The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC) continues its efforts to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination, building on several initiatives it announced in December 2025. On Nov. 18, 2026, NY DEC published proposed amendments to 6 NYCRR Parts 360 and 375. Part 375 governs environmental remediation programs, and Part 360 governs solid waste management facilities.

The proposed amendments would adopt Soil Cleanup Objectives (SCOs) for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), based on NY DEC’s 2025 Background Study for Anthropogenic PFAS Concentrations in Soil. The amendments would also lower the lead SCOs, clarify the qualifications for Qualified Environmental Professionals (QEPs), and clarify PFAS testing requirements for fill material.

Proposed Soil Cleanup Objectives for PFOA and PFOS

NY DEC based its proposed SCOs on the New York State Department of Health’s updated risk assessment of PFOA and PFOS and on its 2025 PFAS Background Study. Where a calculated cleanup objective falls below the rural soil background concentration, NY DEC would use the background concentration instead. The proposed values, in parts per million (ppm), are:

PFOA: 0.0015 for unrestricted use, residential, restricted residential, and protection of groundwater; 0.0022 for commercial and industrial use.

PFOS: 0.003 for unrestricted use, residential, restricted residential, and protection of groundwater; 0.018 for commercial use; 0.029 for industrial use.

Compared with NY DEC’s previously published guidance values, the proposed unrestricted use and protection of groundwater SCOs are higher; the proposed residential, restricted residential, commercial, and industrial SCOs are lower. If adopted, the SCOs would also serve as Applicable or Relevant and Appropriate Requirements (ARARs) for federal cleanups in New York.

Updated Soil Cleanup Objectives for Lead

To align with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2025 Residential Lead Directive for CERCLA Sites and RCRA Hazardous Waste Cleanup Program Facilities, NY DEC would lower the lead SCOs from 400 ppm to 200 ppm for residential and restricted residential use; from 1,000 ppm to 700 ppm for commercial use; and from 3,900 ppm to 700 ppm for industrial use.

NY DEC expects that the proposed lower lead SCOs would increase soil excavation and cleanup costs. It also expects that greater Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) eligibility and tax credits would offset some of those costs, and that state funding would offset most costs for municipalities in the Environmental Restoration Program (ERP).

Fill Material Testing Under Part 360 and the QEP Definition

The proposed amendments to 6 NYCRR 360.13 would require testing fill material for PFAS only where historical use or a release of PFAS-containing materials makes their presence possible. In contrast, Section 360.13 requires testing for metals (particularly lead) and semi-volatile organic chemicals (particularly polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons) in New York City even without evidence of a release, because these substances are known to be elevated in urban areas. NY DEC proposed not to extend that requirement to PFAS because its review of soil testing results found that PFAS detections in New York City are similar in frequency and concentration to those in rural areas. NY DEC concluded that testing all New York City fill material for PFAS would impose an undue burden on housing and other construction.

The proposed revised QEP definition would also require a site remediation professional’s certification to come from an accrediting agency that NY DEC’s Division of Environmental Remediation recognizes. NY DEC stated that multiple accrediting agencies with different education, training, and experience requirements have entered the market, and the proposed change would clarify which certifications DEC will accept.

Public Hearings and Comment Period

NY DEC has scheduled two public webinar hearings for Feb. 22, 2027, and will accept written comments on the amendments through March 1, 2027.

*Special thanks to Legislative Specialist Olivia Sheffer for contributing to this blog post.