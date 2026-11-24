ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
U.S. Court Of Appeals For The Ninth Circuit Issues Ruling On California’s Climate Change Disclosures
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The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has issued a split decision on California's climate disclosure laws, upholding requirements for companies to report direct and indirect emissions from their own operations while blocking mandates for supply chain emissions disclosures and climate-related financial risk assessments. The ruling creates immediate compliance obligations for Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting while leaving uncertainty around the broader disclosure framework as the case returns to dist
On November 9, 2026, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a ruling (the “Ruling”) addressing a challenge against California’s climate disclosure laws in Senate Bill 253, Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253) and Senate Bill 261, Greenhouse Gases: Climate-Related Financial Risk (SB 261). The panel affirmed in part and reversed in part a denial of a preliminary injunction by the District Court for the Central District of California, finding that SB 253’s “Scope 1” and “Scope 2” emissions requirements may remain in effect, whereas SB 253’s “Scope 3” emissions requirements and SB 261 requirements likely violate the First Amendment and were subject to a preliminary injunction.
The plaintiffs/appellants had initially sued to block enforcement of the two bills and argued that the laws violated First Amendment protections against compelled speech. In August 2025, the district court denied the plaintiffs’ request for preliminary injunctions blocking the laws. The plaintiffs appealed and the Ninth Circuit affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded the case to the district court to determine whether the Scope 3 requirements of SB 253 can be severed from the law.
As previously discussed in a legal update, U.S.-based companies “doing business” in California are required to make certain disclosures about their emissions and climate-related financial risks. Generally, SB 253 required companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions from Scope 1, 2, and 3 sources, as follows, with reporting for Scope 1 and 2 emissions beginning on November 10, 2026:
- Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from owned or controlled sources.
- Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.
- Scope 3 emissions, also sometimes referred to as value chain emissions, are all other indirect upstream and downstream emissions from a company’s supply chain.
SB 261 would also require that a company covered by the law would need to publicly disclose on its website a report that addresses:
- its “climate-related financial risk”; and
- measures taken by it to reduce and adapt to such climate-related financial risk.
The court’s findings
The Ruling affirmed the district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction as to SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 disclosure requirements. The court had held that Scope 1 and Scope 2 disclosures regulate “commercial speech,” because disclosure of factual information on greenhouse gas emissions within the scope of Scope 1 and 2 would be generated through the applicable company’s own operations and would impact capital transactions involving such company’s securities. Therefore, applying intermediate scrutiny, the court concluded that for purposes of preliminary injunctive relief, the disclosure requirements in Scope 1 and 2 advance substantial state interests and were no more extensive than necessary.
Regarding SB 253’s Scope 3 disclosures,the Ruling reverses the district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction as to SB 253’s Scope 3 disclosure requirements and remanded for the district court to determine whether the Scope 3 provisions are severable from the rest of SB 253. The court held that, because SB 253’s Scope 3 disclosure requirements concern third-party conduct both upstream and downstream in the value chain, such requirements are not sufficiently connected to the reporting entity’s own operations and capital transactions to qualify as “commercial speech.” A closer standard of scrutiny (i.e., strict scrutiny) should thus be applied, and applying this level of scrutiny, the court concluded that the Scope 3 requirement is likely unconstitutional.
The Ruling also reversed the district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction as to SB 261, holding that SB 261 compels “noncommercial speech” by requiring applicable entities to disclose subjective ideological assessments. Applying strict scrutiny, the Ruling determined that SB 261’s requirements were not sufficiently narrowly tailored to the State of California’s asserted interests. Therefore, preliminary injunctive relief was warranted and the district court decision was reversed.
Implications of the Ruling on covered entities
The deadline for reporting entities to file Scope 1 and 2 disclosures was November 10, 2026. Since the Ruling does not impact that legal requirement, entities in scope of SB 253 should continue to comply with the current reporting deadlines. In-scope entities may also wish to monitor the district court’s forthcoming severability determination and any orders resulting from that decision. Similarly, entities in scope of SB 261 should also monitor further developments. Although enforcement of SB 261 has been enjoined by the Ninth Circuit pending appeal since November 18, 2025, and the Ruling found that preliminary injunctive relief is warranted, the final decision regarding SB 261 remains subject to further legal proceedings.
The full Ruling (USA Chamber of Commerce v. Sanchez) is available here.
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