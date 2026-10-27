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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

November 2026 Visa Bulletin: Key Updates And Priority Date Movement

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The U.S. Department of State's November 2026 Visa Bulletin brings forward movement in several family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visa categories, with significant advances for certain countries and preference levels. USCIS has confirmed that applicants in all preference categories may use the Dates for Filing chart to determine eligibility for adjustment of status applications, potentially allowing earlier filing for those whose priority dates fall before the applicable cut-off dates.

United StatesImmigration
Natalie Gorelishvili
Natalie Gorelishvili

The U.S. Department of State has released its November 2026 Visa Bulletin, which includes forward movement in several family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visa categories.

For applicants seeking to adjust status in the United States, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) designates which Visa Bulletin chart applicants may use to determine eligibility to file Form I-485. The bulletin contains two sets of cut-off dates: Final Action Dates, which govern when an immigrant visa number may become available for final adjudication, and Dates for Filing, which may permit applicants to take steps in the immigrant visa process earlier.

Employment-Based Categories

Final Action Dates: Notable changes include:

  • EB-1:
    • China advances one month, from July 1, 2023, to Aug. 1, 2023.
    • India remains Feb. 1, 2023.
    • All other listed countries remain current.
  • EB-2:
    • For All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed, Mexico, and the Philippines, the Final Action Date advances three months, from Jan. 1, 2025, to April 1, 2025.
    • China remains Oct. 1, 2021.
    • India remains Nov. 1, 2013.
  • EB-3:
    • For All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed and Mexico, the Final Action Date advances from May 15, 2024, to June 15, 2024.
    • China advances from Jan. 8, 2022, to Jan. 22, 2022.
    • India advances from Jan. 1, 2014, to Jan. 22, 2014.
    • The Philippines remains Aug. 15, 2023.
  • EB-3 Other Workers:
    • All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed and Mexico advance from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 1, 2022.
    • India advances from Jan. 1, 2014, to Jan. 22, 2014.
    • China remains Oct. 1, 2019.
    • The Philippines remains Jan. 1, 2022.
  • EB-4 and EB-5: Final Action Dates remain unchanged from October. The EB-5 rural, high-unemployment, and infrastructure set-aside categories remain current for all countries.

Dates for Filing: The employment-based Dates for Filing generally remain unchanged from October, with one exception: EB-3 Other Workers for All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed and Mexico advances from June 1, 2022, to July 1, 2022.

Other employment-based Dates for Filing, including EB-1, EB-2, EB-3 Skilled Workers and Professionals, EB-4, and EB-5, remain unchanged from October.

Family-Sponsored Categories

The November bulletin includes movement in certain family-sponsored categories. For All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed and China, and for India in several categories, the F1, F2B, F3, and F4 Final Action Dates advance by approximately one year from October.

The F2A Final Action Date advances by one month: from Sept. 22, 2026, to Oct. 22, 2026, for All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed, China, India, and the Philippines, and from March 22, 2026, to April 22, 2026, for Mexico. F2A remains current for all countries under the Dates for Filing chart.

Which Chart Should Adjustment of Status Applicants Use?

For November 2026, USCIS has confirmed that applicants in all family-sponsored and employment-based preference categories may use the Dates for Filing chart to determine eligibility to file Form I-485. Applicants whose priority dates are earlier than the applicable Dates for Filing cut-off date may be eligible to submit adjustment of status applications in November, provided they meet all other filing requirements.

Key Takeaways

The November 2026 Visa Bulletin includes forward movement in several categories, particularly certain employment-based Final Action Dates and several family-sponsored categories. Many employment-based Dates for Filing, including EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3, remain unchanged.

Eligibility to file an adjustment of status application depends on an applicant’s priority date and country of chargeability, the chart designated by USCIS for the applicable month, and satisfaction of all other applicable filing requirements.

For the complete cut-off dates, see the DOS November 2026 Visa Bulletin and the USCIS Adjustment of Status Filing Charts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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