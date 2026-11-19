Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers 5 Actions to Take if You Want Your H-2B Visa Workers to Return Next Season (linked).

Your best H-2B visa workers have been an incredible part of your seasonal team. They’re hardworking, experienced, and already know your operation. But how can you increase the chances that they’ll return to work for you next season? Retaining great H-2B workers from season to season can be one of the most valuable strategies for hospitality and seasonal employers. Returning workers already understand your business, require less training, and can help create consistency in an otherwise constantly changing seasonal workforce. In this video, I share 5 practical actions to take if you want to see your organization’s best H-2B workers return year after year.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a safe and spooky weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team