For hospitals, clinics, and physician groups serving underserved communities, the Conrad 30 program offers a potential recruitment option: hiring international physicians who have completed U.S. medical training. Successfully using the program requires coordination between counsel and healthcare operations. Immigration counsel is available to advise in-house legal teams and offices overseeing physician recruitment about program requirements.

A physician vacancy can have direct consequences for patients, including longer waits for appointments, reduced specialty services, and more call or patient coverage for existing clinicians. Employers may also incur repeated recruiting expenses or rely on temporary coverage while a position remains open. Conrad 30 can address many of those problems and help fill a lasting need with less turnover. However, there are a few things employers should consider before recruiting through the Conrad 30 program.

How the Program Works

International physicians who come to the United States on J-1 visas for residency or fellowship training are generally subject to a two-year home-country physical presence requirement. Unless they obtain a waiver, they must fulfill that requirement before obtaining H-1B status or permanent residence.

Conrad 30 provides a potential waiver in exchange for service to underserved communities. Each state may recommend up to 30 physicians per federal fiscal year. State sponsorship is one step in the process, and the Department of State and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also review and adjudicate the waiver request.

Required Commitments from Physicians and Employers

The physician must agree to practice full-time—at least 40 hours per week—for a minimum of three years and begin employment within 90 days of receiving the waiver. The position must satisfy applicable shortage-area or underserved-patient requirements. Certain placements outside designated shortage areas may qualify when the facility serves patients from those areas.

The physician ordinarily fulfills the service commitment in H-1B status. The employer must also obtain approval of an H-1B petition. The waiver itself does not provide work authorization or permanent residence. Employers should coordinate the waiver, employment petition, and any necessary visa processing before setting a firm start date.

Employers must also complete all the usual onboarding steps, including confirmation of appropriate licensure and credentialing. The physician may need a state medical license, hospital privileges, and enrollment or contracting with the payers the practice serves before taking on the intended patient schedule. Employers should identify the proposed practice sites and begin gathering licensing and credentialing materials early, then track those steps alongside the

immigration filings. This helps them distinguish the anticipated employment start date from the date the physician can independently provide and bill for the full range of planned services.

Confirm Applicable State Requirements

Employers should evaluate the specific position and practice location before assuming eligibility. Application procedures, specialty priorities, recruitment documentation, and slot availability require state-specific review.

For example, Idaho requires documentation of efforts to recruit a U.S. worker physician and permits consideration of specialist and certain non-shortage-area placements under its program rules. Colorado accepts both primary care and specialist physicians, requires three years of full-time service to underserved communities, and requires participating physicians to submit reports every six months during their service commitment. Other states have unique requirements as well.

Employers considering Idaho or Colorado placements should confirm the applicable requirements early in recruitment.

Plan Beyond the Immigration Filing

In addition to following state and federal requirements for the Conrad 30 program, employers should also ensure they take all other necessary steps, including preparing an employment agreement and confirming healthcare regulatory compliance.

The employment agreement should reflect the actual position offered in the waiver application, including the physician’s duties, work schedule, practice location, and three-year service commitment. It should also address what happens if the physician cannot begin as planned or the employment relationship ends early.

An employer considering a change in practice location or a termination during the service period should consult immigration counsel before acting and plan for an orderly transition of patient care. Material changes to the physician’s H-1B employment terms may require notice to USCIS.

Recruitment bonuses, income guarantees, relocation assistance, and similar incentives also warrant healthcare regulatory review. If the arrangement involves Medicare referrals or federal healthcare program business, the parties should evaluate the applicable Stark Law exception and Anti-Kickback Statute rules. A hospital’s assistance to recruit a physician into an independent practice can raise different questions from compensation paid to its own employee. The fact that a position qualifies for Conrad 30 does not, by itself, establish that an incentive complies with those laws.

Early coordination between recruitment, healthcare counsel, and immigration counsel can help employers develop a placement that meets program requirements and supports their long-term staffing needs.