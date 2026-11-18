The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has published a proposed rule that would significantly overhaul the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program, potentially introducing substantial changes to recruitment requirements and the employment-based green card sponsorship process.

The PERM process generally requires employers seeking to sponsor foreign nationals for employment-based permanent residence to demonstrate that there are insufficient qualified, willing and available U.S. workers for the position and that employing the foreign national would not adversely affect similarly employed U.S. workers.

The rule represents one of the most comprehensive proposed revisions to the PERM program in nearly two decades. Despite its title “Modernizing the Labor Market Test and Improving Protections for U.S. Workers in the PERM Immigrant Visa Program,” the proposed rule largely retains the framework of the traditional labor market test while imposing more prescriptive recruitment standards and additional compliance obligations.

Importantly, the existing PERM regulations currently remain in place. The proposed rule is subject to a 60-day comment period, and it will not take effect until comments are reviewed, and a final version is re-published in the Federal Register. Any final rule will also likely face challenges in federal court.

The proposal includes several significant changes that could affect employers sponsoring foreign nationals for permanent residence, including the following:

Elimination of Schedule A

One of the most significant proposed changes is the complete elimination of Schedule A, which currently allows employers sponsoring certain foreign nationals to bypass the traditional PERM labor certification process.

Those eligible for Schedule A currently include registered nurses, physical therapists and certain individuals with exceptional ability in the sciences or arts.

Under the proposed rule, employers sponsoring foreign nationals in these occupations would generally be required to complete the full PERM labor certification process, including the required recruitment of U.S. workers.

The change could have substantial implications for healthcare employers, particularly hospitals and healthcare systems that rely on Schedule A to sponsor nurses and physical therapists for permanent residence.

Expanded recruitment requirements

The proposed rule also substantially revises the recruitment process, replacing certain traditional advertising requirements with a more standardized framework emphasizing online recruitment.

Under the proposal, DOL narrows the recruitment window so that advertisements must be completed within 30 to 60 days of filing the application (versus 30 to 180 days) and requires the application to be filed within 30 days after all recruitment ends. It also eliminates the current Sunday newspaper advertisement requirement and establishes standard, uniform recruitment requirements for all occupations, including:

State Workforce Agency job orders : The required job order period would increase from 30 days to at least 90 days, or the employer’s customary advertising period for comparable positions if longer.

: The required job order period would increase from 30 days to at least 90 days, or the employer’s customary advertising period for comparable positions if longer. Online recruitment : Employers would be required to advertise positions on their business websites and at least one external job search website.

: Employers would be required to advertise positions on their business websites and at least one external job search website. Social media recruitment : Employers that customarily use social media to advertise comparable positions would be required to use those platforms during the recruitment process.

: Employers that customarily use social media to advertise comparable positions would be required to use those platforms during the recruitment process. Educational institutions or job fairs: Employers would be required to participate in at least one qualifying job fair, campus recruitment event or recruitment effort through an educational institution’s placement office.

The proposal also generally lengthens the required recruitment time period to at least 90 days, or longer if consistent with the employer’s customary recruitment practices. It also expands the required advertisement content.

In effect, these changes would increase the time and resources employers must devote to recruitment before submitting a PERM application.

Increased restrictions related to layoffs

The proposed rule introduces more stringent requirements for employers that have conducted layoffs involving U.S. workers.

Under current regulations, employers generally must consider potentially qualified U.S. workers laid off in the same or a related occupation within the six months preceding a PERM application, when applicable.

The proposed rule establishes a two-year restriction on requesting labor certification following certain layoffs of U.S. workers in the same or similar occupations at relevant places of employment.

Additional proposed requirements would extend employers’ obligations to consider qualified laid-off U.S. workers after a PERM application has been filed, potentially continuing through approval of the associated Form I-140 immigrant petition.

Employers would also be required to notify DOL of qualifying layoffs within five business days, with notification to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) required in certain circumstances involving pending I-140 petitions.

The proposal additionally includes restrictions affecting third-party staffing arrangements where sponsored foreign nationals may be placed with employers experiencing qualifying layoffs.

Changes to notice and reporting requirements

DOL is also proposing expanded Notice of Filing (NOF) requirements. Current regulations require a Notice of Filing be posted at the job site for a period of 10 consecutive business days.

Under the proposed rule, employers would generally be required to maintain the required notice, potentially through approval of the associated I-140 petition or another applicable determination.

The proposal also allows electronic posting to replace physical posting in certain circumstances, provided the employer maintains an accessible website customarily used for employment-related notices.

Where physical posting is required, employers would need to display notices in at least two conspicuous locations at each applicable place of employment.

The proposed rule further expands notice obligations at third-party worksites and requires more detailed recruitment reporting and documentation.

Additional proposed changes

The proposed rule addresses several other aspects of the PERM process, including:

Recruitment reports : Requiring recruitment reports to be submitted with PERM applications, along with all U.S. applicants’ resumes.

: Requiring recruitment reports to be submitted with PERM applications, along with all U.S. applicants’ resumes. Remote and hybrid employment : Establishing more detailed requirements for identifying places of employment and addressing remote, hybrid and “roving” work arrangements. The proposed rule also raises significant questions about the future eligibility of remote positions. Although DOL does not propose an outright exclusion, it specifically solicits comments on whether fully remote positions should be categorically excluded or subject to minimum onsite-work requirements, potentially signaling a significant shift in the treatment of remote employment in the context of PERM applications.

: Establishing more detailed requirements for identifying places of employment and addressing remote, hybrid and “roving” work arrangements. The proposed rule also raises significant questions about the future eligibility of remote positions. Although DOL does not propose an outright exclusion, it specifically solicits comments on whether fully remote positions should be categorically excluded or subject to minimum onsite-work requirements, potentially signaling a significant shift in the treatment of remote employment in the context of PERM applications. Electronic filing : Requiring electronic submission of PERM applications and prevailing wage requests, subject to limited exceptions.

: Requiring electronic submission of PERM applications and prevailing wage requests, subject to limited exceptions. Record retention : Maintaining a five-year record retention period while changing when that period begins, generally tying it to the PERM certification expiration or denial/withdrawal or the I-140 approval, whichever is later.

: Maintaining a five-year record retention period while changing when that period begins, generally tying it to the PERM certification expiration or denial/withdrawal or the I-140 approval, whichever is later. Successors in interest: Expanding DOL’s ability to consider prior debarments involving predecessor entities when evaluating applications and certifications.

What employers should know

Ultimately, employers should view this proposed rule as more than a procedural update to the PERM process.

If finalized, the changes may significantly affect recruitment strategies, administrative requirements, documentation requirements, and even the eligibility of certain positions for labor certification.

For now, employers should focus on understanding how these proposed changes may affect their existing immigration and recruitment practices, assess the new requirements with HR, talent acquisition and business leadership, and discuss potential impacts with immigration counsel should the rule become finalized.

It is important to note that, because the proposed rule may be substantially revised before finalized, employers should exercise caution before making significant operational or recruitment changes based on requirements that may ultimately not be adopted.

Further, healthcare employers that rely on Schedule A petitions as a long-term retention and green card strategy for nurses and physical therapists will need to assess alternative strategies with immigration counsel, should the rule eliminate this category when finalized.

The attorneys at Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm will continue monitoring developments related to the proposed rule and provide updates as additional information becomes available.