accuracy and documentation of each company’s Scope 1 and 2 data more important, not less.

Scope 3 Disclosures Likely Fail Strict Scrutiny

Scope 3 emissions arise from sources the reporting company does not own or directly control. The court held that “[b]ecause Scope 3 disclosures concern diffuse third-party conduct in the value chain, they are insufficiently tethered to the reporting entity’s own operations and capital transactions to qualify as commercial speech.” Even assuming the state’s interests are compelling, the court concluded the requirement is not narrowly tailored, because “the link between Scope 3 emissions and informed investment decisions is too attenuated.”

The court remanded for the district court to decide whether the Scope 3 provision is severable from the rest of SB 253. This is the most consequential open question in the case. If the district court finds the Scope 3 provision is not severable, SB 253 could be enjoined in its entirety, including the Scope 1 and 2 requirements companies have just reported under.

SB 261 Compels Noncommercial Speech

The majority held that SB 261 “compels noncommercial speech by requiring covered entities to disclose, among other information, subjective ideological assessments.” In practical effect, the law “requires companies to answer a speculative and contested policy question” about how climate change should shape their future operations. Applying strict scrutiny, which “the State all but concedes it cannot satisfy,” the court held that SB 261 is not narrowly tailored given less restrictive alternatives, such as incentivizing voluntary disclosure.

The decision may also inform Exxon Mobil Corp. v. Sanchez, No. 2:25-cv-03104-DJC-JDP (E.D. Cal.), where the remaining challenges to SB 261 are First Amendment compelled-speech claims.

The Dissent Signals Continued Uncertainty

Bennett would have held that both laws compel noncommercial speech and would have directed the district court to preliminarily enjoin both SB 253 and SB 261. He cautioned that the majority opinion “may open the door to compelled disclosures targeting individuals.” The majority responded that his approach “introduces a distinction without much difference.” A split panel with a dissent that would have blocked both statutes makes a petition for rehearing en banc more likely, and the outcome may not be settled for some time.

What Companies Should Do Now

Companies that filed Scope 1 and 2 reports should keep their underlying data, methodologies and assumptions well documented, since the court’s analysis depends on these disclosures being factual. They should also confirm that the reported figures are consistent with their other public statements, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and sustainability reports.

Companies that missed the deadline or filed incomplete reports should assess their position promptly. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has previously signaled enforcement discretion for good-faith first-year efforts, and a proactive approach to the agency is generally preferable to waiting.

Companies should not abandon Scope 3 data collection yet. Scope 3 reporting could be revived by an en banc review, and many companies face Scope 3 requirements under other regimes, including the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and other laws using International Sustainability Standards Board-based standards.

Companies that prepared SB 261 climate-risk reports should decide deliberately whether to publish them voluntarily, weighing stakeholder expectations against potential liability and consistency with their securities disclosures.

Finally, companies should watch for a petition for rehearing en banc, any Supreme Court petition, the district court’s severability ruling and CARB’s next rulemaking steps. The court’s commercial-speech analysis may also shape similar climate disclosure proposals in other states, including S.9072-A in New York, which as drafted would require Scope 3 reporting.

How WilmerHale Can Help

WilmerHale advises companies on every stage of California’s climate disclosure regime. We help clients review filed Scope 1 and 2 reports for defensibility and consistency with SEC disclosures, engage with CARB on deadline and enforcement questions, prepare for potential Scope 3 requirements, and evaluate whether and how to publish SB 261 reports. We also advise on litigation strategy, including participation as amicus in further proceedings.