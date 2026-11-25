Takeaways

On 11.16.26, a federal judge set aside the rule that would have limited F-1 students to fixed admission periods of generally four years in the United States.

On 11.17.26, a different judge in the same court stayed SEVP’s August 2026 guidance restricting Curricular Practical Training (CPT) to training required of all students in a degree program. As a result, the guidance cannot be enforced nationwide while the litigation remains pending.

Employers that hire F-1 interns under CPT should review their internship programs, documentation, and future immigration filings now, while the CPT litigation continues.

Limit on F-1 Students Set Aside

On Nov. 16, 2026, Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, in Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, No. 1:26-cv-13799-FDS (D. Mass.), set aside under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) the rule imposing fixed time limits on F-1 students.

The rule intended to replace duration of status with fixed admission periods of generally four years and would have:

Required certain students to request extensions of their stay;

Reduced the grace period after program completion for F-1 students from 60 to 30 days; and

Limited students’ ability to change schools and programs.

The judge found that DHS failed to properly balance the costs and benefits of the rule change, rendering the agency’s action arbitrary and capricious under the APA. He emphasized that DHS should have weighed the alternative of improving SEVIS against the significant costs and limited benefits of the rule. The judge also found that limiting the academic mobility of F-1 students went beyond the statutory authority of DHS.

Because the rule was set aside in its entirety, the duration of status regime is in force across the country, including at schools that were not parties to the case. As long as F-1 students maintain valid status and progress in their studies, they will generally be permitted to remain in the United States. However, the government is likely to appeal this decision, and employers should monitor this situation.

CPT Guidance Stayed

In August 2026, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) issued two broadcasts on August 12 and August 24. The broadcasts limited CPT to practical training “required for all students pursuing that degree,” which excluded elective internships taken for credit. Four higher education associations challenged this guidance in Association of American Universities v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, No. 1:26-cv-14520-JEK (D. Mass.).

The court heard argument on Nov. 6, 2026, and took the matter under advisement. On Nov. 17, Judge Julia E. Kobick granted the plaintiffs’ motion, ruling that they were likely to succeed on their claim that the broadcasts were arbitrary and capricious. Since 1991, elective credit-bearing training had been treated as CPT. SEVP changed that position without acknowledgment or explanation and without considering reliance interests.

Under the court’s order, the broadcasts are stayed and “may not be enforced or applied pending judicial review.” The order also bars DHS from enforcing the broadcasts’ interpretation of CPT against the plaintiffs’ member schools and those schools’ employees and students. The bar applies both prospectively and to CPT authorized before the broadcasts were issued.

Judge Kobick’s is a preliminary decision, and the case continues. The order does not require any school to resume authorizing CPT, and the CPT regulation at 8 C.F.R. § 214.2(f)(10)(i) remains unchanged.

Considerations for Employers

Hiring interns. If you are hiring F-1 interns for spring or summer 2027, check each school’s current position on CPT. Judge Kobick’s stay allows schools to approve elective, credit-bearing internships again, but each school will decide whether and when to do so. The ruling is also preliminary, so the rules could change again as the case moves forward. Build some flexibility into start dates and consider whether Optional Practical Training or another option may work instead.

Documentation. Before an intern starts, confirm that the student’s Form I-20 shows CPT authorization for your company, with the right start and end dates and the right full-time or part-time designation. Keep copies of the CPT I-20, the offer letter, and the job description with your onboarding records.

Later immigration filings. CPT work is often relevant to later filings, such as H-1B petitions and the PERM-based green card process. When a worker changes status from F-1, or later applies for permanent residence, USCIS may examine whether the individual maintained status and whether past CPT complied with the rules. Because the CPT litigation is ongoing, employers should confirm that any candidate they plan to sponsor has a properly documented CPT history.