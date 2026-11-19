On Nov. 17, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor published a proposed rule that would overhaul the permanent labor certification (PERM) process and could affect how U.S. employers recruit for positions sponsored for employment-based permanent residence. The proposal represents the first comprehensive proposed reform of the PERM program in nearly 20 years. DOL states the changes are intended to strengthen protections for U.S. workers, modernize recruitment practices, and increase employer accountability in the labor certification process.

The proposed changes are not yet in effect. Existing PERM requirements remain in effect unless and until DOL issues a final rule with an effective date.

What Is DOL Proposing?

The proposal would change several aspects of the PERM process, including recruitment, layoffs, recordkeeping, and categories that currently receive special treatment under the regulations. The goal of the proposal is to strengthen recruitment and recordkeeping requirements and eliminating administrative exemptions from the statutory labor market test.

Modernizing PERM Recruitment

The proposal would change the recruitment framework employers have used since PERM was implemented in 2005. DOL proposes replacing traditional print-based recruitment, including Sunday newspaper advertisements, with electronic recruiting methods intended to better reflect contemporary hiring practices. Depending on the position and the employer’s customary practices, those methods may include employer websites, online job boards, social media, job fairs, and campus recruitment.

The proposal would also require positions to be advertised for at least 90 calendar days and employers to demonstrate good-faith efforts to recruit qualified U.S. workers. For employers, the shift to electronic recruitment may eliminate an outdated component of the existing process. At the same time, the substantially longer recruitment period and additional documentation requirements could increase the time and compliance-related work involved in preparing PERM cases.

Recruitment Would More Closely Resemble an Employer’s Normal Hiring Practices

Another important feature of the proposal is DOL’s focus on ensuring that PERM recruitment resembles how employers recruit for comparable positions in the ordinary course of business. Under the proposal, employers generally would be required to use recruitment methods that mirror or exceed the methods they normally use for non-PERM positions. This could be particularly important for large employers with sophisticated recruiting operations. Companies may wish to evaluate how their standard recruiting practices interact with PERM requirements rather than treating PERM recruitment as an entirely separate process.

Greater Scrutiny of Layoffs

The proposal would expand the role layoffs could play in PERM processing. According to published analyses of the proposal, DOL would generally prohibit a PERM filing if the employer had experienced a layoff in the same or a similar occupation in the area of intended employment during the preceding two years. Additional notification obligations related to layoffs would also apply. If finalized, this provision could affect employers undergoing reorganizations or workforce reductions. Immigration, human resources, talent acquisition, and legal teams may wish to coordinate earlier when evaluating whether and when a PERM case can proceed.

Proposed Elimination of Current Schedule A Treatment

Another development is DOL’s proposal to eliminate the administrative exemption from the labor market test currently available for certain Schedule A occupations. Under the proposal, employers seeking permanent residence for professional nurses, physical therapists, and certain foreign nationals of exceptional ability would be required to consider qualified U.S. workers rather than rely on the existing Schedule A framework. This could affect industries, particularly health care, that use Schedule A procedures.

Expanded Documentation and Recordkeeping

DOL also proposes expanded employer documentation and recordkeeping obligations. Among other changes, the proposal would require employers to submit recruitment materials as part of the PERM application process, rather than maintaining much of the documentation for production in the event of an audit. These requirements could affect how employers coordinate their immigration, HR, and recruiting functions.

What Employers Should Consider

Existing PERM rules remain in effect while the proposal proceeds through the federal rulemaking process.

DOL is accepting public comments through Jan. 19, 2027. Employers and other stakeholders may wish to consider reviewing the proposal and evaluating how the changes could affect their immigration programs, recruiting practices, workforce planning, and anticipated reductions in force.

Employers may also wish to begin identifying areas in which the proposal could create operational challenges, including:

PERM cases expected to be initiated in the coming months;

corporate restructurings and workforce reductions that could affect future PERM filings;

recruitment practices for PERM and comparable non-PERM positions;

cases involving professional nurses, physical therapists, or other individuals who currently qualify for Schedule A processing; and

internal responsibility for retaining and producing recruitment documentation.

Looking Ahead

The proposal does not mean that the PERM process changes immediately. DOL will consider public comments and may revise, finalize, or withdraw the proposal. Any final rule could differ from the proposed text and would specify its applicability and effective dates. If finalized substantially as proposed, the changes could affect the timing and process for employment-based permanent residence sponsorship and require coordination among employers’ immigration, recruiting, HR, and workforce-planning teams.