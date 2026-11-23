On November 17, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) setting out a Proposed Rule that would significantly change the PERM labor certification process that governs many employer-sponsored green card petitions. While this NPRMproposes nearly a full overhaul of the PERM program, some of the most impactful changes in the Proposed Rule would replace the current labor market test framework, bar certain filings for two years following layoffs, and require employers experiencing relevant post-filing layoffs to offer the sponsored job to affected U.S. workers.

The Proposed Ruleset forth in the NPRMis not yet in effect but would materially affect workforce planning and sponsorship timelines. Comments are due January 19, 2027.

New Labor Market Test Recruitment Methods and Longer Advertising Periods

A major step in the PERM approval process is conducting a labor market test to determinewhether any minimallyqualified U.S. workers are available for the position underlying the PERM application. Current regulations require employers to conduct a labor market test by using two mandatory recruitment methods and three additional methods selected from the options listed in 20 C.F.R. § 656.17. The Proposed Rulewould replace that framework with five mandatory recruitment methods, subject to the separate optional procedures for specified teaching and sports positions:

State workforce agency (SWA) job orders: Place a job orderfor the PERM position with the SWA or SWAs serving the places of employment. Employer’swebsites:Advertise the PERM position onthe employer’s business websites, advertising on the webpage customarily used to recruit for actual, non-PERM job postings. If those websites are not customarily used for recruitment, employers must post conspicuously on all business websites. Independent job-search websites: Advertise the PERM position on at least one website other than the employer’s or anSWA’s, and on all job-search websites the employer customarily uses for non-PERM recruitment in the same occupational classification. Social media: Advertise the PERM position on all social media platforms the employer customarily uses for comparable non-PERM recruitment in the same occupational classification. This requirement would apply only where the employer customarily recruits through social media. Job fairs and educational recruiting: Advertise the PERM position through at least one job fair, on-campus recruiting event, or college, university, or trade-school placement office while the SWA order is active and use all such customary channels for the same occupational classification.

The Proposed Rule requires advertisements for the PERM position under the first four methods to run for the longer of (i) 90 calendar days or (ii) the employer’s customary advertising duration for comparable non-PERM opportunities during the preceding 12 months. Employers must provide U.S. workers applying for PERM positions with recruitment and application processes no less accessible or favorable than the employer’s ordinary processes, including through applicant-tracking systems.

The Proposed Rule also creates potential timing issues that warrant further clarification: proposed § 656.17(d) requires advertising to end 30 to 60 days before filing, while the proposed revisions to § 656.10(b) require filing within 30 days of completing recruitment. Depending on when the employer completes recruitment, the overlap could leave only one day for filing.

A Two-Year Post-Layoff Filing Prohibition

Currently,20 C.F.R. § 656.17(k) requires employers that lay off employeesin the area of intended employment within six months of filing a PERM application for the same occupation to document notification and consideration of potentially qualified laid-off U.S. workers. Many employers considerthis requirement a de facto six-month prohibition on filing PERM applications following a layoff. The proposed changes to § 656.13(e)(1) would extend this period to a two-year filing prohibitionfor “the same or similar occupation… in the area of intended employment of the place(s) ofemployment.” Notification, consideration, or an offer to rehire would not exempt an employer from this prohibition.

Job titles are not determinative. “Same or similar occupation” would mean the same Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) code or a substantially comparable position. The proposed definition of “substantially comparable” requires at least 51 % of the dutiesworkers perform to match those the employer discloses in the PERM application; employers must support that comparison with position descriptions, organizational charts, duty allocations, and payroll records.

Thus, even different SOC codes would not necessarily avoid the restriction, and a shared SOC code would independently bring positions within its scope.

The two-year post-layoff prohibition is geographically limited, but not necessarily to one office or state. Proposed § 656.13(e) expressly uses the “area of intended employment” as the places of employment. That defined area is within normal commuting distance, without a fixed mileage limit. Locations within the same metropolitan statistical area, including a multistate area, are deemed within commuting distance; locations outside its borders may also qualify. The provision is not a blanket nationwide filing ban merely because the employer has conducted layoffs somewhere in the United States.

The Proposed Rule also provides new guidancefor determining the place of employment for roving and remote workers. Specifically, employers should rely on the location oftheiroffice or offices nearest to where roving work will occur, rather than automatically using theirheadquarters location. Remote-worker reporting would include city, state, county, ZIP code, and BLS area. While DOL seeks comment on whether to exclude fully remote positions, it has not adopted a categorical eligibility ban.

Post-Filing Layoffs: Offers and Hiring, Not Just Consideration

The ProposedRulewould also trigger affirmative obligations related to layoffseven after a PERM application is filed and through the ultimate I-140 visa petition approval.First, employersmust notify DOL’s National Processing Center (and USCIS, if an immigrant petition is pending) within five business days after the layoff.

Second, employersmust offer the sponsored job to the affected laid-off U.S. workers at no less than the offered wage and on the application’s terms and conditions. Read with proposed § 656.13(a)(3), the Proposed Rule creates a requirement that potentially mandates that employers hire workers who are qualified, available, willing to accept, and not rejected for a lawful, job-related reason, notwithstanding the fact that the advertised position is not actually available — it is held by the PERM applicant. Merely notifying or considering laid-off workers would not suffice under the proposed changes. Employers must document refusals, lawful rejections, and hires and update recruitment reports throughout the specified period.

Proposed revisions to § 656.13(f) also prohibit covered third-party placements where the receiving employer, including its parent, subsidiary, or affiliate, has relevant layoffs and indicia of an employment relationship exist. Unlike § 656.13(e), that paragraph does not expressly repeat the area-of-intended-employment limitation, an additionalscope issue warranting clarification.

Legal Concerns and Employer Implications

The Proposed Rule’s proposed revisions to modernize labor market test recruitment methods and increase the post-layoff PERM filing prohibition to two years will have a significant impact on PERM filings. Further, the proposedregulation requiring employers to offer and hire laid-off U.S. workers for positions that are already filled by visa-dependent PERM applicants would inevitably create independent legal risk. As written, the proposed offer-and-hire requirement for layoffs after a PERM filing could pressure employers to terminatetheemployment of the sponsored incumbent employee in violation of the prohibition against citizenship discrimination under 8 U.S.C. § 1324b. Although the Proposed Rule does not explicitly mandate termination, the language could be read to require employers to terminate the employment of a visa-dependent employee and hire a U.S. worker for the same position.

Employers should be aware that, although 8 U.S.C. § 1324b contains a safe-harbor provision regarding citizenship discrimination when complying with federal or state law, courts have held, and the Proposed Rule expressly states, that PERM compliance is no defense to discrimination liability. Accordingly, employers should seek guidance during the rulemaking processon reconciling these obligations.

Rulemaking Timing

Comments are due January 19, 2027, under Docket No. ETA-2026-0133. No final-rule publication date has been established. DOL proposes a 60-day delay in the effective date plus a 30-day transition period, with new requirements applying to PERM and prevailing-wage applications filed on or after the 90th day following a future final rule’s publication. DOL must consider comments, and the final terms could change. Existing requirements continue to apply.