A federal judge this week vacated a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule that would have eliminated the longstanding “duration of status” (D/S) framework for F, J and I nonimmigrants, replacing it with fixed periods of admission.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the District of Massachusetts ruled that the regulation was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act, finding that DHS failed to adequately consider the rule’s costs and benefits, justify its proposed changes or evaluate potential alternatives.

The decision follows a previous ruling from Saylor when he temporarily blocked the rule just one day before its scheduled Sept. 15 effective date. That preliminary injunction prevented the regulation from taking effect while the legal challenge proceeded.

The latest ruling goes a step further, vacating the regulation and preserving the existing D/S framework for international students, exchange visitors and representatives of foreign information media.

What happens next?

The federal government is likely to appeal the latest ruling. For now, however, the existing duration of status framework remains in place, meaning affected nonimmigrants can continue to follow the longstanding rules governing their authorized stay in the United States.

The vacated regulation will not take effect, unless a subsequent court ruling changes the legal landscape.

The attorneys at Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm will continue monitoring the litigation and provide updates as additional developments become available.

What would the rule have changed?

DHS published the final rule in July seeking to eliminate the longstanding D/S framework for F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I visa holders, including representatives of foreign information media.

Under the current D/S framework, eligible nonimmigrants are generally permitted to remain in the United States for the duration of their authorized academic programs, exchange programs or other qualifying activities, provided they continue to maintain their immigration status.

Unlike individuals admitted for a fixed period, those admitted for D/S generally do not have a specific expiration date on their Form I-94 and do not need to apply for an extension of stay solely because their authorized program continues beyond its originally anticipated completion date.

The vacated rule would have introduced several significant changes, including:

Fixed admission periods : F, J and I nonimmigrants would have been admitted for a period tied to their authorized program or activity, not exceeding four years.

: F, J and I nonimmigrants would have been admitted for a period tied to their authorized program or activity, not exceeding four years. Extension requirements : Individuals needing additional time beyond their authorized admission period would have been required to apply for an extension of stay with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

: Individuals needing additional time beyond their authorized admission period would have been required to apply for an extension of stay with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Reduced grace period : The rule would have reduced the existing 60-day grace period for F-1 students to 30 days.

: The rule would have reduced the existing 60-day grace period for F-1 students to 30 days. Restrictions on academic mobility: F-1 students would have faced additional limitations on transferring schools, changing academic programs and pursuing additional degrees at the same or lower educational level.

The changes would have had significant implications for international students, researchers, educational institutions and foreign national physicians participating in J-1 residency and fellowship programs.