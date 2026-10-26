October 2026 Visa Bulletin Advances EB-5 Filing Date For Mainland China By 4 Years

The U.S. Department of State has released the October 2026 Visa Bulletin, the first visa bulletin of fiscal year 2027. With a new allotment of immigrant visa numbers available for the fiscal year, DOS advanced filing and final action priority dates across numerous family- and employment-based immigrant visa categories. DOS also noted that certain employment-based categories for applicants from the rest of the world experienced retrogression to keep immigrant visa issuance within annual and quarterly numerical limits.

Key Employment-Based Changes

The October 2026 Visa Bulletin reflects advancement in many employment-based categories as FY2027 begins, particularly for applicants born in mainland China.

Final Action Dates (Chart A)

Category ROW China India EB-1 Current July 1, 2023 (no change) Feb. 1, 2023 (+109 Days) EB-2 Jan. 1, 2025 (retrogressed from current) Oct. 1, 2021 (+30 days) Nov. 1, 2013 (previously unavailable) EB-3 May 15, 2024 (-109 days) Jan. 8, 2022 (+7 days) Jan. 1, 2014 (no change) Other Workers Jan. 1, 2022 (-90 days) Oct. 1, 2019 (+153 days) Jan. 1, 2014 (no change) EB-4 Dec. 15, 2022 (no change) Dec. 15, 2022 (no change) Dec. 15, 2022 (no change)

Dates for Filing (Chart B)

Category ROW China India EB-1 Current July 1, 2024 (+213 days) July 1, 2024 (+213 days) EB-2 March 15, 2026 Jan. 1, 2023 (+1 year) Jan. 15, 2015 (no change) EB-3 Aug. 1, 2024 April 1, 2024 (+814 days) Jan. 15, 2015 (no change) Other Workers June 1, 2022 Oct. 1, 2020 (+1 year) Jan. 15, 2015 (no change) EB-4 Jan. 1, 2025 (+2 years) Jan. 1, 2025 (+2 years) Jan. 1, 2025 (+2 years)

EB-5

EB-5 Category China India Unreserved – Final Action Date Dec. 1, 2016 (no change) Dec. 1, 2023 (previously unavailable) Unreserved – Dates for Filing March 1, 2021 (+1,461 days / ~4 years) May 1, 2024 (no change) Rural Set-Aside Current Current High-Unemployment Set-Aside Current Current Infrastructure Set-Aside Current Current

DOS said the advancements reflected the availability of FY2027 immigrant visa numbers and ongoing management of visa demand across preference categories.

EB-5 Filing Date Advances for Applicants Born in Mainland China

For mainland China-born applicants in the EB-5 unreserved category, the Final Action Date remains Dec. 1, 2016. However, under Chart B, the priority date cutoff advances to March 1, 2021, representing an advancement of 1,461 days (approximately four years).

USCIS has confirmed that employment-based adjustment applicants may use Chart B to determine filing eligibility in October 2026. The change may allow additional eligible Chinese investors to submit adjustment of status (AOS) applications in the United States. For investors in the United States who are otherwise eligible and maintaining valid nonimmigrant status, filing an AOS application may provide access to ancillary benefits such as employment authorization and advance parole while waiting for immigrant visa numbers to become available under the Final Action Dates chart.

The October Visa Bulletin also confirms that the EB-5 reserved categories – rural, high-unemployment, and infrastructure – remain current for mainland China and India born investors under both charts.

Looking Ahead

The October 2026 Visa Bulletin begins FY2027 with advances in several employment-based categories, including the EB-5 Dates for Filing cutoff for mainland China. The EB-5 unreserved category remains subject to a lengthy wait under Chart A. However, the advancement of the mainland China Chart B cutoff date may create additional opportunities for eligible investors and their family members to pursue AOS benefits in the United States. The development may also be viewed as a positive indication of visa-number availability at the beginning of FY2027.

Although the October Visa Bulletin shows generally positive movement, applicants should remain aware that visa bulletin advancement does not guarantee continued forward movement throughout the fiscal year.

DOS noted that visa number usage is being closely monitored and that future adjustments may be made as necessary. Investors must confirm their chargeability, petition category, priority date, and individual adjustment or consular-processing eligibility before acting.