Diversity Visa Lottery 2027: Court Ruling and How to Prepare for a New Life in the United States

▸ Executive Summary

The Diversity Visa Lottery 2027 has been impacted by a recent court ruling, which mandates the opening of registration following delays due to administrative actions and security reviews. This article outlines the legal framework governing the lottery, the implications of the court's decision, and practical steps for applicants to prepare for registration and potential selection.

Are you waiting to enter the Diversity Visa lottery 2027? An important court ruling offers a clearer path forward. A federal court has ordered the administration to open registration for the delayed DV-2027 lottery. Under the updated schedule, entry information must be announced by October 29, 2026. Registration must open no later than November 1, 2026.

This ruling matters if you are planning a future in the United States for yourself and your family. It restores a concrete timetable for an important application opportunity. However, as of October 19, 2026, the official website is not accepting new entries.

For now, follow reliable updates and prepare your information. These steps can help you act promptly when registration opens.

Why Did the Administration Halt Green Card Processing?

On December 13, 2025, a shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island killed two students and injured nine others. Authorities linked Claudio Neves Valente to the shooting and the killing of an MIT professor. Valente, a Portuguese citizen, obtained a Green Card through the Diversity Visa program in 2017. The administration cited this connection as one reason for suspending the program. brown.edu

On December 18, 2025, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a processing halt. She said President Trump had directed USCIS to stop processing cases under the program.

The U.S. Department of State also suspended Diversity Visa issuance in December 2025. It cited a review of identity verification and security screening procedures. apnews.com

These actions created uncertainty for people waiting to enter the next Green Card lottery. They also affected people who had already been selected and reached the visa application stage. However, the delay in opening new registration began before the shooting.

Registration for the Diversity Visa Lottery 2027 Was Already Delayed

On November 5, 2025, the Department announced changes to the DV-2027 entry process. It said officials would announce the opening date later.

Therefore, the December shooting alone does not explain why registration remained closed. The entry process had already fallen behind its usual schedule.

What Does the Law Say About Your Opportunity to Apply?

The Green Card lottery operates under Section 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, known as the INA. This law establishes the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program. It provides a process for randomly selecting eligible individuals for immigrant visa consideration. Selection gives you an opportunity to pursue a US immigrant visa. However, it does not guarantee a visa or a Green Card.

INA §204(a)(1)(I) assigns the Secretary of State responsibility for setting the registration period. The related regulation, 22 CFR §42.33, requires at least 30 days of registration for each fiscal year. It also requires timely publication of entry information. The regulation establishes this minimum registration period.

For applicants, the central point is straightforward. The administration must follow legal requirements when running the DV program. Its policy preferences do not remove those obligations. The Department must meet them when setting the registration schedule.

Can the Administration Postpone the Green Card Lottery?

The law does not require registration to open on a specific October date each year. Therefore, changing the usual opening date does not automatically violate the law.

Officials may delay registration for preparation or procedural changes. Whether that delay is lawful depends on its reasons, length, and effect on the opportunity to apply. However, the scheduling authority has limits.

Read together, these provisions do not authorize an indefinite delay. They also do not support effectively eliminating an entire year’s lottery.

What Did the U.S. District Court Decide?

On October 14, 2026, Judge Jinsook Ohta issued a preliminary injunction in Red Eagle Law, L.C. v. Rubio. She issued the ruling in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

The Administrative Procedure Act provides a way for courts to address certain agency failures and delays. Under 5 USC §706(1), courts may compel legally required agency action when the necessary conditions exist. This includes action unlawfully withheld or unreasonably delayed.

In this case, the court intervened by setting a binding registration schedule. The court order required the Department to announce and open DV-2027 registration. It also required officials to accept electronic entries for 30 days.

In addition, the order addressed notification of selected entrants. Officials must process their visa applications under the usual legal procedures. However, this preliminary injunction applies while the lawsuit continues. It is not a final judgment.

What Is the Updated Registration Schedule?

The initial order set October 18 as the deadline for opening registration. The parties later jointly requested a schedule change. An update published by the plaintiff law firm lists these revised dates:

Stage Updated Court Schedule Announcement of the registration period and entry information No later than October 29, 2026 Opening of electronic registration No later than November 1, 2026 Notification of selected entrants No later than December 3, 2026

Check the Department’s official announcement for the exact opening date, opening time, and closing date.

What Does This Ruling Mean for You?

The ruling creates a concrete timetable for people waiting to enter the Diversity Visa lottery 2027. However, an order requiring registration to open does not mean the website has started accepting entries. Check dvprogram.state.gov to confirm whether registration has actually opened.

The delay also makes preparation more important. Under the general legal rule, selected applicants lose Diversity Visa eligibility when the relevant fiscal year ends. For DV-2027, that date is September 30, 2027.

Late registration and selection leave less time for the remaining visa procedures. As a result, avoidable problems may become harder to resolve.

For example, you might discover an issue with your education history only after selection. Incorrect family information could also require attention within a limited time.

Preparing early can help reduce these preventable delays. It does not increase your chances of selection.

How to Prepare for Green Card Lottery 2027 Registration

1. Follow the Official Opening Announcement

Monitor the U.S. Department of State’s visa announcements and the official lottery website. The court’s deadline does not, by itself, confirm that registration has opened. Wait for official instructions and check whether the system accepts entries.

2. Review the Requirements for the New Entry Period

Check country eligibility and the education or work experience requirements under the current DV-2027 instructions. Country eligibility generally depends on your country of birth. Do not assess eligibility solely through your citizenship or current country of residence. Different rules may apply in some circumstances. www.ecfr.gov

3. Prepare Accurate Personal and Family Information

Check your name, birth details, and marital status carefully. Also confirm the required information about your spouse and children. Review photograph and passport requirements in the new period’s official instructions. Do not rely only on checklists from previous years. www.ecfr.gov

4. Follow the One-Entry Rule

Submitting more than one entry for the same registration period may lead to disqualification. If someone submits your entry for you, check whether anyone has already submitted one on your behalf. After completing registration, save your confirmation page and confirmation number. www.govinfo.gov

5. Move Forward Promptly if You Are Selected

Selection does not complete the visa process. Officials must still review your documents, eligibility, and compliance with other legal requirements. Once you receive your results, follow the current instructions. Move to the next stage promptly. travel.state.gov

Get Started With Your U.S. Plans

The Diversity Visa lottery 2027 ruling marks an important development for people hoping to build a new life in America. To prepare, follow official announcements, review the entry requirements, and organize accurate personal and family information.

Discover what the participation requirements mean for your circumstances. Learn more about family information requirements and the visa process after selection.

If you have questions, contact Akalan Law to request a legal assessment of your situation. Get started by identifying the issues you need to clarify before submitting your entry.

This article reflects information available as of October 19, 2026. It provides general information and does not offer legal advice for your individual circumstances. New official announcements or court rulings may change the application schedule and procedures.

Conclusion

The Diversity Visa Lottery 2027 presents a renewed opportunity for applicants following a significant court ruling. By understanding the legal framework and preparing thoroughly, applicants can navigate the registration process effectively. Staying informed about official announcements and ensuring accurate application details are crucial steps in maximizing the chances of a successful application.