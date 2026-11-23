Published on November 9 and updated on November 11.

On November 9, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued its written opinion in the challenge to California Senate Bills (SB) 253 and 261. Chamber of Commerce v. Sanchez, No. 25-5327 (9th Cir. 2026). The Ninth Circuit allowed SB 253 Scope 1 and 2 disclosure requirements to proceed, while finding SB 253 Scope 3 disclosure requirements and SB 261 to likely be unconstitutional.

Key Takeaways

SB 253 Scope 1 and 2 disclosure reporting requirements remain in place, and the deadline for the initial submission was yesterday, November 10, 2026.

The parties have 14 days to file a petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc, and they may also file a petition for writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court. The Ninth Circuit will issue its mandate to the district court seven days after the expiration of the time for filing a petition for rehearing or seven days after a denial of a petition for rehearing.

We anticipate the district court will enter a preliminary injunction with respect to SB 253 Scope 3 disclosure requirements and SB 261 following the Ninth Circuit’s mandate. There is no strict timeline for the injunctions to be entered, though SB 261 enforcement has been enjoined since the Ninth Circuit’s order in November 2025.

The district court will decide whether Scope 3 disclosure requirements can be severed from the rest of SB 253. That statute contains an express severability clause. If SB 253 Scope 3 disclosure requirements cannot be severed, the entirety of SB 253 could be deemed unenforceable.

For now, it appears as though SB 253 Scope 3 disclosure requirements and SB 261 will not be enforceable. Companies covered by one or both statutes should continue to pay attention to subsequent district court proceedings, as well as any appeals of the Ninth Circuit’s decision.

With respect to Scope 1 and 2 disclosure requirements, companies should submit required reports as soon as possible for this year (if not submitted already by the November 10 deadline), and plan on filing Scope 1 and 2 reports moving forward in accordance with SB 253.

Background

SB 253, the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, requires reporting entities to annually report Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions starting in 2026 and Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions beginning in 2027. SB 261, the “Greenhouse gases: climate-related financial risk” law, requires covered entities to prepare a biennial climate-related financial risk report, and was also slated to require reporting starting in 2026.

In January 2024, a group of plaintiffs, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, arguing that the policies in SB 253 and SB 261 violate the First Amendment, the Supremacy Clause, and limitations on extraterritorial regulation, including the “Dormant Commerce Clause.” The Supremacy and Commerce clause claims were dismissed, leaving the First Amendment claim to move forward in litigation.

The plaintiffs sought a preliminary injunction for both SB 253 and SB 261, which the district court denied. On appeal, in November 2025, the Ninth Circuit issued an injunction pending appeal only with respect to SB 261, preventing any enforcement under the climate-related financial risk law. This decision stayed enforcement of SB 261 such that reporting in 2026, while required under the language of the law, was deemed voluntary by the California Air Resources Board.

On January 9, 2026, the Ninth Circuit panel heard oral argument on the First Amendment challenge to SB 253 and SB 261.

Ninth Circuit’s Holding

The Ninth Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, affirmed the district court’s denial of the preliminary injunction as to SB 253’s Scope 1 and 2 disclosures, meaning these disclosure requirements will move forward, with the inaugural reports due on November 10, 2026.

With respect to SB 253 Scope 3 disclosures and SB 261, the Ninth Circuit reversed the district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction, finding that each is likely unconstitutional. For SB 253 Scope 3 disclosures, the Ninth Circuit also remanded to the district court to decide whether those disclosures are severable from the Scope 1 and 2 disclosure requirements.

The majority opinion was authored by Judge Nguyen (a President Obama appointee) and joined by Judge Matsumoto (a President W. Bush appointee). Judge Bennett (a President Trump appointee) filed a partial concurrence in the judgment and a partial dissent.

SB 253 Scope 1 and 2

The majority found that SB 253 Scope 1 and 2 disclosure requirements regulate “commercial speech” because they “compel disclosure of factual information on emissions generated through the reporting entities’ own operations and bear on capital transactions.” Under an intermediate scrutiny analysis applicable to commercial speech, the majority reasoned the requirements “are sufficiently tailored to advance California’s substantial interests.”

Specifically, the majority reasoned that Scope 1 and 2 emissions information is “only factual information—emissions data reported using standardized measurement protocols the industry has long employed,” and reporting entities are not required to “attribute culpability, assign moral significance to its emissions, or endorse the State’s climate-policy positions.” Further, reporting entities are “free to contextualize disclosures, dispute their significance, provide explanatory commentary, or publicize offsetting emissions calculations.”

The majority agreed with California that the Scope 1 and 2 disclosure requirements advance the State’s substantial interests in “mitigating information asymmetries for investors” and in “reducing emissions.” The State advanced a third interest, “preventing misleading speech,” which the majority did not find supported by the record as a substantial interest. Regardless, based on the nature of the disclosures and the State’s first two interests, the majority found the plaintiffs unlikely to succeed on the merits of the First Amendment challenge with respect to Scope 1 and 2 emissions disclosure requirements under SB 253.

SB 253 Scope 3

On the Scope 3 disclosure requirements, the majority applied the more demanding strict scrutiny analysis because “Scope 3 disclosures concern diffuse third-party conduct in the value chain” and are “insufficiently tethered to the reporting entity’s own operations and capital transactions to qualify as commercial speech.”

The majority found that the mandatory disclosure of Scope 3 emissions is not narrowly tailored to any of the State’s purported interests, given the difficulties in securing Scope 3 data, the attenuation between Scope 3 emissions and investor decisions, and the lack of record support linking Scope 3 emission disclosures and emissions reductions.

Because the majority found the Scope 3 disclosure requirement to be “likely unconstitutional,” it remanded to the district court to determine, “in the first instance, whether those provisions [of SB 253] are severable.”

SB 261

According to the majority, “SB 261 requires companies to answer a speculative and contested policy question: ‘How should climate change shape the company’s future operations and economic planning?’” Answering this question “go[es] beyond providing economic information tethered to any commercial transaction,” and requires companies to “make normative assessments about competing priorities and values,” and therefore, like Scope 3 emissions disclosure requirements, SB 261 disclosures are subject to strict scrutiny analysis.

The State provided the same three interests for SB 261 as it did for SB 253—mitigating information asymmetries, reducing emissions, and preventing misleading speech. The majority found that California could accomplish these goals through less restrictive means, and that the State failed to show SB 261 would reduce emissions. Because SB 261 “is not narrowly tailored” to the State’s compelling interests, it “fails strict scrutiny review.”

Judge Bennett’s Opinion

Judge Bennett concurred in the judgment in part and dissented in part, stating that both SB 253 and SB 261 compel noncommercial speech, and thus strict scrutiny review should have been applied to the entirety of the Ninth Circuit’s analysis. Under that more demanding standard, Judge Bennett concluded that the State’s argument should fail with respect to SB 253 Scope 1 and 2 disclosure requirements as well.